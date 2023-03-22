U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

Capryloyl Glycine Market to hit $ 115 Million by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Capryloyl glycine industry is anticipated to register 5.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to rising demand for micellar water.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Capryloyl glycine market value is expected to reach nearly USD 115 million by 2032, According to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising consumer focus on beauty and skincare will fuel the demand for cosmetic products containing capryloyl glycine. The global skincare industry is witnessing an upward trend given to growing consumer consciousness toward skin health.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5431


Emerging cases of skin problems, especially among diabetic patients, could elevate the demand for lotions containing capryloyl glycine. As per research, 94 million Europeans suffer from skin sensations like burning, dryness, or itching. Furthermore, evolving demand for skincare products among men could open new growth avenues for the market. According to studies, 73% of men use skincare products, while 39% use hybrid products like BB cream, foundations and more that bridge the gaps between skincare and make-up.

High prevalence of acne across the U.S.

Capryloyl glycine market share from the 98% and 99% purity segment is predicted to observe more than 5.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Due to its acidic nature, capryloyl glycine with this level of purity aids in the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis. It is utilized in shampoos and facial creams due to its effectiveness in anti-dandruff products as well as in the treatment of acne-prone skin. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, nearly 50 million Americans suffer from acne issues which is one of the most common skin conditions in the country. Elevated cases of acne and other skin conditions should boost the adoption of capryloyl glycine.

Browse key industry insights spread across 619 pages with 811 market data tables & 29 figures & charts from the report, “Capryloyl Glycine Market Size by Purity, Application, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032”, in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/capryloyl-glycine-market

Key reasons for capryloyl glycine industry growth:

  • Incrementing need for hair care products

  • Wide-scale usage in skin formulations

Rising sales of cosmetics and personal care items

Global capryloyl glycine market from the cosmetics & personal care preservatives application is expected to register around 6% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Preservatives aid in preserving the freshness and cleanliness of cosmetic and personal care items for consumers. Capryloyl glycine works as a key ingredient to enhance the effectiveness of cosmetic preservatives. It also has synergistic effects with essential oils, octanoic derivatives, polyols, and some alcohols. Mounting ppurchases of anti-acne products, anti-dandruff products, low-preservative products, and products for sensitive skin will drive the demand for capryloyl glycine.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5431

Expanding personal care products sector of Europe

Europe capryloyl glycine market is forecasted to surpass USD 29 million valuation by 2032. The demand for capryloyl glycine in the region is expected to rise in view of growing investments in new R&D activities by leading local and international cosmetic and personal care product brands. The consumer base for personal care and cosmetic products in the region has increased significantly in the past few years. For instance, a report by Cosmetic Europe claims that almost 500 million people in Europe use personal care and cosmetic products each day to protect their skin and enhance their self-esteem.

Capryloyl glycine market competitive landscape

Minasolve, Shandong Chuang Ying Chemical, Zley Holdings (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., TNJ Chemical, Sinerga S.p.A., Seppic, Euro-Kemical S.R.L, and Dayang chem (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., are some of the leading companies in the global capryloyl glycine industry.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3   Global Capryloyl Glycine Industry Insights
3.1    Industry segmentation
3.2    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.3    Raw material analysis
3.4    Technology landscape
3.5    Patent landscape
3.6    Regulatory landscape
3.7    Pricing analysis, 2018 - 2032
3.8    Cost structure analysis
3.9    Industry impact forces
3.10    Growth potential analysis, 2022
3.11    Porter's analysis
3.12    PESTEL analysis
3.13    COVID-19 impact on Capryloyl glycine market, by application
3.14    Impact of Russia-Ukraine war on the Capryloyl Glycine industry

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


