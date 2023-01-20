CapStar Reports Year End 2022 Results and SBA Expansion
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $10.3 million or $0.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with net income of $8.0 million or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and net income of $12.5 million or $0.56 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were 1.31% and 11.78%, respectively. Fourth quarter results include a $0.7 million recovery related to an operational loss that occurred in third quarter 2022.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $39.0 million or $1.77 per diluted share, compared with $48.7 million or $2.19 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Year to date 2022 return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.24% and 10.74%, respectively.
Four Key Drivers
Targets
2022
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
Annualized revenue growth
> 5%
-9.89%
33.30%
-19.51%
-5.61%
Net interest margin
≥ 3.60%
3.33%
3.44%
3.50%
3.14%
Efficiency ratio
≤ 55%
57.51%
53.23%
62.21%
54.74%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
≤ 0.25%
0.02%
0.03%
0.02%
0.04%
Concurrently, the Company announced the hiring of a team of experienced SBA professionals from top 10 SBA originators to expand our SBA division and its fee contribution to the bank. Led by newly appointed director Marc Gilson, an SBA lending professional with over 25 years experience, the division now includes three business development officers along with additions to our existing team totaling 14 dedicated and experienced professionals in processing, underwriting, approval, loan closing and servicing.
“CapStar’s 2022 performance and results were outstanding,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “Our Company delivered excellent service to our valued customers across each of our markets, investments in Chattanooga and Knoxville approached $450 million in loans helping us remix our earning assets into higher yielding balances through the addition of numerous new customers, net interest margin expanded due to a rise in rates as well as an emphasis on disciplined pricing, our focus on productivity and operating efficiency continues, and our net charge-offs remain limited. Further, we added a new office in Asheville and key hires in our existing markets. With the year’s strong performance and our focus on capital management, we were pleased to return a record $17.9 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.”
“It is an exciting time at CapStar and our employees' hard work was recognized in 2022 by being named the fourteenth highest performing bank among the nation’s top 300 publicly traded banks by Bank Director. As we look to 2023, we will continue to deliver exemplary service and seek to expand existing and new relationships while remaining actively focused on the challenging deposit environment and uncertain economic environment. While the outlook for this year remains clouded with an array of possible outcomes, we are very excited about our progress and the prospects of our markets and company.”
Revenue
Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, was $31.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 revenue of $28.8 million.
As previously communicated, loans produced in our Tri-Net division since the spring have proved challenging to achieve a gain on sale. Additional production was ceased in early July. Third quarter 2022 revenue was negatively impacted by $2.1 million related to realized and unrealized losses associated with selling or transferring to held for investment the remaining Tri-Net loans in held for sale.
Fourth quarter net interest income declined $0.6 million to $25.0 million as a result of increased deposit pricing pressure and a shift into higher cost deposit categories. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.3 million, an increase of $3.0 million from the previous quarter, or when adjusting for the Tri-Net impact, an increase of $1.0 million largely due to improved SBA revenues.
Fourth quarter 2022 average earning assets remained relatively flat at $2.89 billion compared to the third quarter 2022 as fourth quarter growth in loans held for investment was principally funded by a decline in loans held for sale. Average loans held for investment, excluding Tri-Net loan transfers from held for sale to held for investments during the third quarter, increased $59.5 million, or 11% linked-quarter annualized. The current commercial loan pipeline remains strong, exceeding $450 million. The Company remains conservative maintaining pricing discipline and limiting commercial real estate lending as a result of an uncertain economic outlook and in an effort to balance loan demand with funding in a challenging deposit environment.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, the net interest margin decreased 6 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.44% primarily resulting from increased deposit pricing pressure and a shift into higher cost deposit categories.
The Company's average deposits totaled $2.66 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, flat compared to the third quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company experienced a $155.4 million increase in higher cost average time deposits, primarily a result of brokered deposit issuances. These increases were partially offset by a $80.2 million decrease in interest-bearing transaction accounts, creating an overall net increase of $83.6 million in average interest-bearing deposits when compared to the third quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company’s noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 12% from the linked quarter to 22% of total average deposits as of December 31, 2022. Total deposit costs increased 58 basis points to 1.20% compared to 0.62% for the prior quarter.
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2022 noninterest income of $3.3 million, or $5.3 million when adjusted for the previously discussed Tri-Net losses. The $1.0 million increase versus adjusted third quarter was largely attributable to a $0.9 million improvement in the Company’s SBA division driven by the expansion of the SBA division in the fourth quarter. The Company’s mortgage and Tri-Net divisions provided little contribution in the fourth quarter.
Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency
Noninterest expense was $16.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $17.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter expenses included a $1.5 million wire fraud and a $0.7 million operational loss, offset by an $0.8 million voluntary executive incentive reversal. Fourth quarter expenses included a $0.7 million recovery of the third quarter operational loss. Excluding the third quarter wire fraud, operational loss and incentive reversal, and the fourth quarter operation loss recovery, adjusted noninterest expense was $17.4 million in the fourth quarter and $16.5 million for the third quarter. Commissions and incentives for the SBA division contributed $0.4 million to the quarter's $0.9 million increase.
The efficiency ratio was 53.23% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 62.21% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The fourth quarter efficiency ratio adjusted for the operational loss recovery was 55.57%. The third quarter ratio adjusted for the wire fraud, operational loss, executive incentive reversal, and Tri-Net losses was 53.44%.
Annualized noninterest expense, adjusted for the wire fraud, operational loss and recovery and executive incentive reversal, as a percentage of average assets increased 14 basis points to 2.20% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 2.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Assets per employee declined to $7.9 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $8.2 million in the previous quarter.
Asset Quality
The provision for credit losses for fourth quarter totaled $1.5 million, an increase from $0.9 million in third quarter 2022, as a result of continued strong loan growth and $0.7 million in specific reserves related to two impaired loans. Net loan charge-offs in fourth quarter were $172 thousand, or 0.03% of average loans held for investment, compared with $120 thousand, or 0.02% in third quarter 2022. For the year 2022, net loan charge-offs totaled $366 thousand or 0.02% of average loans held for investment.
Past due loans improved to $11.6 million or 0.50% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2022 compared to $14.4 million or 0.63% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily related to the renewal of loans that had matured. Past dues are largely comprised of three relationships totaling $8.9 million for which the Company believes at this time there is nominal risk of loss beyond the impairment-related specific reserve of $0.7 million recorded in the fourth quarter.
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO increased to 0.46% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.30% at September 30, 2022. The increase in non-performing assets is principally related to one of the three previously noted past due relationships that totals $3.4 million but which has a 90% SBA guaranty of $3.0 million.
The allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans increased to 1.13% as of December 31, 2022 compared to 1.09% as of September 30, 2022.
Asset Quality Data:
12/31/22
9/30/22
6/30/22
3/31/22
12/31/21
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.03%
0.02%
0.00%
0.01%
0.04%
Criticized and classified loans to total loans
1.31%
1.79%
2.12%
2.49%
2.64%
Loans- past due to total end of period loans
0.50%
0.63%
0.12%
0.17%
0.25%
Loans- over 90 days past due to total end of period loans
0.44%
0.27%
0.02%
0.05%
0.11%
Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO
0.46%
0.30%
0.11%
0.18%
0.18%
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans
1.13%
1.09%
1.09%
1.16%
1.27%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
222%
333%
974%
596%
666%
Income Tax Expense
The Company’s fourth quarter effective income tax rate increased slightly to 21% when compared to 20% in the prior quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for 2022 was approximately 20%.
Capital
The Company continues to be well capitalized with tangible equity of $308.1 million at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $14.19 compared to $13.72 and $14.99 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, with the changes being attributable to a decline in the value of the investment portfolio related to an increase in market interest rates, partially offset by ongoing earnings. Excluding the impact of after-tax gain or loss within the available for sale investment portfolio, tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $16.57 compared to $16.16 and $15.13 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Capital ratios:
12/31/22
9/30/22
6/30/22
3/31/22
12/31/21
Total risk based capital
14.51%
14.59%
14.79%
15.60%
16.29%
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.61%
12.70%
12.87%
13.58%
14.11%
Leverage
11.40%
11.22%
11.10%
10.99%
10.69%
As a component of the Company’s capital allocation strategy, $17.9 million was returned to shareholders in 2022 in the form of share repurchases and dividends. In total, 523,663 shares were repurchased at an average price of $19.12 of which 198,610 shares were repurchased in fourth quarter 2022 for an average price of $17.39. The Board of Directors of the Company renewed a common stock share repurchase of up to $10 million on January 18, 2023. The Plan will terminate on the earlier of the date on which the maximum authorized dollar amount of shares of common stock has been repurchased or January 31, 2024.
