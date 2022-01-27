CapStar Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- CSTR
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $12.5 million or $0.56 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with net income of $13.1 million or $0.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and net income of $9.7 million or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were 1.57 percent and 13.11 percent, respectively. Fourth quarter 2020 earnings included acquisition related expenses totaling $2.1 million.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $48.7 million or $2.19 per diluted share, compared with $24.7 million or $1.22 per diluted share, for the same period of 2020. Year to date 2021 return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.56 percent and 13.38 percent, respectively. The twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 included acquisition related expenses of $0.3 million and $5.4 million, respectively.
Four Key Drivers
Targets
2021
4Q21
3Q21
Q420
Annualized revenue growth
> 5
%
11.94
%
-5.61
%
20.49
%
-4.40
%
Net interest margin
≥ 3.60
%
3.16
%
3.14
%
3.12
%
3.12
%
Efficiency ratio
≤ 55
%
54.94
%
54.74
%
53.06
%
63.02
%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
≤ 0.25
%
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.02
%
“The employees of CapStar delivered outstanding fourth quarter and yearly results. Their commitment to excellence led to many expanded and new customer relationships and helped us operate the company in a more productive manner,” said Timothy K. Schools President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “Like many banks, CapStar experienced record earnings in 2021. However, it is the positive developments and many successes occurring across the company that make me proud and excited for our future. Of note, our team has improved our organic revenue growth capabilities, gained increased operating discipline around balance sheet and expense management, and developed active plans for significant excess capital that is currently held on our balance sheet as cash.”
“CapStar has built a winning culture, and the Company's improved operating performance, superior markets and size have us well positioned in 2022 and beyond to be an attractive destination for high performance employees and customers seeking a more personal banking experience. It is an exciting time at CapStar and we thank our employees, customers, and business partners for a great year.”
Revenue
Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, totaled $34.1 million in the fourth quarter, the third highest in Company history. This represents a decline of $0.5 million from the previous quarter, which was the highest revenue produced in Company history. Net interest income totaled $23.0 million, equal to the third quarter of 2021, while fourth quarter 2021 noninterest income totaled $11.1 million, a decrease of $0.5 million from the prior quarter. Interchange and debit card fees as well as the Company’s Tri-Net division achieved record results offset by declines in mortgage and SBA revenues each of which had particularly strong third quarters.
The Company continues to have excess liquidity providing the opportunity to increase net interest income without having to grow average earning assets by replacing lower yielding cash and securities with higher yielding loan balances. As a result, fourth quarter 2021 average earning assets remained relatively flat at $2.92 billion compared to September 30, 2021. As occurred throughout the year, loan growth continued to accelerate during the quarter. Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increased $56.4 million from the prior quarter, or 12.5 percent linked-quarter annualized. End of period loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increased $109.2 million, or 23.7 percent linked-quarter annualized, of which approximately $53.1 million originated through the Company's mid-fourth quarter Chattanooga expansion. Over the past two years, the Company successfully strengthened its in-market organic loan capabilities with fourth quarter annualized loans held for investment production of $1.02 billion compared to total actual production of $674.0 million, $445.4 million, and $296.4 million in 2021, 2020, and 2019 respectively. The current commercial loan pipeline exceeds $500 million, presenting the Company a tremendous opportunity to utilize current excess liquidity and capital to grow revenue and net income.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, the net interest margin increased 2 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.14 percent primarily resulting from an increase in non-PPP loans with higher rates and improved yields in the investment portfolio. Adjusting for the influence of PPP and excess deposits accumulated during the pandemic, the Company estimates its fourth quarter 2021 net interest margin was 3.40 percent, a 4 basis point increase compared to the third quarter of 2021. While the Company is managing to a more neutral interest rate risk profile in order to enhance earnings consistency, net interest income over the next year is expected to benefit modestly from rising rates.
The Company's average deposits totaled $2.71 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, a slight decrease from the Company's record level of $2.73 billion for the third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the Company experienced a $23.2 million reduction in higher cost average time deposits and $19.9 million decrease in average interest-bearing transaction accounts. These decreases were offset by a $27.5 million increase in average savings and money market deposits, creating an overall net decrease of $15.7 million in average interest-bearing deposits when compared to the third quarter of 2021. While in the short-term the Company is experiencing a period of excess liquidity, a key longer-term strategic initiative is to create a stronger deposit-led culture with an emphasis on lower cost relationship-based deposits. During the quarter, the Company’s lowest cost deposit category, noninterest bearing, comprised 27.6 percent of total average deposits, consistent with the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Total deposit costs remained flat for the fourth quarter at 0.19 percent.
