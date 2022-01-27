CapStar Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $12.5 million or $0.56 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with net income of $13.1 million or $0.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and net income of $9.7 million or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were 1.57 percent and 13.11 percent, respectively. Fourth quarter 2020 earnings included acquisition related expenses totaling $2.1 million.



For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $48.7 million or $2.19 per diluted share, compared with $24.7 million or $1.22 per diluted share, for the same period of 2020. Year to date 2021 return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.56 percent and 13.38 percent, respectively. The twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 included acquisition related expenses of $0.3 million and $5.4 million, respectively.

Four Key Drivers Targets

2021 4Q21 3Q21 Q420 Annualized revenue growth > 5 % 11.94 % -5.61 % 20.49 % -4.40 % Net interest margin ≥ 3.60 % 3.16 % 3.14 % 3.12 % 3.12 % Efficiency ratio ≤ 55 % 54.94 % 54.74 % 53.06 % 63.02 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans ≤ 0.25 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.02 %

“The employees of CapStar delivered outstanding fourth quarter and yearly results. Their commitment to excellence led to many expanded and new customer relationships and helped us operate the company in a more productive manner,” said Timothy K. Schools President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “Like many banks, CapStar experienced record earnings in 2021. However, it is the positive developments and many successes occurring across the company that make me proud and excited for our future. Of note, our team has improved our organic revenue growth capabilities, gained increased operating discipline around balance sheet and expense management, and developed active plans for significant excess capital that is currently held on our balance sheet as cash.”

“CapStar has built a winning culture, and the Company's improved operating performance, superior markets and size have us well positioned in 2022 and beyond to be an attractive destination for high performance employees and customers seeking a more personal banking experience. It is an exciting time at CapStar and we thank our employees, customers, and business partners for a great year.”

Revenue



Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, totaled $34.1 million in the fourth quarter, the third highest in Company history. This represents a decline of $0.5 million from the previous quarter, which was the highest revenue produced in Company history. Net interest income totaled $23.0 million, equal to the third quarter of 2021, while fourth quarter 2021 noninterest income totaled $11.1 million, a decrease of $0.5 million from the prior quarter. Interchange and debit card fees as well as the Company’s Tri-Net division achieved record results offset by declines in mortgage and SBA revenues each of which had particularly strong third quarters.

The Company continues to have excess liquidity providing the opportunity to increase net interest income without having to grow average earning assets by replacing lower yielding cash and securities with higher yielding loan balances. As a result, fourth quarter 2021 average earning assets remained relatively flat at $2.92 billion compared to September 30, 2021. As occurred throughout the year, loan growth continued to accelerate during the quarter. Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increased $56.4 million from the prior quarter, or 12.5 percent linked-quarter annualized. End of period loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increased $109.2 million, or 23.7 percent linked-quarter annualized, of which approximately $53.1 million originated through the Company's mid-fourth quarter Chattanooga expansion. Over the past two years, the Company successfully strengthened its in-market organic loan capabilities with fourth quarter annualized loans held for investment production of $1.02 billion compared to total actual production of $674.0 million, $445.4 million, and $296.4 million in 2021, 2020, and 2019 respectively. The current commercial loan pipeline exceeds $500 million, presenting the Company a tremendous opportunity to utilize current excess liquidity and capital to grow revenue and net income.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the net interest margin increased 2 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.14 percent primarily resulting from an increase in non-PPP loans with higher rates and improved yields in the investment portfolio. Adjusting for the influence of PPP and excess deposits accumulated during the pandemic, the Company estimates its fourth quarter 2021 net interest margin was 3.40 percent, a 4 basis point increase compared to the third quarter of 2021. While the Company is managing to a more neutral interest rate risk profile in order to enhance earnings consistency, net interest income over the next year is expected to benefit modestly from rising rates.

The Company's average deposits totaled $2.71 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, a slight decrease from the Company's record level of $2.73 billion for the third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the Company experienced a $23.2 million reduction in higher cost average time deposits and $19.9 million decrease in average interest-bearing transaction accounts. These decreases were offset by a $27.5 million increase in average savings and money market deposits, creating an overall net decrease of $15.7 million in average interest-bearing deposits when compared to the third quarter of 2021. While in the short-term the Company is experiencing a period of excess liquidity, a key longer-term strategic initiative is to create a stronger deposit-led culture with an emphasis on lower cost relationship-based deposits. During the quarter, the Company’s lowest cost deposit category, noninterest bearing, comprised 27.6 percent of total average deposits, consistent with the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Total deposit costs remained flat for the fourth quarter at 0.19 percent.