Dividend
On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on February 22, 2023 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on February 8, 2023.
About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2022, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion, total deposits of $2.7 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $354.2 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Certain releases may include financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information may include certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures may include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating”, "Tangible common equity to tangible assets" or other measures.
Management may include these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
30,024
$
22,284
$
101,501
$
89,219
Securities:
Taxable
2,000
1,682
7,642
6,573
Tax-exempt
310
335
1,268
1,408
Federal funds sold
45
9
76
21
Restricted equity securities
240
157
784
640
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
1,187
192
2,262
598
Total interest income
33,806
24,659
113,533
98,459
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing deposits
2,200
410
4,479
1,626
Savings and money market accounts
2,701
307
5,102
1,203
Time deposits
3,151
556
5,421
2,873
Federal funds purchased
—
—
2
—
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
401
—
862
12
Subordinated notes
394
394
1,575
1,575
Total interest expense
8,847
1,667
17,441
7,289
Net interest income
24,959
22,992
96,092
91,170
Provision for loan losses
1,548
(651
)
2,474
(1,066
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
23,411
23,643
93,618
92,236
Noninterest income:
Deposit service charges
1,206
1,117
4,781
4,515
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,250
1,261
5,053
4,816
Mortgage banking income
637
2,740
5,073
16,058
Tri-Net
39
3,996
78
8,613
Wealth management
403
438
1,687
1,850
SBA lending
1,446
279
2,501
2,060
Net gain on sale of securities
1
8
8
28
Other noninterest income
1,303
1,295
5,341
4,741
Total noninterest income
6,285
11,134
24,522
42,681
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
9,875
10,549
38,065
41,758
Data processing and software
2,797
2,719
11,152
11,248
Occupancy
1,032
1,012
4,299
4,205
Equipment
753
867
2,988
3,507
Professional services
522
521
2,175
2,155
Regulatory fees
266
284
1,080
1,031
Acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
323
Amortization of intangibles
399
461
1,690
1,939
Other noninterest expense
984
2,269
7,921
7,375
Total noninterest expense
16,628
18,682
69,370
73,541
Income before income taxes
13,068
16,095
48,770
61,376
Income tax expense
2,735
3,625
9,753
12,699
Net income
$
10,333
$
12,470
$
39,017
$
48,677
Per share information:
Basic net income per share of common stock
$
0.47
$
0.56
$
1.77
$
2.20
Diluted net income per share of common stock
$
0.47
$
0.56
$
1.77
$
2.19
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
21,887,351
22,166,410
22,010,462
22,127,919
Diluted
21,926,821
22,221,989
22,059,855
22,179,461
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Income Statement Data:
Net interest income
$
24,959
$
25,553
$
24,440
$
21,140
$
22,992
Provision for loan losses
1,548
867
843
(784
)
(651
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
23,411
24,686
23,597
21,924
23,643
Deposit service charges
1,206
1,251
1,182
1,142
1,117
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,250
1,245
1,336
1,222
1,261
Mortgage banking
637
765
1,705
1,966
2,740
Tri-Net
39
(2,059
)
(73
)
2,171
3,996
Wealth management
403
385
459
440
438
SBA lending
1,446
560
273
222
279
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
1
7
—
—
8
Other noninterest income
1,303
1,118
994
1,926
1,295
Total noninterest income
6,285
3,272
5,876
9,089
11,134
Salaries and employee benefits
9,875
8,712
9,209
10,269
10,549
Data processing and software
2,797
2,861
2,847
2,647
2,719
Occupancy
1,032
1,092
1,076
1,099
1,012
Equipment
753
743
783
709
867
Professional services
522
468
506
679
521
Regulatory fees
266
269
265
280
284
Acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
—
—
Amortization of intangibles
399
415
430
446
461
Other noninterest expense
984
3,371
1,959
1,607
2,269
Total noninterest expense
16,628
17,931
17,075
17,736
18,682
