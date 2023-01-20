U.S. markets closed

CapStar Reports Year End 2022 Results and SBA Expansion

·22 min read
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $10.3 million or $0.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with net income of $8.0 million or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and net income of $12.5 million or $0.56 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were 1.31% and 11.78%, respectively. Fourth quarter results include a $0.7 million recovery related to an operational loss that occurred in third quarter 2022.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $39.0 million or $1.77 per diluted share, compared with $48.7 million or $2.19 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Year to date 2022 return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.24% and 10.74%, respectively.

Four Key Drivers

 

Targets

 

2022

 

4Q22

 

3Q22

 

4Q21

Annualized revenue growth

 

> 5%

 

-9.89%

 

33.30%

 

-19.51%

 

-5.61%

Net interest margin

 

≥ 3.60%

 

3.33%

 

3.44%

 

3.50%

 

3.14%

Efficiency ratio

 

≤ 55%

 

57.51%

 

53.23%

 

62.21%

 

54.74%

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

 

≤ 0.25%

 

0.02%

 

0.03%

 

0.02%

 

0.04%


Concurrently, the Company announced the hiring of a team of experienced SBA professionals from top 10 SBA originators to expand our SBA division and its fee contribution to the bank. Led by newly appointed director Marc Gilson, an SBA lending professional with over 25 years experience, the division now includes three business development officers along with additions to our existing team totaling 14 dedicated and experienced professionals in processing, underwriting, approval, loan closing and servicing.

“CapStar’s 2022 performance and results were outstanding,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “Our Company delivered excellent service to our valued customers across each of our markets, investments in Chattanooga and Knoxville approached $450 million in loans helping us remix our earning assets into higher yielding balances through the addition of numerous new customers, net interest margin expanded due to a rise in rates as well as an emphasis on disciplined pricing, our focus on productivity and operating efficiency continues, and our net charge-offs remain limited. Further, we added a new office in Asheville and key hires in our existing markets. With the year’s strong performance and our focus on capital management, we were pleased to return a record $17.9 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.”

“It is an exciting time at CapStar and our employees' hard work was recognized in 2022 by being named the fourteenth highest performing bank among the nation’s top 300 publicly traded banks by Bank Director. As we look to 2023, we will continue to deliver exemplary service and seek to expand existing and new relationships while remaining actively focused on the challenging deposit environment and uncertain economic environment. While the outlook for this year remains clouded with an array of possible outcomes, we are very excited about our progress and the prospects of our markets and company.”

Revenue

Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, was $31.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 revenue of $28.8 million.

As previously communicated, loans produced in our Tri-Net division since the spring have proved challenging to achieve a gain on sale. Additional production was ceased in early July. Third quarter 2022 revenue was negatively impacted by $2.1 million related to realized and unrealized losses associated with selling or transferring to held for investment the remaining Tri-Net loans in held for sale.

Fourth quarter net interest income declined $0.6 million to $25.0 million as a result of increased deposit pricing pressure and a shift into higher cost deposit categories. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.3 million, an increase of $3.0 million from the previous quarter, or when adjusting for the Tri-Net impact, an increase of $1.0 million largely due to improved SBA revenues.

Fourth quarter 2022 average earning assets remained relatively flat at $2.89 billion compared to the third quarter 2022 as fourth quarter growth in loans held for investment was principally funded by a decline in loans held for sale. Average loans held for investment, excluding Tri-Net loan transfers from held for sale to held for investments during the third quarter, increased $59.5 million, or 11% linked-quarter annualized. The current commercial loan pipeline remains strong, exceeding $450 million. The Company remains conservative maintaining pricing discipline and limiting commercial real estate lending as a result of an uncertain economic outlook and in an effort to balance loan demand with funding in a challenging deposit environment.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the net interest margin decreased 6 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.44% primarily resulting from increased deposit pricing pressure and a shift into higher cost deposit categories.