The Company's unique fee businesses continue to support non-interest income, which has exceeded 30 percent of total revenue for the past seven quarters. Noninterest income during the quarter benefitted from record Tri-Net revenue, contributing a $2.1 million improvement when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Additionally, the Company produced record interchange and debit card revenues as it relates to the Company's core banking. These increases were offset by a $2.0 million decline in mortgage banking, as the residential housing market returns to more normalized levels, and $0.6 million decline in SBA revenue following the divisions second highest results in Company history.

Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency

Improving productivity and operating efficiency is a key focus of the Company. During the quarter, the Company continued to exhibit strong expense discipline. Noninterest expenses increased $0.3 million from the third quarter of 2021 to $18.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding $0.4 million in costs associated with the Company's recent Chattanooga expansion, noninterest expense declined from the prior quarter.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the efficiency ratio was 54.74 percent, an increase from 53.06 percent in the third quarter of 2021. Annualized noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets increased 5 basis points to 2.35 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 2.30 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Assets per employee remained unchanged at $7.9 million as of December 31, 2021 compared to the previous quarter. The continued discipline in productivity metrics demonstrates the Company's commitment to outstanding performance.

Asset Quality

Strong asset quality is a core tenant of the Company’s culture. Continued sound risk management and an improving economy led to continued low net charge-offs and strong credit metrics. Annualized net charge offs to average loans for the three months ended December 31, 2021, improved to 0.04 percent. Past due loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment improved to 0.25 percent at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.31 percent at September 30, 2021. Within this amount, loans greater than 89 days past due totaled $2.1 million, or 0.11 percent of loans held for investment at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.12 percent at September 30, 2021. Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.18 percent at December 31, 2021, a 2 basis point improvement from 0.20 percent at September 30, 2021. Criticized and classified loans to total loans, which elevated during the pandemic, continued to improve and were 2.64 percent at December 31, 2021, a 21 basis point decline from September 30, 2021. Overall, the Company's asset quality metrics are approaching pre-pandemic levels.

As a result of the Company’s quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the Company released reserves during the quarter based on improved asset quality trends and other qualitative factors. In addition to providing reserves for the strong loan growth experienced during the fourth quarter, the allowance for loan losses declined $0.7 million. As a result, the allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans, declined 14 basis points to 1.27 percent at December 31, 2021 from 1.41 percent at September 30, 2021.

Asset Quality Data: 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.02 % Criticized and classified loans to total loans 2.64 % 2.85 % 3.95 % 4.39 % 5.46 % Classified loans to total risk-based capital 7.49 % 7.16 % 7.69 % 10.51 % 11.08 % Loans past due to total end of period loans 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.49 % 0.44 % 1.12 % Loans over 89 days past due to total end of period loans 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.23 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.30 % 0.28 % Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans 1.27 % 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.60 % 1.58 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 666 % 657 % 571 % 446 % 483 %

Income Tax Expense

The Company’s fourth quarter effective income tax rate increased to approximately 22.5% compared to 19.4% for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company's 2021 effective tax rate was 21.0 percent, a 1.0 percent increase from the forecasted rate due primarily to an increase in taxable income for the full year when compared to the previous interim estimate.

Capital

The Company continues to be well capitalized with tangible equity of $332.3 million at December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased to $14.99 compared to $14.53 and $13.36 for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The regulatory capital ratios in the table below are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized," which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

Capital ratios: 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Total risk-based capital 16.29 % 16.23 % 16.13 % 16.29 % 16.03 % Common equity tier 1 capital 14.11 % 13.95 % 13.78 % 13.79 % 13.52 % Leverage 10.69 % 10.28 % 10.17 % 9.78 % 9.60 %

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company did not repurchase common stock under its share repurchase program; however, on January 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company renewed a common stock share repurchase up to $30 million. The Plan will terminate on the earlier of the date on which the maximum authorized dollar amount of shares of common stock has been repurchased or January 31, 2023.

