U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,824.14
    -15.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,136.37
    -10.88 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,386.98
    -79.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.73
    -10.51 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.17
    +0.24 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.90
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7930
    -0.0860 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1987
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9520
    -0.0310 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,674.20
    -19.43 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.45
    -0.81 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.09
    +102.35 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

CapStar Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
·1 min read
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release after the market closes on January 19, 2023.

CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 20, 2023 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, January 20, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: Register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9c3f00740dd448a7b94339cefd5948cd to access the live call, including for participants who plan to ask a question during the call.

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b878kgzw. An archived version of the webcast will be available on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

CONTACT:
Mike Fowler, (615) 732-7404
ir@capstarbank.com


Recommended Stories