Net income before income tax expense
13,068
10,027
12,398
13,277
16,095
Income tax expense
2,735
1,988
2,426
2,604
3,625
Net income
$
10,333
$
8,039
$
9,972
$
10,673
$
12,470
Weighted average shares - basic
21,887,351
21,938,259
22,022,109
22,198,339
22,166,410
Weighted average shares - diluted
21,926,821
21,988,085
22,074,260
22,254,644
22,221,989
Net income per share, basic
$
0.47
$
0.37
$
0.45
$
0.48
$
0.56
Net income per share, diluted
0.47
0.37
0.45
0.48
0.56
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
Cash and cash equivalents
$
135,305
$
199,913
$
113,825
$
355,981
$
415,125
Securities available-for-sale
396,416
401,345
437,420
460,558
459,396
Securities held-to-maturity
1,240
1,762
1,769
1,775
1,782
Loans held for sale
44,708
43,122
85,884
106,895
83,715
Loans held for investment
2,312,798
2,290,269
2,234,833
2,047,555
1,965,769
Allowance for loan losses
(23,806
)
(22,431
)
(21,684
)
(20,857
)
(21,698
)
Total assets
3,117,169
3,165,706
3,096,537
3,190,749
3,133,046
Non-interest-bearing deposits
512,076
628,846
717,167
702,172
725,171
Interest-bearing deposits
2,167,743
2,004,827
1,913,320
2,053,823
1,959,110
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and borrowings
44,666
149,633
74,599
29,566
29,532
Total liabilities
2,762,987
2,818,341
2,738,802
2,821,832
2,752,952
Shareholders' equity
$
354,182
$
347,365
$
357,735
$
368,917
$
380,094
Total shares of common stock outstanding
21,714,380
21,931,624
21,934,554
22,195,071
22,166,129
Book value per share of common stock
$
16.31
$
15.84
$
16.31
$
16.62
$
17.15
Tangible book value per share of common stock *
14.19
13.72
14.17
14.49
14.99
Tangible book value per share of common stock plus after-tax unrealized available for sale investment losses*
16.57
16.16
15.86
15.53
15.13
Market value per common share
17.66
18.53
19.62
21.08
21.03
Capital ratios:
Total risk based capital
14.51
%
14.59
%
14.79
%
15.60
%
16.29
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
10.03
%
9.65
%
10.19
%
10.23
%
10.77
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets less after-tax unrealized available for sale investment (gains) losses*
11.52
%
11.17
%
11.27
%
10.88
%
10.86
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.61
%
12.70
%
12.87
%
13.58
%
14.11
%
Leverage
11.40
%
11.22
%
11.10
%
10.99
%
10.69
%
_____________________
*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Average Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
154,150
$
154,543
$
189,542
$
380,262
$
470,963
Investment securities
415,414
450,933
473,167
483,339
491,135
Loans held for sale
37,945
94,811
114,223
90,163
123,962
Loans held for investment
2,309,349
2,241,355
2,147,750
2,001,740
1,888,094
Assets
3,124,928
3,146,841
3,128,864
3,153,320
3,159,308
Interest-bearing deposits
2,076,743
1,993,172
1,936,910
1,976,803
1,964,641
Deposits
2,662,954
2,659,268
2,664,614
2,704,938
2,713,314
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
74,812
88,584
70,516
29,547
29,514
Liabilities
2,776,902
2,782,703
2,767,714
2,773,281
2,781,951
Shareholders' equity
$
348,027
$
364,138
$
361,150
$
380,039
$
377,357
Performance Ratios:
Annualized return on average assets
1.31
%
1.01
%
1.28
%
1.37
%
1.57
%
Annualized return on average equity
11.78
%
8.76
%
11.08
%
11.39
%
13.11
%
Net interest margin (1)
3.44
%
3.50
%
3.41
%
2.97
%
3.14
%
Annualized noninterest income to average assets
0.80
%
0.41
%
0.75
%
1.17
%
1.40
%
Efficiency ratio
53.23
%
62.21
%
56.32
%
58.67
%
54.74
%
Loans by Type (at period end):
Commercial and industrial
$
496,347
$
499,048
$
510,987
$
499,719
$
497,615
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
246,109
235,519
241,461
231,933
209,261
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
803,611
832,156
786,610
652,936
616,023
Construction and development
229,972
198,869
205,573
208,513
214,310
Consumer real estate
402,615
386,628
357,849
327,416
326,412
Consumer
53,382
52,715
53,227
48,790
46,811
Other
80,762
85,334
79,126
78,248
55,337
Asset Quality Data:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.03
%
0.98
%
0.97
%
1.02
%
1.10
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
222
%
333
%
974
%
596
%
666
%
Nonaccrual loans
10,714
6,734
2,225
3,502
3,258
Troubled debt restructurings
344
344
86
1,847
1,832
Loans - over 90 days past due
10,222
6,096
494