Dividend

On January 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share payable on February 23, 2022 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on February 9, 2022.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2021, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.0 billion, total deposits of $2.7 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $380.1 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”

Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 22,284 $ 22,653 $ 89,219 $ 84,272 Securities: Taxable 1,682 1,412 6,573 4,863 Tax-exempt 335 354 1,408 1,342 Federal funds sold 9 — 21 — Restricted equity securities 157 155 640 576 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 192 158 598 799 Total interest income 24,659 24,732 98,459 91,852 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits 410 497 1,626 3,868 Savings and money market accounts 307 377 1,203 5,196 Time deposits 556 1,121 2,873 5,317 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 8 12 356 Subordinated notes 394 398 1,575 792 Total interest expense 1,667 2,401 7,289 15,529 Net interest income 22,992 22,331 91,170 76,323 Provision for loan losses (651 ) 184 (1,066 ) 11,479 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,643 22,147 92,236 64,844 Noninterest income: Deposit service charges 1,117 964 4,515 3,494 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,261 782 4,816 3,172 Mortgage banking income 2,740 5,971 16,058 25,034 Tri-Net 3,996 1,165 8,613 3,693 Wealth management 438 411 1,850 1,573 SBA lending 279 916 2,060 1,440 Net gain on sale of securities 8 51 28 125 Other noninterest income 1,295 1,488 4,741 4,717 Total noninterest income 11,134 11,748 42,681 43,248 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,549 11,996 41,758 45,252 Data processing and software 2,719 2,548 11,248 8,865 Occupancy 1,012 975 4,205 3,590 Equipment 867 900 3,507 3,195 Professional services 521 370 2,155 2,224 Regulatory fees 284 368 1,031 1,261 Acquisition related expenses — 2,105 323 5,390 Amortization of intangibles 461 524 1,939 1,824 Other operating 2,269 1,692 7,375 5,760 Total noninterest expense 18,682 21,478 73,541 77,361 Income before income taxes 16,095 12,417 61,376 30,731 Income tax expense 3,625 2,736 12,699 6,035 Net income $ 12,470 $ 9,681 $ 48,677 $ 24,696 Per share information: Basic net income per share of common stock $ 0.56 $ 0.44 $ 2.20 $ 1.22 Diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.56 $ 0.44 $ 2.19 $ 1.22 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 22,166,410 21,960,184 22,127,919 20,162,038 Diluted 22,221,989 21,978,925 22,179,461 20,185,589