The Company's average deposits totaled $2.66 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, flat compared to the third quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company experienced a $155.4 million increase in higher cost average time deposits, primarily a result of brokered deposit issuances. These increases were partially offset by a $80.2 million decrease in interest-bearing transaction accounts, creating an overall net increase of $83.6 million in average interest-bearing deposits when compared to the third quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company’s noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 12% from the linked quarter to 22% of total average deposits as of December 31, 2022. Total deposit costs increased 58 basis points to 1.20% compared to 0.62% for the prior quarter.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2022 noninterest income of $3.3 million, or $5.3 million when adjusted for the previously discussed Tri-Net losses. The $1.0 million increase versus adjusted third quarter was largely attributable to a $0.9 million improvement in the Company’s SBA division driven by the expansion of the SBA division in the fourth quarter. The Company’s mortgage and Tri-Net divisions provided little contribution in the fourth quarter.

Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency

Noninterest expense was $16.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $17.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter expenses included a $1.5 million wire fraud and a $0.7 million operational loss, offset by an $0.8 million voluntary executive incentive reversal. Fourth quarter expenses included a $0.7 million recovery of the third quarter operational loss. Excluding the third quarter wire fraud, operational loss and incentive reversal, and the fourth quarter operation loss recovery, adjusted noninterest expense was $17.4 million in the fourth quarter and $16.5 million for the third quarter. Commissions and incentives for the SBA division contributed $0.4 million to the quarter's $0.9 million increase.

The efficiency ratio was 53.23% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 62.21% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The fourth quarter efficiency ratio adjusted for the operational loss recovery was 55.57%. The third quarter ratio adjusted for the wire fraud, operational loss, executive incentive reversal, and Tri-Net losses was 53.44%.

Annualized noninterest expense, adjusted for the wire fraud, operational loss and recovery and executive incentive reversal, as a percentage of average assets increased 14 basis points to 2.20% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 2.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Assets per employee declined to $7.9 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $8.2 million in the previous quarter.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses for fourth quarter totaled $1.5 million, an increase from $0.9 million in third quarter 2022, as a result of continued strong loan growth and $0.7 million in specific reserves related to two impaired loans. Net loan charge-offs in fourth quarter were $172 thousand, or 0.03% of average loans held for investment, compared with $120 thousand, or 0.02% in third quarter 2022. For the year 2022, net loan charge-offs totaled $366 thousand or 0.02% of average loans held for investment.

Past due loans improved to $11.6 million or 0.50% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2022 compared to $14.4 million or 0.63% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily related to the renewal of loans that had matured. Past dues are largely comprised of three relationships totaling $8.9 million for which the Company believes at this time there is nominal risk of loss beyond the impairment-related specific reserve of $0.7 million recorded in the fourth quarter.

Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO increased to 0.46% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.30% at September 30, 2022. The increase in non-performing assets is principally related to one of the three previously noted past due relationships that totals $3.4 million but which has a 90% SBA guaranty of $3.0 million.

The allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans increased to 1.13% as of December 31, 2022 compared to 1.09% as of September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality Data:

 

12/31/22

 

9/30/22

 

6/30/22

 

3/31/22

 

12/31/21

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

 

0.03%

 

0.02%

 

0.00%

 

0.01%

 

0.04%

Criticized and classified loans to total loans

 

1.31%

 

1.79%

 

2.12%

 

2.49%

 

2.64%

Loans- past due to total end of period loans

 

0.50%

 

0.63%

 

0.12%

 

0.17%

 

0.25%

Loans- over 90 days past due to total end of period loans

 

0.44%

 

0.27%

 

0.02%

 

0.05%

 

0.11%

Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO

 

0.46%

 

0.30%

 

0.11%

 

0.18%

 

0.18%

Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans

 

1.13%

 

1.09%

 

1.09%

 

1.16%

 

1.27%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

 

222%

 

333%

 

974%

 

596%

 

666%


Income Tax Expense

The Company’s fourth quarter effective income tax rate increased slightly to 21% when compared to 20% in the prior quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for 2022 was approximately 20%.