The Company's unique fee businesses continue to support non-interest income, which has exceeded 30 percent of total revenue for the past seven quarters. Noninterest income during the quarter benefitted from record Tri-Net revenue, contributing a $2.1 million improvement when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Additionally, the Company produced record interchange and debit card revenues as it relates to the Company's core banking. These increases were offset by a $2.0 million decline in mortgage banking, as the residential housing market returns to more normalized levels, and $0.6 million decline in SBA revenue following the divisions second highest results in Company history.
Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency
Improving productivity and operating efficiency is a key focus of the Company. During the quarter, the Company continued to exhibit strong expense discipline. Noninterest expenses increased $0.3 million from the third quarter of 2021 to $18.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding $0.4 million in costs associated with the Company's recent Chattanooga expansion, noninterest expense declined from the prior quarter.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the efficiency ratio was 54.74 percent, an increase from 53.06 percent in the third quarter of 2021. Annualized noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets increased 5 basis points to 2.35 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 2.30 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Assets per employee remained unchanged at $7.9 million as of December 31, 2021 compared to the previous quarter. The continued discipline in productivity metrics demonstrates the Company's commitment to outstanding performance.
Asset Quality
Strong asset quality is a core tenant of the Company’s culture. Continued sound risk management and an improving economy led to continued low net charge-offs and strong credit metrics. Annualized net charge offs to average loans for the three months ended December 31, 2021, improved to 0.04 percent. Past due loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment improved to 0.25 percent at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.31 percent at September 30, 2021. Within this amount, loans greater than 89 days past due totaled $2.1 million, or 0.11 percent of loans held for investment at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.12 percent at September 30, 2021. Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.18 percent at December 31, 2021, a 2 basis point improvement from 0.20 percent at September 30, 2021. Criticized and classified loans to total loans, which elevated during the pandemic, continued to improve and were 2.64 percent at December 31, 2021, a 21 basis point decline from September 30, 2021. Overall, the Company's asset quality metrics are approaching pre-pandemic levels.
As a result of the Company’s quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the Company released reserves during the quarter based on improved asset quality trends and other qualitative factors. In addition to providing reserves for the strong loan growth experienced during the fourth quarter, the allowance for loan losses declined $0.7 million. As a result, the allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans, declined 14 basis points to 1.27 percent at December 31, 2021 from 1.41 percent at September 30, 2021.
Asset Quality Data:
12/31/21
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
Criticized and classified loans to total loans
2.64
%
2.85
%
3.95
%
4.39
%
5.46
%
Classified loans to total risk-based capital
7.49
%
7.16
%
7.69
%
10.51
%
11.08
%
Loans past due to total end of period loans
0.25
%
0.31
%
0.49
%
0.44
%
1.12
%
Loans over 89 days past due to total end of period loans
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.23
%
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO
0.18
%
0.20
%
0.22
%
0.30
%
0.28
%
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans
1.27
%
1.41
%
1.47
%
1.60
%
1.58
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
666
%
657
%
571
%
446
%
483
%
Income Tax Expense
The Company’s fourth quarter effective income tax rate increased to approximately 22.5% compared to 19.4% for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company's 2021 effective tax rate was 21.0 percent, a 1.0 percent increase from the forecasted rate due primarily to an increase in taxable income for the full year when compared to the previous interim estimate.
Capital
The Company continues to be well capitalized with tangible equity of $332.3 million at December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased to $14.99 compared to $14.53 and $13.36 for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The regulatory capital ratios in the table below are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized," which is the highest possible regulatory designation.
Capital ratios:
12/31/21
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
Total risk-based capital
16.29
%
16.23
%
16.13
%
16.29
%
16.03
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
14.11
%
13.95
%
13.78
%
13.79
%
13.52
%
Leverage
10.69
%
10.28
%
10.17
%
9.78
%
9.60
%
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company did not repurchase common stock under its share repurchase program; however, on January 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company renewed a common stock share repurchase up to $30 million. The Plan will terminate on the earlier of the date on which the maximum authorized dollar amount of shares of common stock has been repurchased or January 31, 2023.