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 22,992 $ 22,964 $ 23,032 $ 22,182 $ 22,331 Provision for loan losses (651 ) — (1,065 ) 650 184 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,643 22,964 24,097 21,532 22,147 Deposit service charges 1,117 1,187 1,109 1,102 964 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,261 1,236 1,227 1,092 782 Mortgage banking 2,740 4,693 3,910 4,716 5,971 Tri-Net 3,996 1,939 1,536 1,143 1,165 Wealth management 438 481 471 459 411 SBA lending 279 911 377 492 916 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 8 7 (13 ) 26 51 Other noninterest income 1,295 1,197 1,266 984 1,488 Total noninterest income 11,134 11,651 9,883 10,014 11,748 Salaries and employee benefits 10,549 10,980 10,803 9,427 11,996 Data processing and software 2,719 2,632 3,070 2,827 2,548 Occupancy 1,012 1,028 1,057 1,108 975 Equipment 867 760 980 899 900 Professional services 521 469 460 704 370 Regulatory fees 284 279 211 257 368 Acquisition related expenses — — 256 67 2,105 Amortization of intangibles 461 477 493 508 524 Other operating 2,269 1,741 1,750 1,616 1,692 Total noninterest expense 18,682 18,366 19,080 17,413 21,478 Net income before income tax expense 16,095 16,249 14,900 14,133 12,417 Income tax expense 3,625 3,147 2,824 3,103 2,736 Net income $ 12,470 $ 13,102 $ 12,076 $ 11,030 $ 9,681 Weighted average shares - basic 22,166,410 22,164,278 22,133,759 22,045,501 21,960,184 Weighted average shares - diluted 22,221,989 22,218,402 22,198,829 22,076,600 21,978,925 Net income per share, basic $ 0.56 $ 0.59 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.44 Net income per share, diluted 0.56 0.59 0.54 0.50 0.44 Balance Sheet Data (at period end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 415,125 $ 359,267 $ 449,267 $ 390,565 $ 277,439 Securities available-for-sale 459,396 483,778 500,339 474,788 486,215 Securities held-to-maturity 1,782 1,788 2,395 2,401 2,407 Loans held for sale 83,715 176,488 158,234 171,660 186,998 Loans held for investment 1,965,769 1,894,249 1,897,838 1,931,687 1,883,690 Allowance for loan losses (21,698 ) (22,533 ) (22,754 ) (23,877 ) (23,245 ) Total assets 3,133,046 3,112,127 3,212,390 3,150,457 2,987,006 Non-interest-bearing deposits 725,171 718,299 782,170 711,606 662,934 Interest-bearing deposits 1,959,110 1,956,093 1,998,024 2,039,595 1,905,067 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and borrowings 29,532 29,499 29,487 29,455 39,423 Total liabilities 2,752,952 2,741,799 2,852,639 2,806,513 2,643,520 Shareholders' equity $ 380,094 $ 370,328 $ 359,752 $ 343,944 $ 343,486 Total shares of common stock outstanding 22,166,129 22,165,760 22,165,547 22,089,873 21,988,803 Book value per share of common stock $ 17.15 $ 16.71 $ 16.23 $ 15.57 $ 15.62 Tangible book value per share of common stock * 14.99 14.53 14.03 13.34 13.36 Market value per common share 21.03 21.24 20.50 17.25 14.75 Capital ratios: Total risk based capital 16.29 % 16.23 % 16.13 % 16.29 % 16.03 % Tier 1 risk based capital 14.11 % 13.95 % 13.78 % 13.79 % 13.52 % Common equity tier 1 capital 14.11 % 13.95 % 13.78 % 13.79 % 13.52 % Leverage 10.69 % 10.28 % 10.17 % 9.78 % 9.60 %

_____________________

*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Average Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 470,963 $ 411,101 $ 301,773 $ 341,092 $ 427,086 Investment securities 491,135 515,877 508,595 496,035 407,622 Loans held for sale 123,962 173,402 147,912 164,867 171,517 Loans held for investment 1,888,094 1,884,935 1,938,818 1,929,343 1,885,126 Assets 3,159,308 3,171,182 3,078,748 3,078,745 3,028,225 Interest-bearing deposits 1,964,641 1,980,304 1,940,442 1,986,621 1,909,692 Deposits 2,713,314 2,732,165 2,662,192 2,663,551 2,613,080 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 29,514 29,495 29,467 33,879 39,428 Liabilities 2,781,951 2,803,375 2,719,898 2,728,064 2,687,516 Shareholders' equity $ 377,357 $ 367,807 $ 358,850 $ 350,681 $ 340,709 Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.57 % 1.64 % 1.57 % 1.45 % 1.27 % Annualized return on average equity 13.11 % 14.13 % 13.50 % 12.76 % 11.30 % Net interest margin (1) 3.14 % 3.12 % 3.26 % 3.13 % 3.12 % Annualized noninterest income to average assets 1.40 % 1.46 % 1.29 % 1.32 % 1.54 % Efficiency ratio 54.74 % 53.06 % 57.97 % 54.08 % 63.02 % Loans by Type (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 497,615 $ 478,279 $ 536,279 $ 609,896 $ 623,446 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 209,261 193,139 200,725 197,758 162,603 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 616,023 579,857 538,520 505,252 481,229 Construction and development 214,310 210,516 198,448 170,965 174,859 Consumer real estate 326,412 328,262 331,580 336,496 343,791 Consumer 46,811 45,669 45,898 45,481 44,279 Other 55,337 58,527 46,387 65,839 53,483 Asset Quality Data: Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.10 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.24 % 1.23 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 666 % 657 % 571 % 446 % 483 % Nonaccrual loans 3,258 3,431 3,985 5,355 4,817 Troubled debt restructurings 1,832 1,859 1,895 1,914 1,928 Loans - over 89 days past due 2,120 2,333 2,389 2,720 4,367 Total non-performing loans 3,258 3,431 3,985 5,355 4,817 OREO and repossessed assets 266 349 184 523 523 Total non-performing assets $ 3,524 $ 3,780 $ 4,169 $ 5,878 $ 5,340 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.28 % 0.26 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.19 % 0.18 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.30 % 0.28 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.02 % Net charge-offs $ 184 $ 221 $ 59 $ 18 $ 106 Interest Rates and Yields: Loans 4.47 % 4.41 % 4.43 % 4.36 % 4.50 % Securities (1) 1.84 % 1.75 % 1.77 % 1.80 % 1.98 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 3.36 % 3.35 % 3.51 % 3.42 % 3.45 % Deposits 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.26 % 0.30 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 5.29 % 5.30 % 5.36 % 4.85 % 4.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.37 % 0.42 % 0.49 % Other Information: Full-time equivalent employees 397 392 383 379 380

