U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,662.46
    -32.70 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,298.90
    -124.91 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,603.25
    -77.26 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.74
    -18.02 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.40
    -1.80 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    +0.22 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9781
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1214
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1930
    +0.3780 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,075.81
    -143.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.84
    +0.44 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

CAPS LAUNCHES AD CAMPAIGN: EVERY STATE IS A BORDER STATE UNTIL AMERICA ENDS SANCTUARY CRISIS

·1 min read

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit group Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS), is releasing an ad calling on Americans to tell their members of Congress to stop the sanctuary crisis.

CAPS logo #CAPSweb (PRNewsfoto/Californians for Population Stabilization)
CAPS logo #CAPSweb (PRNewsfoto/Californians for Population Stabilization)

EVERY STATE IS A BORDER STATE UNTIL AMERICA ENDS SANCTUARY CRISIS

Sanctuary cities have incentivized and contributed to the surge in illegal immigration in America. Polls indicate a majority of Americans want stronger borders. The ad also calls on Americans to demand their members of Congress enforce our immigration laws.

The ad makes it clear that it's time for action: "Americans agree: secure the border, enforce our immigration laws. Tell your representatives: every state is a border state. Stop the sanctuary crisis."

The ad is thirty seconds in length, and will be bolstered by a comprehensive paid advertising campaign in four sanctuary districts; New York City, Newark, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. There will also be a radio ad placement in Chicago, along with digital ad placements in all targeted markets on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram.

As chronicled by CAPS on our blog, in 2022 the border crisis has spiraled out of control. This is due to a combination of factors, including the inducement provided by sanctuary cities and President Biden's lax immigration policies.

A recent report from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) indicates that in FY 2022, there have been nearly 2 million apprehensions at the southern border. CIS also estimates there's been 1.35 million releases, and approximately half a million "got-aways." This follows a string of six straight months (March through August) with at least 200K encounters at our southern border.

A CAPS spokesperson said the following:

"Elected officials in these sanctuary cities complain about illegal aliens being bused in and dumped off on their doorstep. But they have nobody to blame but themselves. Sanctuary districts invite illegal immigration.

It's easy to be a sanctuary city when the problem is a thousand miles away. What we've seen in the past few months is that every state in America is now a border state.

Sanctuary cities incentivized and helped create the current border crisis. Now that they've gotten a taste of the border crisis in their own backyard and can see how serious it is, it's time for them to enforce our immigration laws. Americans must also act and call on their representatives to secure the border and end the immigration crisis."

THE AD CAN BE VIEWED HERE.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caps-launches-ad-campaign-every-state-is-a-border-state-until-america-ends-sanctuary-crisis-301655371.html

SOURCE Californians for Population Stabilization

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing wins support in push to extend MAX certification timetable

    Boeing Co won support Wednesday from a Republican senator and a major customer in its bid to convince the U.S. Congress to extend the deadline to win certification of two new 737 MAX variants. The U.S. planemaker faces a late December deadline for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to certify the MAX 7 and MAX 10. After that date, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems to be certified by the FAA, which would mean significant delays for the new MAX aircrafts' deployment, unless Congress grants a waiver to extend the deadline.

  • Why Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill

    One of the most popular and enduring government programs in U.S. history, Social Security has funded the lives of senior citizens for more than 80 years. As a result, today the senior poverty rate clocks in at a mere 9%. … Continue reading → The post Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government

  • 3 takeaways from Biden's latest oil reserves release

    On Tuesday, President Biden announced the U.S. will release an additional 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in December in an effort to lower the price of gas at the pump.

  • U.S. sells oil reserves as Biden tackles pump prices ahead of elections

    U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell off the rest of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end and begin refilling the stockpile as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8. Biden is seeking to add enough supply to prevent near-term oil price spikes that could punish Americans, and assure U.S. drillers that the government will enter the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low. He said 15 million barrels of oil will be offered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) - part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May, and added the United States is ready to tap reserves again early next year to rein in prices.

  • Fed’s Bullard Sees 2023 Shift With End of Front-Loading Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he expects the central bank to end its ‘’front-loading” of aggressive interest-rate hikes by early next year and shift to keeping policy sufficiently restrictive with small adjustments as inflation cools.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master H

  • UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Tax And Spending U-Turn, Financial Market Turmoil

    "I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," said outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.

  • America’s richest want to pay more taxes–but we won’t let them. We need a tax bracket and rate overhaul

    America once had 26 tax brackets–there are now seven. Here's why that's a problem, according to the Patriotic Millionaires.

  • Biden Administration’s Battery Bets Boost Startup Stocks

    Shares of battery materials startups like Microvast and Piedmont Lithium are rising Wednesday after the Biden administration said it is [putting $2.8 billion](https://www.energy.gov/mesc/bipartisan-infrastructure-law-battery-materials-processing-and-battery-manufacturing-recycling) into 21 projects to kickstart U.S. manufacturing of vital components that power electric cars. Microvast is up about 30%, while Piedmont is up about 9% in midday trading. Nearly all of the projects backed by the Biden

  • Currencies trade higher on Liz Truss resignation

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Jared Blikre discuss how currency markets are reacting to British Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation after just 44 days in office.

  • Boeing Wins Senator Support For Request For Waiving Deadline Extension For New 737 MAX Variants Certifications

    A Republican senator and a significant customer came forward in support of Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA), trying to convince the U.S. Congress to extend the deadline to win certification of two new 737 MAX variants. The company faces a late December deadline for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to certify the MAX 7 and MAX 10. After that date, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems certified by the FAA, delaying the new MAX aircraft' deployment unless Congress grants a deadline e

  • Exxon Mobil exits Russia after Kremlin’s ‘expropriation blackmail’

    Exxon Mobil announced its exit from Russia this week after Moscow grabbed the company’s 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas venture. Exxon Mobil has operated in Russia for more than 25 years.

  • Rishi Sunak bookmakers' favourite to replace Liz Truss as UK's next prime minister

    The former chancellor is the odds-on favourite to be the UK’s third prime minister of the year (so far).

  • Pound up after Liz Truss quits and Keir Starmer calls for general election

    Sterling made up ground against a stronger dollar following Truss's resignation as prime minister.

  • Recession in 2023 likely to 'be fairly mild,' former Federal Reserve official says

    Why this former Fed official is all in on a mild recession call.

  • Factbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply

    Unexplained damage to the Nord Stream pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea have dashed hopes that Russian gas flow to Germany will resume anytime soon. Nord Stream 1 had been idle since the end of August for maintenance work, prompting concerns about supply to Europe if the outage was extended. It has also cut off supply to several European countries such as Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Poland, and reduced flows via other pipelines since launching what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Canadian dollar gains as oil prices rally

    The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as commodity prices climbed and investors weighed the resignation of the British prime minister. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose in response to tighter supplies and on news that China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors. U.S. crude prices were up 2.3% at $87.50 a barrel, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar gave back some recent gains against a basket of major currencies, including sterling, as Liz Truss said she was resigning as British prime minister.

  • FTSE 100 closes in the green after Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister

    UK markets and sterling pushed higher as investors took comfort from the prime minister's departure after a chaotic 44 days in office.

  • Fed’s Harker Expects Rates to Be ‘Well Above’ 4% by Year End

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said officials are likely to raise interest rates to “well above” 4% this year and hold them at restrictive levels to combat inflation, while leaving the door open to doing more if needed. Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid

  • Do you have problems with the IRS — or does the IRS have a problem with you? Read this before you act.

    'When you file your return, enter the info for the bank account where you would like your refund to be auto-deposited.'