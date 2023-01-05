U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,873.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,391.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,004.00
    +4.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.90
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.36
    +1.52 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.30
    -6.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.31 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0604
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    -0.76 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2006
    -0.0051 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9650
    +0.5250 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,830.07
    -3.33 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.49
    +0.23 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,626.24
    +41.05 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

Caprolactam Global Market Report 2022: Growing Automotive Industry Bolsters Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Caprolactam Market

Global Caprolactam Market
Global Caprolactam Market

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Caprolactam Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global caprolactam market is expected to grow from $ 13.74 billion in 2021 to $ 14.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The caprolactam market is expected to grow to $ 17.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the caprolactam market in 2021. The regions covered in the caprolactam market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growth of the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the caprolactam market going forward. The automotive industry comprises the companies involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of motor vehicles and related components. The shift towards fuel-efficient and environment-friendly automobiles has encouraged the use of nylon 6 in automobiles to reduce weight and fuel consumption by the vehicle. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, commonly known as IBEF, an Indian government export promotion agency, vehicle production in India is expected to reach 22.93 million vehicles in 2022. Therefore, the growth of the automotive industry is driving the growth of the caprolactam market.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the caprolactam market. Major companies operating in the caprolactam sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in July 2021, Fibrant, a Netherlands-based chemical products and services company, marketed its caprolactam under the tradename EcoLactam, a new generation caprolactam with a reduced carbon footprint. The company will reduce its carbon footprint by over 50 percent by applying proprietary Hydranone technology.

In June 2021, DIC Corporation, a Japan-based chemicals company, acquired BASF's global pigments business, BASF Colors & Effects, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition brings together the complementary portfolio of products, manufacturing assets, technologies, and supply chain and customer service of both companies to serve global customers and manufacture pigments, cosmetics, coatings, inks, and plastics. BASF SE is a Germany-based chemicals company.

The countries covered in the caprolactam market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$14.57 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$17.41 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

  • Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Raw Material: Phenol; Cyclohexane; Hydroxylamine Sulfate; Other Raw Materials
2) By Application: Nylon 6 Filaments; Textile Yarn; Nylon 6 Fibers; Engineering Plastics; Printer Inks; Other Applications
3) By End-User: Textile Industry; Automobile Industry; Electrical And Electronics Industry; Other End-Users.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Caprolactam Market Characteristics

3. Caprolactam Market Trends And Strategies

4. Caprolactam Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Caprolactam Market Size And Growth

6. Caprolactam Market Segmentation

7. Caprolactam Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Caprolactam Market

9. China Caprolactam Market

10. India Caprolactam Market

11. Japan Caprolactam Market

12. Australia Caprolactam Market

13. Indonesia Caprolactam Market

14. South Korea Caprolactam Market

15. Western Europe Caprolactam Market

16. UK Caprolactam Market

17. Germany Caprolactam Market

18. France Caprolactam Market

19. Eastern Europe Caprolactam Market

20. Russia Caprolactam Market

21. North America Caprolactam Market

22. USA Caprolactam Market

23. South America Caprolactam Market

24. Brazil Caprolactam Market

25. Middle East Caprolactam Market

26. Africa Caprolactam Market

27. Caprolactam Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Caprolactam Market

29. Caprolactam Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • AdvanSix Inc.

  • Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

  • The Aquafil Group

  • BASF SE

  • Capro Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tmnw3y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Silvergate Stock Plunges As FTX Collapse Triggers $8.1 Billion In Customer Withdrawals

    "The digital asset industry has undergone a transformational shift, with significant over-leverage in the industry leading to several high-profile bankruptcies," Silvergate said.

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two rock-solid buys and one well-known industry leader to avoid.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • Silvergate Stock Sinks as Crypto Bank Says Deposits Have Plunged

    As FTX collapsed in November, crypto bank Silvergate experienced a bank run. Deposits plunged by $8.1 billion in the fourth quarter.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Surefire Buys in 2023

    Although last year was challenging for most of Wall Street, it was an especially difficult year for growth stocks. When the curtain closed on 2022, both the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- lost 33% of their value. The thumping that Nasdaq 100 stocks took last year can be a blessing in disguise for opportunistic growth seekers looking to pounce.

  • Bank of America Sees at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    As 2023 starts gearing up for the long haul, Wall Street is still taking a bearish view of the markets. We’re still dealing with the same headwinds, a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, gloomy economic indicators, the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over China’s lockdown policies, a supply chain that is only slowly unsnarling itself… the list can go on. But despite the grim outlook right now, there are still some signals that give reasons for longer-t

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the 2022 Bear Market

    The declines put both indexes firmly in bear market territory. One person who knows a thing or two about investing in bear markets is Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking control of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has helped the holding company generate returns of roughly 2,419,900% for investors -- crushing the S&P 500's returns in the process.

  • Amazon, Salesforce: When one veteran portfolio manager will feel good about buying battered tech stocks

    A longtime equity analyst provides some perspective.

  • Why Verizon Rose Today

    Shares of telecom giant Verizon (NYSE: VZ) were rising today, up as much as 3.3% before settling into a 2.5% gain on the day. While the markets were broadly positive, Verizon's outsized gains were likely due to its CEO's appearance at a Citigroup telecom and technology conference today, during which CEO Hans Vestberg had positive things to say about the recently concluded fourth quarter. Without giving too many details, Vestberg stated that the company saw positive net additions in the fourth quarter, and that store traffic had increased compared with prior periods.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Do the Job

    The big market headline last year has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 tumbled 19% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for this year’s stock market. In times like these, it’s natural to turn to the high-yield dividend payers. These stocks offer the twin advantages of a steady income stream through regular, reliable dividend payments – and dividend y

  • Why investors should stop fixating on Apple and Tesla stock in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

  • Microsoft stock downgraded by UBS amid concerns on Azure cloud unit growth

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down analyst concerns in Microsoft's Azure cloud unit, also commenting on the tech company's partnership with ChatGPT.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    In December, shopping was on the agenda for a lot of us, including superstar investor Cathie Wood. Speaking of other programs, CRISPR recently reported positive data from a phase 1 trial of an immuno-oncology candidate.

  • The one-year loss for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

    While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC...

  • Fed minutes: No rate cuts in 2023, inflation risk remains in focus

    No Fed officials thought it’d be appropriate to begin cutting rates in 2023, as members thought that that price pressures could prove to be more persistent than anticipated with the job market remaining so strong for longer than anticipated, according to internal discussions of Fed officials at their policy meeting three weeks ago.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Rallies, So Let's Adjust Our Bullish Strategy

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows some slight improvement from late September. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bullish. The weekly OBV line has stayed steady but the MACD oscillator is now above the zero line and bullish.

  • 1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    The last decade has been a challenging one for AT&T (NYSE: T) shareholders. While the stock managed to deliver total returns of roughly 49% over the last 10 years after accounting for dividend payments, its share price is down approximately 29% across the stretch, and its total return has lagged far behind that of the benchmark S&P 500 index. Read on to see why AT&T stands out as a great buy-and-hold stock for dividend-seeking investors in 2023.

  • 2 Stocks Down 52% and 81% to Buy Right Now

    Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite has slumped by 34%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down approximately 9%. With that in mind, two fool.com contributors have identified these stocks as smart buys in the wake of their eye-catching valuation pullbacks. Keith Noonan: As opposed to investing in individual electric vehicle (EV) stocks, ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) stands out as a pick-and-shovel play that could help investors benefit from the expansion of the network of EV charging stations needed to power those vehicles.