_____________________

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.



CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets Loans held for investment (1) $ 1,888,094 $ 21,291 4.47 % $ 1,885,126 $ 21,305 4.50 % Loans held for sale 123,962 993 3.18 % 171,517 1,348 3.13 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 432,165 1,839 1.70 % 350,644 1,567 1.79 % Investment securities exempt from federal income tax (3) 58,970 335 2.88 % 56,978 354 3.14 % Total securities 491,135 2,174 1.84 % 407,622 1,921 1.98 % Cash balances in other banks 397,381 192 0.19 % 394,831 158 0.16 % Funds sold 19,906 9 — — — — Total interest-earning assets 2,920,478 24,659 3.36 % 2,859,096 24,732 3.45 % Noninterest-earning assets 238,830 169,129 Total assets $ 3,159,308 $ 3,028,225 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 964,932 410 0.17 % $ 828,740 497 0.24 % Savings and money market deposits 616,610 307 0.20 % 593,236 377 0.25 % Time deposits 383,099 556 0.58 % 487,716 1,121 0.91 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,964,641 1,273 0.26 % 1,909,692 1,995 0.42 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 29,514 394 5.29 % 39,428 406 4.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,994,155 1,667 0.33 % 1,949,120 2,401 0.49 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 748,673 703,388 Total funding sources 2,742,828 2,652,508 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 39,123 35,008 Shareholders’ equity 377,357 340,709 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,159,308 $ 3,028,225 Net interest spread (4) 3.03 % 2.96 % Net interest income/margin (5) $ 22,992 3.14 % $ 22,331 3.12 %

_____________________

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

(2) Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.

(3) Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.



This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Operating net income: Net income $ 12,470 $ 13,102 $ 12,076 $ 11,030 $ 9,681 Add: acquisition related expenses — — 256 67 2,105 Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses — — (67 ) (18 ) (550 ) Operating net income $ 12,470 $ 13,102 $ 12,265 $ 11,079 $ 11,236 Operating diluted net income per share of common stock: Operating net income $ 12,470 $ 13,102 $ 12,265 $ 11,079 $ 11,236 Weighted average shares - diluted 22,221,989 22,218,402 22,198,829 22,076,600 21,978,925 Operating diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.56 $ 0.59 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.51 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 12,470 $ 13,102 $ 12,265 $ 11,079 $ 11,236 Average assets $ 3,159,308 $ 3,171,182 $ 3,078,748 $ 3,078,745 $ 3,028,225 Operating annualized return on average assets 1.57 % 1.64 % 1.60 % 1.46 % 1.48 % Operating annualized return on average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 377,357 $ 367,807 $ 358,850 $ 350,681 $ 340,709 Less: average intangible assets (48,054 ) (48,527 ) (49,012 ) (49,514 ) (50,038 ) Average tangible equity 329,303 319,280 309,838 301,167 290,671 Operating net income $ 12,470 $ 13,102 $ 12,265 $ 11,079 $ 11,236 Operating annualized return on average tangible equity 15.02 % 16.28 % 15.88 % 14.92 % 15.38 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 18,682 $ 18,366 $ 19,080 $ 17,413 $ 21,478 Less: acquisition related expenses — — (256 ) (67 ) (2,105 ) Total operating noninterest expense 18,682 18,366 18,824 17,346 19,373 Net interest income 22,992 22,964 23,032 22,182 22,331 Total noninterest income 11,134 11,651 9,883 10,014 11,748 Total revenues $ 34,126 $ 34,615 $ 32,915 $ 32,196 $ 34,079 Operating efficiency ratio: 54.74 % 53.06 % 57.19 % 53.88 % 56.85 % Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets: Income before income taxes $ 16,095 $ 16,249 $ 14,900 $ 14,133 $ 12,417 Add: acquisition related expenses — — 256 67 2,105 Add: provision for loan losses (651 ) — (1,065 ) 650 184 Operating pre-tax pre-provision income 15,444 16,249 14,091 14,850 14,706 Average assets $ 3,159,308 $ 3,171,182 $ 3,078,748 $ 3,078,745 $ 3,028,225 Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets: 1.94 % 2.03 % 1.84 % 1.96 % 1.93 % Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 380,094 $ 370,328 $ 359,752 $ 343,944 $ 343,486 Less: intangible assets (47,759 ) (48,220 ) (48,697 ) (49,190 ) (49,698 ) Tangible equity $ 332,335 $ 322,108 $ 311,055 $ 294,754 $ 293,788 Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock: Tangible common equity $ 332,335 $ 322,108 $ 311,055 $ 294,754 $ 293,788 Total shares of common stock outstanding 22,166,129 22,165,760 22,165,547 22,089,873 21,988,803 Tangible book value per share of common stock $ 14.99 $ 14.53 $ 14.03 $ 13.34 $ 13.36