Capital

The Company continues to be well capitalized with tangible equity of $308.1 million at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $14.19 compared to $13.72 and $14.99 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, with the changes being attributable to a decline in the value of the investment portfolio related to an increase in market interest rates, partially offset by ongoing earnings. Excluding the impact of after-tax gain or loss within the available for sale investment portfolio, tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $16.57 compared to $16.16 and $15.13 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Capital ratios:

 

12/31/22

 

9/30/22

 

6/30/22

 

3/31/22

 

12/31/21

Total risk based capital

 

14.51%

 

14.59%

 

14.79%

 

15.60%

 

16.29%

Common equity tier 1 capital

 

12.61%

 

12.70%

 

12.87%

 

13.58%

 

14.11%

Leverage

 

11.40%

 

11.22%

 

11.10%

 

10.99%

 

10.69%


As a component of the Company’s capital allocation strategy, $17.9 million was returned to shareholders in 2022 in the form of share repurchases and dividends. In total, 523,663 shares were repurchased at an average price of $19.12 of which 198,610 shares were repurchased in fourth quarter 2022 for an average price of $17.39. The Board of Directors of the Company renewed a common stock share repurchase of up to $10 million on January 18, 2023. The Plan will terminate on the earlier of the date on which the maximum authorized dollar amount of shares of common stock has been repurchased or January 31, 2024.

Dividend

On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on February 22, 2023 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on February 8, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

CapStar will host a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 20, 2023. During the call, management will review the fourth quarter results and operational highlights. Interested parties may listen to the call by registering here to access the live call, including for participants who plan to ask a question during the call. A simultaneous webcast may be accessed on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com by clicking on “News & Events.” An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2022, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion, total deposits of $2.7 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $354.2 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain releases may include financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information may include certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures may include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating”, "Tangible common equity to tangible assets" or other measures.

Management may include these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

 

$

30,024

 

 

$

22,284

 

 

$

101,501

 

 

$

89,219

 

Securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

1,682

 

 

 

7,642

 

 

 

6,573

 

Tax-exempt

 

 

310

 

 

 

335

 

 

 

1,268

 

 

 

1,408

 

Federal funds sold

 

 

45

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

21

 

Restricted equity securities

 

 

240

 

 

 

157

 

 

 

784

 

 

 

640

 

Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions

 

 

1,187

 

 

 

192

 

 

 

2,262

 

 

 

598

 

Total interest income

 

 

33,806

 

 

 

24,659

 

 

 

113,533

 

 

 

98,459

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

2,200

 

 

 

410

 

 

 

4,479

 

 

 

1,626

 

Savings and money market accounts

 

 

2,701

 

 

 

307

 

 

 

5,102

 

 

 

1,203

 

Time deposits

 

 

3,151

 

 

 

556

 

 

 

5,421

 

 

 

2,873

 

Federal funds purchased

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

 

401

 

 

 

 

 

 

862

 

 

 

12

 

Subordinated notes

 

 

394

 

 

 

394

 

 

 

1,575

 

 

 

1,575

 

Total interest expense

 

 

8,847

 

 

 

1,667

 

 

 

17,441

 

 

 

7,289

 

Net interest income

 

 

24,959

 

 

 

22,992

 

 

 

96,092

 

 

 

91,170

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

1,548

 

 

 

(651

)

 

 

2,474

 

 

 

(1,066

)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

 

23,411

 

 

 

23,643

 

 

 

93,618

 

 

 

92,236

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit service charges

 

 

1,206

 

 

 

1,117

 

 

 

4,781

 

 

 

4,515

 

Interchange and debit card transaction fees

 

 

1,250

 

 

 

1,261

 

 

 

5,053

 

 

 

4,816

 

Mortgage banking income

 

 

637

 

 

 

2,740

 

 

 

5,073

 

 

 

16,058

 

Tri-Net

 

 

39

 

 

 

3,996

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

8,613

 

Wealth management

 

 

403

 

 

 

438

 

 

 

1,687

 

 

 

1,850

 

SBA lending

 

 

1,446

 

 

 

279

 

 

 

2,501

 

 

 

2,060

 

Net gain on sale of securities

 

 

1

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

28

 

Other noninterest income

 

 

1,303

 

 

 

1,295

 

 

 

5,341

 

 

 

4,741

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

6,285

 

 

 

11,134

 

 

 

24,522

 

 

 

42,681

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

9,875

 

 

 

10,549

 

 

 

38,065

 

 

 

41,758

 

Data processing and software

 

 

2,797

 

 

 

2,719

 

 

 

11,152

 

