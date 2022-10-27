U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,822.60
    -8.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,163.11
    +324.00 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,843.18
    -127.81 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.74
    +24.41 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.46
    +1.55 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.00
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.51
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9979
    -0.0108 (-1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9500
    -0.0650 (-1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1220
    -0.2380 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,623.49
    -119.67 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.37
    -2.02 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Hovde Financial Services Conference

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
·1 min read
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) today announced that Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Hovde Financial Services Conference on November 3-4, 2022.

A copy of the investor presentation to be used will be available prior to the event on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.capstarbank.com.

ABOUT CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of September 30, 2022, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion, total deposits of $2.6 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $347.5 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

For more information, contact:
Michael J. Fowler
Chief Financial Officer
(615) 732-7404


Recommended Stories

  • What to expect from Apple, Amazon earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Apple and Amazon earnings as tech companies face headwinds.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • Mark Zuckerberg's Pipe Dream Turns Into $588 Billion Nightmare

    Mark Zuckerberg's plan to dominate the metaverse is turning into a nightmare for everyone. And it's costing real money.

  • Why Invisalign maker Align stock is plunging today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Align earnings and the company's stock performance since the pandemic.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Bouncing Back on Thursday

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock got rocked for a 9% loss after reporting a pretty dramatic earnings miss on Wednesday. The good news is that -- with a little help from Wall Street analysts -- Boeing stock is clawing back some of its losses today. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares of Boeing are back up 5.8%.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Matches Q3 FFO Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 0% and 9.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Wall Street Is Still Bullish on This Punished Growth Stock -- Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tumbled by more than 55% this year, but that hasn't led Wall Street analysts who follow the stock to walk back their year-ahead price estimates or change their recommendations -- and for them, it's still a buy. In fact, compared to its current price (near $2.50), the average price target of analysts is $11, which would imply a massive run-up over the coming months. Bionano Genomics makes a device called the Saphyr, which biomedical laboratories use to analyze chromosomes.

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (NASDAQ:VRTX) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 81% Above Its Share Price

    Does the October share price for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ( NASDAQ:VRTX ) reflect what it's really worth...

  • Meta stock plummets on Q3 earnings, revenue decline

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the outlook for Meta’s fourth-quarter earnings.

  • 10 Best Crude Oil Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best crude oil stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Crude Oil Stocks To Buy Today. The energy industry rebounded sharply in 2022 from the low recorded during the pandemic. According to U.S. Energy Information […]

  • Why ServiceNow's CEO is bullish on Zuck's metaverse

    ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott defends the metaverse.

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy now. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now. The shipping and container companies play an important role […]

  • Meta Plummets 25% as Zuckerberg’s Plea for ‘Patience’ Falls Flat

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. plunged as much as 25% Thursday morning after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties Wi

  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    BioMarin (BMRN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 21.62% and 1.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Amazon set to report earnings after disappointing reports from Big Tech

    Here's what to expect today from Amazon's Q3 earnings.

  • OneMain Holdings (OMF) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

    OneMain (OMF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.76% and 0.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why the metaverse is good — even if Meta stock says otherwise: analyst

    Meta has to build out the metaverse, Goldman Sachs argues.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    I'm sticking to these two dividend stocks, counting on regular dividend checks for years and years to come.

  • Better Growth Stock: Walgreens Boots Alliance vs. CVS Health

    Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) are the two biggest retail pharmacy chains in the U.S., but they haven't behaved similarly as investments over the past decade. The biggest piece of CVS' growth story is its aim of expanding its pharmacy empire by providing primary care services at its more than 1,100 in-store clinics.​​ CVS is now also competing in medical insurance markets via its Aetna subsidiary. In the second quarter, its healthcare benefits segment grew revenue by 10.9% year over year to $22.7 billion, slower than the 11.7% rise in revenue from the pharmacy services segment, which brought in $42.8 billion.

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.