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Operating net income: Net income $ 48,677 $ 24,696 Add: acquisition related expenses 323 5,390 Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses (84 ) (1,409 ) Operating net income $ 48,916 $ 28,677 Operating diluted net income per share of common stock: Operating net income $ 48,916 $ 28,677 Weighted average shares - diluted 22,179,461 20,185,589 Operating diluted net income per share of common stock $ 2.21 $ 1.42 Operating return on average assets: Operating net income $ 48,916 $ 28,677 Average assets $ 3,122,351 $ 2,622,635 Operating return on average assets 1.57 % 1.09 % Operating return on average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 363,759 $ 305,748 Less: average intangible assets (48,772 ) (47,202 ) Average tangible equity 314,987 258,546 Operating net income $ 48,916 $ 28,677 Operating return on average tangible equity 15.53 % 11.09 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 73,541 $ 77,361 Less: merger related expenses (323 ) (5,390 ) Total operating noninterest expense 73,218 71,971 Net interest income 91,170 76,323 Total noninterest income 42,681 43,248 Total revenues $ 133,851 $ 119,571 Operating efficiency ratio: 54.70 % 60.19 %

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Net interest income $ 22,992 $ 22,964 $ 23,032 $ 22,182 $ 22,331 Less: PPP loan income (1,691 ) (1,897 ) (2,686 ) (2,260 ) (2,184 ) Less: Excess liquidity interest income (479 ) (545 ) (545 ) (504 ) (300 ) Adjusted net interest income 20,822 20,522 19,801 19,418 19,847 Average interest earning assets 2,920,478 2,931,134 2,848,857 2,889,119 2,859,096 Less: Average PPP loans (42,055 ) (95,257 ) (173,733 ) (204,459 ) (204,918 ) Less: Excess liquidity (447,548 ) (411,926 ) (301,325 ) (334,109 ) (341,654 ) Adjusted interest earning assets 2,430,875 2,423,951 2,373,799 2,350,551 2,312,524 Net interest margin (1) 3.14 % 3.12 % 3.26 % 3.13 % 3.12 % Adjusted Net interest margin (1) 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.36 % 3.35 % 3.41 %





Five Quarter Comparison 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Allowance for loan losses $ 21,698 $ 22,533 $ 22,754 $ 23,877 $ 23,245 Purchase accounting marks 3,003 3,288 3,533 3,615 3,663 Allowance for loan losses and purchase accounting fair value marks 24,701 25,821 26,287 27,492 26,908 Loans held for investment 1,965,769 1,894,249 1,897,838 1,931,687 1,883,690 Less: PPP Loans net of deferred fees 26,539 64,188 109,940 210,810 181,601 Non-PPP Loans 1,939,230 1,830,061 1,787,898 1,720,877 1,702,089 Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans 1.27 % 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.60 % 1.58 %

_____________________

(1) Net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin are shown on a tax equivalent basis.