 

 

11,248

 

Occupancy

 

 

1,032

 

 

 

1,012

 

 

 

4,299

 

 

 

4,205

 

Equipment

 

 

753

 

 

 

867

 

 

 

2,988

 

 

 

3,507

 

Professional services

 

 

522

 

 

 

521

 

 

 

2,175

 

 

 

2,155

 

Regulatory fees

 

 

266

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

1,080

 

 

 

1,031

 

Acquisition related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

323

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

399

 

 

 

461

 

 

 

1,690

 

 

 

1,939

 

Other noninterest expense

 

 

984

 

 

 

2,269

 

 

 

7,921

 

 

 

7,375

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

16,628

 

 

 

18,682

 

 

 

69,370

 

 

 

73,541

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

13,068

 

 

 

16,095

 

 

 

48,770

 

 

 

61,376

 

Income tax expense

 

 

2,735

 

 

 

3,625

 

 

 

9,753

 

 

 

12,699

 

Net income

 

$

10,333

 

 

$

12,470

 

 

$

39,017

 

 

$

48,677

 

Per share information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per share of common stock

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

1.77

 

 

$

2.20

 

Diluted net income per share of common stock

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

1.77

 

 

$

2.19

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

21,887,351

 

 

 

22,166,410

 

 

 

22,010,462

 

 

 

22,127,919

 

Diluted

 

 

21,926,821

 

 

 

22,221,989

 

 

 

22,059,855

 

 

 

22,179,461

 

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

 

 

Five Quarter Comparison

 

 

 

12/31/2022

 

 

9/30/2022

 

 

6/30/2022

 

 

3/31/2022

 

 

12/31/2021

 

Income Statement Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

24,959

 

 

$

25,553

 

 

$

24,440

 

 

$

21,140

 

 

$

22,992

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

1,548

 

 

 

867

 

 

 

843

 

 

 

(784

)

 

 

(651

)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

 

23,411

 

 

 

24,686

 

 

 

23,597

 

 

 

21,924

 

 

 

23,643

 

Deposit service charges

 

 

1,206

 

 

 

1,251

 

 

 

1,182

 

 

 

1,142

 

 

 

1,117

 

Interchange and debit card transaction fees

 

 

1,250

 

 

 

1,245

 

 

 

1,336

 

 

 

1,222

 

 

 

1,261

 

Mortgage banking

 

 

637

 

 

 

765

 

 

 

1,705

 

 

 

1,966

 

 

 

2,740

 

Tri-Net

 

 

39

 

 

 

(2,059

)

 

 

(73

)

 

 

2,171

 

 

 

3,996

 

Wealth management

 

 

403

 

 

 

385

 

 

 

459

 

 

 

440

 

 

 

438

 

SBA lending

 

 

1,446

 

 

 

560

 

 

 

273

 

 

 

222

 

 

 

279

 

Net gain (loss) on sale of securities

 

 

1

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

Other noninterest income

 

 

1,303

 

 

 

1,118

 

 

 

994

 

 

 

1,926

 

 

 

1,295

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

6,285

 

 

 

3,272

 

 

 

5,876

 

 

 

9,089

 

 

 

11,134

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

9,875

 

 

 

8,712

 

 

 

9,209

 

 

 

10,269

 

 

 

10,549

 

Data processing and software

 

 

2,797

 

 

 

2,861

 

 

 

2,847

 

 

 

2,647

 

 

 

2,719

 

Occupancy

 

 

1,032

 

 

 

1,092

 

 

 

1,076

 

 

 

1,099

 

 

 

1,012

 

Equipment

 

 

753

 

 

 

743

 

 

 

783

 

 

 

709

 

 

 

867

 

Professional services

 

 

522

 

 

 

468

 

 

 

506

 

 

 

679

 

 

 

521

 

Regulatory fees

 

 

266

 

 

 

269

 

 

 

265

 

 

 

280

 

 

 

284

 

Acquisition related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

399

 

 

 

415

 

 

 

430

 

 

 

446

 

 

 

461

 

Other noninterest expense

 

 

984

 

 

 

3,371

 

 

 

1,959

 

 

 

1,607

 

 

 

2,269

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

16,628

 

 