Dividend
On January 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share payable on February 23, 2022 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on February 9, 2022.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
CapStar will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 28, 2022. During the call, management will review the fourth quarter results and operational highlights. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (844) 412-1002. The conference ID number is 2095058. A simultaneous webcast may be accessed on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com by clicking on “News & Events.” An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.
About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2021, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.0 billion, total deposits of $2.7 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $380.1 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
This release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”
Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
22,284
$
22,653
$
89,219
$
84,272
Securities:
Taxable
1,682
1,412
6,573
4,863
Tax-exempt
335
354
1,408
1,342
Federal funds sold
9
—
21
—
Restricted equity securities
157
155
640
576
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
192
158
598
799
Total interest income
24,659
24,732
98,459
91,852
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing deposits
410
497
1,626
3,868
Savings and money market accounts
307
377
1,203
5,196
Time deposits
556
1,121
2,873
5,317
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
8
12
356
Subordinated notes
394
398
1,575
792
Total interest expense
1,667
2,401
7,289
15,529
Net interest income
22,992
22,331
91,170
76,323
Provision for loan losses
(651
)
184
(1,066
)
11,479
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
23,643
22,147
92,236
64,844
Noninterest income:
Deposit service charges
1,117
964
4,515
3,494
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,261
782
4,816
3,172
Mortgage banking income
2,740
5,971
16,058
25,034
Tri-Net
3,996
1,165
8,613
3,693
Wealth management
438
411
1,850
1,573
SBA lending
279
916
2,060
1,440
Net gain on sale of securities
8
51
28
125
Other noninterest income
1,295
1,488
4,741
4,717
Total noninterest income
11,134
11,748
42,681
43,248
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
10,549
11,996
41,758
45,252
Data processing and software
2,719
2,548
11,248
8,865
Occupancy
1,012
975
4,205
3,590
Equipment
867
900
3,507
3,195
Professional services
521
370
2,155
2,224
Regulatory fees
284
368
1,031
1,261
Acquisition related expenses
—
2,105
323
5,390
Amortization of intangibles
461
524
1,939
1,824
Other operating
2,269
1,692
7,375
5,760
Total noninterest expense
18,682
21,478
73,541
77,361
Income before income taxes
16,095
12,417
61,376
30,731
Income tax expense
3,625
2,736
12,699
6,035
Net income
$
12,470
$
9,681
$
48,677
$
24,696
Per share information:
Basic net income per share of common stock
$
0.56
$
0.44
$
2.20
$
1.22
Diluted net income per share of common stock
$
0.56
$
0.44
$
2.19
$
1.22
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
22,166,410
21,960,184
22,127,919
20,162,038
Diluted
22,221,989
21,978,925
22,179,461
20,185,589
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
12/31/21
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
Income Statement Data:
Net interest income
$
22,992
$
22,964
$
23,032
$
22,182
$
22,331
Provision for loan losses
(651
)
—
(1,065
)
650
184
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
23,643
22,964
24,097
21,532
22,147
Deposit service charges
1,117
1,187
1,109
1,102
964
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,261
1,236
1,227
1,092
782
Mortgage banking
2,740
4,693
3,910
4,716
5,971
Tri-Net
3,996
1,939
1,536
1,143
1,165
Wealth management
438
481
471
459
411
SBA lending
279
911
377
492
916
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
8
7
(13
)
26
51
Other noninterest income
1,295
1,197
1,266
984
1,488
Total noninterest income
11,134
11,651
9,883
10,014
11,748
Salaries and employee benefits
10,549
10,980
10,803
9,427
11,996
Data processing and software
2,719
2,632
3,070
2,827
2,548
Occupancy
1,012
1,028
1,057
1,108
975
Equipment
867
760
980
899
900
Professional services
521
469
460
704
370
Regulatory fees
284
