CapStar Ranked #1 in Tennessee and #14 Nationally in Bank Director's "The Best U.S. Banks" Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSTR), the parent company of CapStar Bank, was recently ranked #1 in Tennessee, fifth among banks $1-5 billion in assets, and #14 among all banks nationwide in Bank Director’s “The Best U.S. Banks” report.

Since 2017, Bank Director has analyzed the best in banking through its RankingBanking® reports. In 2022, Bank Director identified the best U.S. Banks based on those institutions that balance growth and profitability, deliver long-term shareholder value, and execute their goals in a safe and sound manner. In addition, performance-driving factors including strategic growth, leadership, board oversight and technological innovation were considered in the national ranking.

“To be ranked in the top 15 of all banks across the country and the #1 bank in Tennessee to receive this recognition is a tremendous honor,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “This achievement, among several other recent accolades, is a tribute to the dedication of our outstanding employees and loyal customers. We believe our success is built upon our model of delivering a differentiated and personalized banking experience that puts our customers’ needs first and strives to make a difference across the communities we serve.”

This recognition follows CapStar’s recent ranking as #18 among large community banks nationwide by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as one of 30 institutions in the U.S. selected by boutique investment bank Hovde Group as Hovde’s High Performers – The Class of 2022, and as one of an elite group of only 35 small-cap banks and thrifts in the country named to the Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars Class of 2021. In addition, CapStar was awarded the prestigious Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for ranking in the top 10% of community banks across the country in 2022.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of June 30, 2022, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, total deposits of $2.6 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $357.7 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

For more information, contact:
Nicole Gibbs
(423) 457-4579