 

17,931

 

 

 

17,075

 

 

 

17,736

 

 

 

18,682

 

Net income before income tax expense

 

 

13,068

 

 

 

10,027

 

 

 

12,398

 

 

 

13,277

 

 

 

16,095

 

Income tax expense

 

 

2,735

 

 

 

1,988

 

 

 

2,426

 

 

 

2,604

 

 

 

3,625

 

Net income

 

$

10,333

 

 

$

8,039

 

 

$

9,972

 

 

$

10,673

 

 

$

12,470

 

Weighted average shares - basic

 

 

21,887,351

 

 

 

21,938,259

 

 

 

22,022,109

 

 

 

22,198,339

 

 

 

22,166,410

 

Weighted average shares - diluted

 

 

21,926,821

 

 

 

21,988,085

 

 

 

22,074,260

 

 

 

22,254,644

 

 

 

22,221,989

 

Net income per share, basic

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.56

 

Net income per share, diluted

 

 

0.47

 

 

 

0.37

 

 

 

0.45

 

 

 

0.48

 

 

 

0.56

 

Balance Sheet Data (at period end):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

135,305

 

 

$

199,913

 

 

$

113,825

 

 

$

355,981

 

 

$

415,125

 

Securities available-for-sale

 

 

396,416

 

 

 

401,345

 

 

 

437,420

 

 

 

460,558

 

 

 

459,396

 

Securities held-to-maturity

 

 

1,240

 

 

 

1,762

 

 

 

1,769

 

 

 

1,775

 

 

 

1,782

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

44,708

 

 

 

43,122

 

 

 

85,884

 

 

 

106,895

 

 

 

83,715

 

Loans held for investment

 

 

2,312,798

 

 

 

2,290,269

 

 

 

2,234,833

 

 

 

2,047,555

 

 

 

1,965,769

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

 

(23,806

)

 

 

(22,431

)

 

 

(21,684

)

 

 

(20,857

)

 

 

(21,698

)

Total assets

 

 

3,117,169

 

 

 

3,165,706

 

 

 

3,096,537

 

 

 

3,190,749

 

 

 

3,133,046

 

Non-interest-bearing deposits

 

 

512,076

 

 

 

628,846

 

 

 

717,167

 

 

 

702,172

 

 

 

725,171

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

2,167,743

 

 

 

2,004,827

 

 

 

1,913,320

 

 

 

2,053,823

 

 

 

1,959,110

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and borrowings

 

 

44,666

 

 

 

149,633

 

 

 

74,599

 

 

 

29,566

 

 

 

29,532

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,762,987

 

 

 

2,818,341

 

 

 

2,738,802

 

 

 

2,821,832

 

 

 

2,752,952

 

Shareholders' equity

 

$

354,182

 

 

$

347,365

 

 

$

357,735

 

 

$

368,917

 

 

$

380,094

 

Total shares of common stock outstanding

 

 

21,714,380

 

 

 

21,931,624

 

 

 

21,934,554

 

 

 

22,195,071

 

 

 

22,166,129

 

Book value per share of common stock

 

$

16.31

 

 

$

15.84

 

 

$

16.31

 

 

$

16.62

 

 

$

17.15

 

Tangible book value per share of common stock *

 

 

14.19

 

 

 

13.72

 

 

 

14.17

 

 

 

14.49

 

 

 

14.99

 

Tangible book value per share of common stock plus after-tax unrealized available for sale investment losses*

 

 

16.57

 

 

 

16.16

 

 

 

15.86

 

 

 

15.53

 

 

 

15.13

 

Market value per common share

 

 

17.66

 

 

 

18.53

 

 

 

19.62

 

 

 

21.08

 

 

 

21.03

 

Capital ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total risk based capital

 

 

14.51

%

 

 

14.59

%

 

 

14.79

%

 

 

15.60

%

 

 

16.29

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets*

 

 

10.03

%

 

 

9.65

%

 

 

10.19

%

 

 

10.23

%

 

 

10.77

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets less after-tax unrealized available for sale investment (gains) losses*

 

 

11.52

%

 

 

11.17

%

 

 

11.27

%

 

 

10.88

%

 

 

10.86

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

 