279
211
257
368
Acquisition related expenses
—
—
256
67
2,105
Amortization of intangibles
461
477
493
508
524
Other operating
2,269
1,741
1,750
1,616
1,692
Total noninterest expense
18,682
18,366
19,080
17,413
21,478
Net income before income tax expense
16,095
16,249
14,900
14,133
12,417
Income tax expense
3,625
3,147
2,824
3,103
2,736
Net income
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,076
$
11,030
$
9,681
Weighted average shares - basic
22,166,410
22,164,278
22,133,759
22,045,501
21,960,184
Weighted average shares - diluted
22,221,989
22,218,402
22,198,829
22,076,600
21,978,925
Net income per share, basic
$
0.56
$
0.59
$
0.55
$
0.50
$
0.44
Net income per share, diluted
0.56
0.59
0.54
0.50
0.44
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
Cash and cash equivalents
$
415,125
$
359,267
$
449,267
$
390,565
$
277,439
Securities available-for-sale
459,396
483,778
500,339
474,788
486,215
Securities held-to-maturity
1,782
1,788
2,395
2,401
2,407
Loans held for sale
83,715
176,488
158,234
171,660
186,998
Loans held for investment
1,965,769
1,894,249
1,897,838
1,931,687
1,883,690
Allowance for loan losses
(21,698
)
(22,533
)
(22,754
)
(23,877
)
(23,245
)
Total assets
3,133,046
3,112,127
3,212,390
3,150,457
2,987,006
Non-interest-bearing deposits
725,171
718,299
782,170
711,606
662,934
Interest-bearing deposits
1,959,110
1,956,093
1,998,024
2,039,595
1,905,067
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and borrowings
29,532
29,499
29,487
29,455
39,423
Total liabilities
2,752,952
2,741,799
2,852,639
2,806,513
2,643,520
Shareholders' equity
$
380,094
$
370,328
$
359,752
$
343,944
$
343,486
Total shares of common stock outstanding
22,166,129
22,165,760
22,165,547
22,089,873
21,988,803
Book value per share of common stock
$
17.15
$
16.71
$
16.23
$
15.57
$
15.62
Tangible book value per share of common stock *
14.99
14.53
14.03
13.34
13.36
Market value per common share
21.03
21.24
20.50
17.25
14.75
Capital ratios:
Total risk based capital
16.29
%
16.23
%
16.13
%
16.29
%
16.03
%
Tier 1 risk based capital
14.11
%
13.95
%
13.78
%
13.79
%
13.52
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
14.11
%
13.95
%
13.78
%
13.79
%
13.52
%
Leverage
10.69
%
10.28
%
10.17
%
9.78
%
9.60
%
_____________________
*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
12/31/21
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
Average Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
470,963
$
411,101
$
301,773
$
341,092
$
427,086
Investment securities
491,135
515,877
508,595
496,035
407,622
Loans held for sale
123,962
173,402
147,912
164,867
171,517
Loans held for investment
1,888,094
1,884,935
1,938,818
1,929,343
1,885,126
Assets
3,159,308
3,171,182
3,078,748
3,078,745
3,028,225
Interest-bearing deposits
1,964,641
1,980,304
1,940,442
1,986,621
1,909,692
Deposits
2,713,314
2,732,165
2,662,192
2,663,551
2,613,080
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
29,514
29,495
29,467
33,879
39,428
Liabilities
2,781,951
2,803,375
2,719,898
2,728,064
2,687,516
Shareholders' equity
$
377,357
$
367,807
$
358,850
$
350,681
$
340,709
Performance Ratios:
Annualized return on average assets
1.57
%
1.64
%
1.57
%
1.45
%
1.27
%
Annualized return on average equity
13.11
%
14.13
%
13.50
%
12.76
%
11.30
%
Net interest margin (1)
3.14
%
3.12
%
3.26
%
3.13
%
3.12
%
Annualized noninterest income to average assets
1.40
%
1.46
%
1.29
%
1.32
%
1.54
%
Efficiency ratio
54.74
%
53.06
%
57.97
%
54.08
%
63.02
%
Loans by Type (at period end):
Commercial and industrial
$
497,615
$
478,279
$
536,279
$
609,896
$
623,446
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
209,261
193,139
200,725
197,758
162,603
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
616,023
579,857
538,520
505,252
481,229
Construction and development
214,310
210,516
198,448
170,965
174,859
Consumer real estate
326,412
328,262
331,580
336,496
343,791
Consumer
46,811
45,669
45,898
45,481
44,279
Other
55,337
58,527
46,387
65,839
53,483
Asset Quality Data:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.10
%
1.19
%
1.20
%
1.24
%
1.23
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
666
%
657
%
571
%
446
%
483
%
Nonaccrual loans
3,258
3,431
3,985
5,355
4,817
Troubled debt restructurings
1,832
1,859
1,895
1,914
1,928
Loans - over 89 days past due
2,120
2,333
2,389
2,720
4,367
