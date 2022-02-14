U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

CAPSPIRE, A COMMODITIES CONSULTING AND PRODUCTS ORGANIZATION, ANNOUNCES GLOBAL CEO TO STRENGTHEN INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

·2 min read

Together with capSpire's leadership team, new CEO Jim Kiser brings an ambitious strategy to expand the organization's portfolio and global footprint.

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- capSpire is proud to announce that Jim Kiser has joined as their new Global Chief Executive Officer. Kiser is a strategic leader with 30+ years of experience in technology and consulting services. He has held executive leadership positions in both public and private companies including Deloitte, SAP, SolArc. Kiser will spearhead capSpire's continued growth in market leadership for Commodity Trading and Risk Management Solutions plus consulting and managed services offerings.

New CEO Jim Kiser brings an ambitious strategy to expand the organization's portfolio and global footprint.

A technology consulting and solutions company focused on the commodities and energy industries, capSpire has earned a strong global reputation for its talented people and delivery excellence. "I'm so impressed with the depth of talent at capSpire," says Kiser, "They range from people who literally wrote the code for the industry to bright young talent eager to innovate."

"Jim is the right person to lead capSpire into the future," comments Mike Scharf, co-founder. "We will continue combining our knowledge of the commodities industry and passion for technology to navigate digital transformations in an ever-changing economy. Jim's arrival will take our global team to even greater heights."

With significant global operations, capSpire is set for a strategic expansion in their suite of consulting services, Kiser will oversee the company's progression while maintaining capSpire's values.

Co-founder Jeff Hardcastle adds, "Jim has the track record and experience we believe critical as our global leader, his commitment to our people and our values, drive for innovation and a focus on delivering the most value to our clients."

Since 2009, capSpire has grown to over 150 employees and 9 offices across 6 countries. Most recently, they announced their arrival in major tech hub Bangalore, India – their first expansion into Asia.

ABOUT CAPSPIRE

capSpire is a global consulting and solutions company that creates, customizes, and implements value-driving technology for commodity-focused organizations. Fueled by direct industry experience in commodities trading, risk management and analytics, they offer expertise in business process advisory, managed services and more. Follow the conversation on LinkedIn or visit http://www.capspire.com.

capSpire Press Release Contact Information:
Megan Coger
megan.coger@capspire.com
479.685.3661

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capspire-a-commodities-consulting-and-products-organization-announces-global-ceo-to-strengthen-international-expansion-301481749.html

SOURCE capSpire

