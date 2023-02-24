U.S. markets open in 9 hours 28 minutes

Caprolactam market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with AdvanSix Inc., Alpek SAB de CV among others - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caprolactam Market report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 5,184.34 million between 2022 and 2027 and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period.  The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Caprolactam Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to
2027) Download A PDF Sample Report

Caprolactam Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

169

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5184.34 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.16

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 75%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AdvanSix Inc., Alpek SAB de CV, Aquafil Spa, BASF SE, Capro Co., Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd., China Petrochemical Development Corp., Domo Chemicals GmbH, Fibrant, Genomatica Inc., Grupa Azoty SA, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Highsun Holding Group, Kuibyshevazot Engineering Plastics(Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, LUXI Group Co. Ltd., ORLEN Unipetrol AS, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Ube Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global caprolactam market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 75% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the significant presence of demand for products of synthetic fibers and an increase in expenditure in the construction sector are driving the growth of the caprolactam market in APAC.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 Buy the report

Company Profiles

The caprolactam market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • AdvanSix Inc. - The company offers caprolactam which is used in the production of aegis nylon 6 resins.

  • Alpek SAB de CV - The company offers caprolactam organic compound which is used in making synthetic textile fibers.

  • BASF SE - The company offers caprolactam which is used in the preparation of synthetic thermoplastic polymer, thus commonly used in injection molding applications.

  • China Petrochemical Development Corp. - The company offers caprolactam raw material which is used in making nylon 6 fibers and resin.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the commercial importance of nylon, rising demand from the automobile sector, and increased incorporation of heat-stabilized materials with industrial yarns. However, a large amount of waste ammonium sulfate is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is segmented into nylon 6 fibers, nylon 6 resins, and others.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging
technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to
Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this caprolactam market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the caprolactam market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of caprolactam market vendors.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global caprolactam market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Nylon 6 fibers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Nylon 6 resins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Textile yarn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Industrial yarn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Engineering plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Carpet fibers and staple fibers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AdvanSix Inc.

  • 12.4 Alpek SAB de CV

  • 12.5 Aquafil Spa

  • 12.6 BASF SE

  • 12.7 China Petrochemical Development Corp.

  • 12.8 Grupa Azoty SA

  • 12.9 Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

  • 12.10 Highsun Holding Group

  • 12.11 Kuibyshevazot Engineering Plastics(Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Lanxess AG

  • 12.13 LUXI Group Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 ORLEN Unipetrol AS

  • 12.15 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Toray Industries Inc.

  • 12.17 Ube Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Caprolactam Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caprolactam-market-is-estimated-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-79-between-2022-and-2027-evolving-opportunities-with-advansix-inc-alpek-sab-de-cv-among-others---technavio-301753226.html

SOURCE Technavio