Total non-performing loans
3,258
3,431
3,985
5,355
4,817
OREO and repossessed assets
266
349
184
523
523
Total non-performing assets
$
3,524
$
3,780
$
4,169
$
5,878
$
5,340
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.17
%
0.18
%
0.21
%
0.28
%
0.26
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.13
%
0.19
%
0.18
%
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO
0.18
%
0.20
%
0.22
%
0.30
%
0.28
%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
Net charge-offs
$
184
$
221
$
59
$
18
$
106
Interest Rates and Yields:
Loans
4.47
%
4.41
%
4.43
%
4.36
%
4.50
%
Securities (1)
1.84
%
1.75
%
1.77
%
1.80
%
1.98
%
Total interest-earning assets (1)
3.36
%
3.35
%
3.51
%
3.42
%
3.45
%
Deposits
0.19
%
0.19
%
0.21
%
0.26
%
0.30
%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements
5.29
%
5.30
%
5.36
%
4.85
%
4.09
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.37
%
0.42
%
0.49
%
Other Information:
Full-time equivalent employees
397
392
383
379
380
_____________________
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-Earning Assets
Loans held for investment (1)
$
1,888,094
$
21,291
4.47
%
$
1,885,126
$
21,305
4.50
%
Loans held for sale
123,962
993
3.18
%
171,517
1,348
3.13
%
Securities:
Taxable investment securities (2)
432,165
1,839
1.70
%
350,644
1,567
1.79
%
Investment securities exempt from federal income tax (3)
58,970
335
2.88
%
56,978
354
3.14
%
Total securities
491,135
2,174
1.84
%
407,622
1,921
1.98
%
Cash balances in other banks
397,381
192
0.19
%
394,831
158
0.16
%
Funds sold
19,906
9
—
—
—
—
Total interest-earning assets
2,920,478
24,659
3.36
%
2,859,096
24,732
3.45
%
Noninterest-earning assets
238,830
169,129
Total assets
$
3,159,308
$
3,028,225
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
964,932
410
0.17
%
$
828,740
497
0.24
%
Savings and money market deposits
616,610
307
0.20
%
593,236
377
0.25
%
Time deposits
383,099
556
0.58
%
487,716
1,121
0.91
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,964,641
1,273
0.26
%
1,909,692
1,995
0.42
%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements
29,514
394
5.29
%
39,428
406
4.09
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,994,155
1,667
0.33
%
1,949,120
2,401
0.49
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
748,673
703,388
Total funding sources
2,742,828
2,652,508
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
39,123
35,008
Shareholders’ equity
377,357
340,709
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,159,308
$
3,028,225
Net interest spread (4)
3.03
%
2.96
%
Net interest income/margin (5)
$
22,992
3.14
%
$
22,331
3.12
%
_____________________
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(2) Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.
(3) Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
12/31/21
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
Operating net income:
Net income
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,076
$
11,030
$
9,681
Add: acquisition related expenses
—
—
256
67
2,105
Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses
—
—
(67
)
(18
)
(550
)
Operating net income
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,265
$
11,079
$
11,236
Operating diluted net income per share of common stock:
Operating net income
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,265
$
11,079
$
11,236
Weighted average shares - diluted
22,221,989
22,218,402
22,198,829
22,076,600
21,978,925
Operating diluted net income per share of common stock
$
0.56
$
0.59
$
0.55
$
0.50
$
0.51
Operating annualized return on average assets:
Operating net income
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,265
$
11,079
$
11,236
Average assets
$
3,159,308
$
3,171,182
$
3,078,748
$
3,078,745
$
3,028,225
Operating annualized return on average assets
1.57
%
1.64
%
1.60
%
1.46
%
1.48
%
Operating annualized return on average tangible equity:
Average total shareholders' equity
$
377,357
$
367,807
$
358,850
$
350,681
$
340,709
Less: average intangible assets
(48,054
)
(48,527
)
(49,012
)
(49,514
)
(50,038
)
Average tangible equity
329,303
319,280
309,838
301,167
290,671
Operating net income
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,265
$
11,079
$
11,236
Operating annualized return on average tangible equity
15.02
%
16.28
%
15.88
%
14.92
%
15.38
%
Operating efficiency ratio:
