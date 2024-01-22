Capricorn Metals Ltd's (ASX:CMM) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM) has had a rough three months with its share price down 9.8%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Capricorn Metals' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Capricorn Metals is:

1.7% = AU$4.4m ÷ AU$257m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.02.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Capricorn Metals' Earnings Growth And 1.7% ROE

It is hard to argue that Capricorn Metals' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 10%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Capricorn Metals grew its net income at a significant rate of 61% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Capricorn Metals' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 23% in the same period, which is great to see.

ASX:CMM Past Earnings Growth January 22nd 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is CMM fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Capricorn Metals Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Capricorn Metals doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Capricorn Metals has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

