CapStar Announces Richard Stone as Rutherford & Williamson Counties Market President

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

Richard Stone

CapStar Bank
CapStar Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTR), announces the hiring of Richard Stone as Senior Vice President, Rutherford & Williamson Counties Market President, where he will lead business development and customer service initiatives across the region. The Bank currently has two locations (Brentwood and Murfreesboro) and four commercial relationship managers to serve the area and is poised to expand services and recruit additional bankers in 2022 to further deliver its best-in-class banking experience.

Rutherford and Williamson are consistently recognized among the top three fastest-growing counties in Tennessee, and in the state’s top ten for relocation and job growth.

“With continued emphasis on the dynamic economic growth in Rutherford and Williamson counties, we are thrilled to welcome Richard to our leadership team,” said Tom O’Connor, CapStar’s Middle Tennessee Market President. “CapStar is focused on strategically hiring top talent and delivering an unparalleled level of customer service in a time when many regional banks are losing the ability to offer personalized attention. We are enthusiastic about our prospects as we’ve assembled a strong team of bankers who are not only industry experts, but also understand the unique needs of these communities. Richard’s stellar reputation, energy and extensive experience will be a great addition as he works with our team to further grow our presence in the market.”

“CapStar is one of the most well-regarded and best positioned banks in Tennessee,” said Stone. “I am excited for the opportunity to expand the Bank’s highly responsive and flexible business model across Rutherford and Williamson counties.”

Richard Stone, SVP, Rutherford & Williamson Counties Market President (richard.stone@capstarbank.com)

Richard is one of the area’s leading banking professionals with more than 20 years of experience in the local financial services industry. Before joining CapStar, he most recently led Reliant Bank’s expansion into Rutherford County as Market President. Previously, Richard worked in Middle Market and Specialized Industry Group Banking with JP Morgan Chase & Co., and as Senior Vice President for Avenue Bank. His broad service-driven financial background includes community and commercial banking expertise, working with companies of varying sizes and complexities.

Richard earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Middle Tennessee State University. He is deeply rooted in and committed to the local community, currently serving on the STARS Nashville Board, United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties Board, President of Stones River Country Club Board, and 2022 Chair for the Friends of Scouting Trail of Tears district.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.1 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 23 financial centers in 13 Tennessee counties.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

For more information, contact:
Nicole Gibbs, (423) 457-4579
nicole.gibbs@capstarbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/808548b5-7472-4556-8ba8-b53034a1d0da