Total noninterest expense
$
18,682
$
18,366
$
19,080
$
17,413
$
21,478
Less: acquisition related expenses
—
—
(256
)
(67
)
(2,105
)
Total operating noninterest expense
18,682
18,366
18,824
17,346
19,373
Net interest income
22,992
22,964
23,032
22,182
22,331
Total noninterest income
11,134
11,651
9,883
10,014
11,748
Total revenues
$
34,126
$
34,615
$
32,915
$
32,196
$
34,079
Operating efficiency ratio:
54.74
%
53.06
%
57.19
%
53.88
%
56.85
%
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:
Income before income taxes
$
16,095
$
16,249
$
14,900
$
14,133
$
12,417
Add: acquisition related expenses
—
—
256
67
2,105
Add: provision for loan losses
(651
)
—
(1,065
)
650
184
Operating pre-tax pre-provision income
15,444
16,249
14,091
14,850
14,706
Average assets
$
3,159,308
$
3,171,182
$
3,078,748
$
3,078,745
$
3,028,225
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:
1.94
%
2.03
%
1.84
%
1.96
%
1.93
%
Tangible Equity:
Total shareholders' equity
$
380,094
$
370,328
$
359,752
$
343,944
$
343,486
Less: intangible assets
(47,759
)
(48,220
)
(48,697
)
(49,190
)
(49,698
)
Tangible equity
$
332,335
$
322,108
$
311,055
$
294,754
$
293,788
Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock:
Tangible common equity
$
332,335
$
322,108
$
311,055
$
294,754
$
293,788
Total shares of common stock outstanding
22,166,129
22,165,760
22,165,547
22,089,873
21,988,803
Tangible book value per share of common stock
$
14.99
$
14.53
$
14.03
$
13.34
$
13.36
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Operating net income:
Net income
$
48,677
$
24,696
Add: acquisition related expenses
323
5,390
Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses
(84
)
(1,409
)
Operating net income
$
48,916
$
28,677
Operating diluted net income per share of common stock:
Operating net income
$
48,916
$
28,677
Weighted average shares - diluted
22,179,461
20,185,589
Operating diluted net income per share of common stock
$
2.21
$
1.42
Operating return on average assets:
Operating net income
$
48,916
$
28,677
Average assets
$
3,122,351
$
2,622,635
Operating return on average assets
1.57
%
1.09
%
Operating return on average tangible equity:
Average total shareholders' equity
$
363,759
$
305,748
Less: average intangible assets
(48,772
)
(47,202
)
Average tangible equity
314,987
258,546
Operating net income
$
48,916
$
28,677
Operating return on average tangible equity
15.53
%
11.09
%
Operating efficiency ratio:
Total noninterest expense
$
73,541
$
77,361
Less: merger related expenses
(323
)
(5,390
)
Total operating noninterest expense
73,218
71,971
Net interest income
91,170
76,323
Total noninterest income
42,681
43,248
Total revenues
$
133,851
$
119,571
Operating efficiency ratio:
54.70
%
60.19
%
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
12/31/21
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
Net interest income
$
22,992
$
22,964
$
23,032
$
22,182
$
22,331
Less: PPP loan income
(1,691
)
(1,897
)
(2,686
)
(2,260
)
(2,184
)
Less: Excess liquidity interest income
(479
)
(545
)
(545
)
(504
)
(300
)
Adjusted net interest income
20,822
20,522
19,801
19,418
19,847
Average interest earning assets
2,920,478
2,931,134
2,848,857
2,889,119
2,859,096
Less: Average PPP loans
(42,055
)
(95,257
)
(173,733
)
(204,459
)
(204,918
)
Less: Excess liquidity
(447,548
)
(411,926
)
(301,325
)
(334,109
)
(341,654
)
Adjusted interest earning assets
2,430,875
2,423,951
2,373,799
2,350,551
2,312,524
Net interest margin (1)
3.14
%
3.12
%
3.26
%
3.13
%
3.12
%
Adjusted Net interest margin (1)
3.40
%
3.36
%
3.36
%
3.35
%
3.41
%
Five Quarter Comparison
12/31/21
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
Allowance for loan losses
$
21,698
$
22,533
$
22,754
$
23,877
$
23,245
Purchase accounting marks
3,003
3,288
3,533
3,615
3,663
Allowance for loan losses and purchase accounting fair value marks
24,701
25,821
26,287
27,492
26,908
Loans held for investment
1,965,769
1,894,249
1,897,838
1,931,687
1,883,690
Less: PPP Loans net of deferred fees
26,539
64,188
109,940
210,810
181,601
Non-PPP Loans
1,939,230
1,830,061
1,787,898
1,720,877
1,702,089
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans
1.27
%
1.41
%
1.47
%
1.60
%
1.58
%
_____________________
(1) Net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
CONTACT
Denis J. Duncan
Chief Financial Officer
(615) 732-7492