 

12.61

%

 

 

12.70

%

 

 

12.87

%

 

 

13.58

%

 

 

14.11

%

Leverage

 

 

11.40

%

 

 

11.22

%

 

 

11.10

%

 

 

10.99

%

 

 

10.69

%

_____________________
*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

 

 

Five Quarter Comparison

 

 

 

12/31/2022

 

 

9/30/2022

 

 

6/30/2022

 

 

3/31/2022

 

 

12/31/2021

 

Average Balance Sheet Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

154,150

 

 

$

154,543

 

 

$

189,542

 

 

$

380,262

 

 

$

470,963

 

Investment securities

 

 

415,414

 

 

 

450,933

 

 

 

473,167

 

 

 

483,339

 

 

 

491,135

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

37,945

 

 

 

94,811

 

 

 

114,223

 

 

 

90,163

 

 

 

123,962

 

Loans held for investment

 

 

2,309,349

 

 

 

2,241,355

 

 

 

2,147,750

 

 

 

2,001,740

 

 

 

1,888,094

 

Assets

 

 

3,124,928

 

 

 

3,146,841

 

 

 

3,128,864

 

 

 

3,153,320

 

 

 

3,159,308

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

2,076,743

 

 

 

1,993,172

 

 

 

1,936,910

 

 

 

1,976,803

 

 

 

1,964,641

 

Deposits

 

 

2,662,954

 

 

 

2,659,268

 

 

 

2,664,614

 

 

 

2,704,938

 

 

 

2,713,314

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

 

 

74,812

 

 

 

88,584

 

 

 

70,516

 

 

 

29,547

 

 

 

29,514

 

Liabilities

 

 

2,776,902

 

 

 

2,782,703

 

 

 

2,767,714

 

 

 

2,773,281

 

 

 

2,781,951

 

Shareholders' equity

 

$

348,027

 

 

$

364,138

 

 

$

361,150

 

 

$

380,039

 

 

$

377,357

 

Performance Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized return on average assets

 

 

1.31

%

 

 

1.01

%

 

 

1.28

%

 

 

1.37

%

 

 

1.57

%

Annualized return on average equity

 

 

11.78

%

 

 

8.76

%

 

 

11.08

%

 

 

11.39

%

 

 

13.11

%

Net interest margin (1)

 

 

3.44

%

 

 

3.50

%

 

 

3.41

%

 

 

2.97

%

 

 

3.14

%

Annualized noninterest income to average assets

 

 

0.80

%

 

 

0.41

%

 

 

0.75

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.40

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

53.23

%

 

 

62.21

%

 

 

56.32

%

 

 

58.67

%

 

 

54.74

%

Loans by Type (at period end):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

$

496,347

 

 

$

499,048

 

 

$

510,987

 

 

$

499,719

 

 

$

497,615

 

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

 

 

246,109

 

 

 

235,519

 

 

 

241,461

 

 

 

231,933

 

 

 

209,261

 

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

 

 

803,611

 

 

 

832,156

 

 

 

786,610

 

 

 

652,936

 

 

 

616,023

 

Construction and development

 

 

229,972

 

 

 

198,869

 

 

 

205,573

 

 

 

208,513

 

 

 

214,310

 

Consumer real estate

 

 

402,615

 

 

 

386,628

 

 

 

357,849

 

 

 

327,416

 

 

 

326,412

 

Consumer

 

 

53,382

 

 

 

52,715

 

 

 

53,227

 

 

 

48,790

 

 

 

46,811

 

Other

 

 

80,762

 

 

 

85,334

 

 

 

79,126

 

 

 

78,248

 

 

 

55,337

 

Asset Quality Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

 

1.03

%

 

 

0.98

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

1.02

%

 

 

1.10

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

 

 

222

%

 

 

333

%

 

 

974

%

 

 

596

%

 

 

666

%

Nonaccrual loans

 

 

10,714

 

 

 

6,734

 

 

 

2,225

 

 

 

3,502

 

 

 

3,258

 

Troubled debt restructurings

 

 

344

 

 

 

344

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

1,847

 

 

 

1,832

 

Loans - over 90 days past due

 

 

10,222

 

 

 

6,096

 

 

 

494

