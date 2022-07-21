CapStar Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $10.0 million or $0.45 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with net income of $10.7 million or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and net income of $12.1 million or $0.54 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were 1.28 percent and 11.08 percent, respectively.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $20.6 million or $0.93 per diluted share, compared with $23.1 million or $1.04 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Year to date 2022 annualized return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.33 percent and 11.24 percent, respectively.
Four Key Drivers
Targets
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
Annualized revenue growth
> 5%
1.15
%
-46.31
%
8.96
%
Net interest margin
≥ 3.60%
3.41
%
2.97
%
3.26
%
Efficiency ratio
≤ 55%
56.32
%
58.67
%
57.97
%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
≤ 0.25%
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
“CapStar’s associates delivered outstanding customer service and performance in the second quarter,” said Timothy K. Schools, CapStar President and Chief Executive Officer. “Each of our Four Key Drivers are progressing: 1) Outside of our specialty banking businesses, core bank revenue grew mid double digits compared to the prior year benefiting from robust loan growth, 2) our net interest margin expanded due to a favorable earning asset mix shift and modest benefit from rising rates, 3) we are working more productively, improving our efficiency ratio to 56%, and 4) net-charge offs were $0 and our past dues reached their second consecutive record low. Our positive results are attracting the attention of bankers seeking an environment where they and their customers can have a bigger voice. Last week, we were excited to announce additions to our Chattanooga and Nashville teams and entry into Asheville – our fourth dynamic metro market.”
“While rising rates benefited our core bank earnings, they slowed our mortgage and Tri-Net businesses. Mortgage results were near break-even. Tri-Net has been an outstanding business having contributed more than $25 million of revenue to CapStar over its life. However, Tri-Net did not produce a gain on sale during the quarter as the sharp increase in market rates and overall slowdown in demand reduced the value of Tri-Net’s funded loans. We are pursuing hedging strategies to mitigate this risk in the future. We expect each of these businesses to experience headwinds in the near-term until the rate environment stabilizes. We are proud of the strength of our earnings this quarter. We remain excited about the increasing contribution of our investments in new markets.”
Revenue
Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, was $30.3 million in the second quarter. This represents an increase of $0.1 million from the previous quarter. Net interest income and noninterest income totaled $24.4 million and $5.9 million, an increase of $3.3 million and a decrease of $3.2 million, respectively, from the first quarter of 2022. Rising interest rates and a positive mix shift in average earning assets contributed to the increase in net interest income, while noninterest income declined due to lower mortgage and Tri-Net division revenues and one-time BOLI income in the previous quarter.
Second quarter 2022 average earning assets remained flat at $2.90 billion compared to March 31, 2022 as strong loan growth was principally funded from cash. During the quarter, $106.9 million of Tri-Net loans were transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment. Excluding PPP balances and the Tri-Net transfer, average loans held for investment increased $98.1 million from the prior quarter, or 19.8 percent linked-quarter annualized. End of period loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances and the Tri-Net transfer, increased $85.9 million, or 16.9 percent linked-quarter annualized, including $47.5 million in loan production from the Company's recent Chattanooga expansion. The current commercial loan pipeline remains strong, exceeding $500 million and continues to present the Company a tremendous opportunity in combination with the recent Asheville, Chattanooga, and Nashville hires to leverage capital to grow revenue and earnings per share.
For the second quarter of 2022, the net interest margin increased 44 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.41 percent primarily resulting from continued increases in interest rates and the positive mix shift in average earning assets. While the Company is managing to a more neutral interest rate risk profile over time in order to enhance earnings consistency, net interest income is expected to continue to benefit modestly from rising rates in 2022.
The Company's average deposits totaled $2.66 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a $40.3 million decline from the first quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company experienced a $15.8 million reduction in higher cost average time deposits and $33.5 million decrease in average interest-bearing transaction accounts. These decreases were partially offset by a $9.4 million increase in average savings and money market deposits, creating an overall net decrease of $39.9 million in average interest-bearing deposits when compared to the first quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company’s lowest cost deposit category, noninterest bearing, improved 40 basis points to 27.3 percent of total average deposits as of June 30, 2022. Total deposit costs increased 4 basis points to 0.23 percent compared to 0.19 for the prior quarter. A key longer-term strategic initiative is to create a stronger deposit-led culture with an emphasis on lower cost relationship-based deposits.
Noninterest income during the quarter decreased $3.2 million from the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. This decrease was attributable to a $0.3 million decline in mortgage revenue, a $2.2 million decline in Tri-Net revenue and $0.9 million of one-time BOLI income recorded in the previous quarter. During the quarter, $106.9 million of Tri-Net loans were transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment to mitigate potential losses related to the adverse impact of rapidly rising interest rates on pricing and investor demand. The Company’s mortgage and Tri-Net divisions have been strong contributors in the past, but it is anticipated that they will continue to face challenges in the volatile rate environment.
Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency
Improving productivity and operating efficiency is a key focus of the Company. During the quarter, the Company continued to exhibit strong expense discipline. Noninterest expenses decreased $0.7 million from the first quarter of 2022 to $17.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in nonrecurring first quarter items and no mortgage incentive expense.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the efficiency ratio was 56.32 percent, an improvement from 58.67 percent in the first quarter of 2022. Annualized noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets improved 9 basis points to 2.19 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 2.28 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Assets per employee was $7.9 million as of June 30, 2022 compared to $8.0 million in the previous quarter. The continued discipline in productivity metrics demonstrates the Company's commitment to outstanding performance.
Asset Quality
Strong asset quality is a core tenant of the Company’s culture. Continued sound risk management and an improving economy led to continued low net charge-offs and strong credit metrics. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were 0.00 percent. Past due loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment improved to a record 0.12 percent at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.17 percent at March 31, 2022. Within this amount, loans greater than 90 days past due totaled $0.5 million, or 0.02 percent of loans held for investment at June 30, 2022, an improvement from 0.05 percent at March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO improved to 0.11 percent at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.18 percent at March 31, 2022. Criticized and classified loans to total loans, which were elevated during the pandemic, continued to improve to 2.12 percent at June 30, 2022, a 37 basis point improvement from March 31, 2022.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.8 million during the quarter as a result of continued strong loan growth. Due to improved credit trends, the allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans, declined 7 basis points to 1.09 percent at June 30, 2022 from 1.16 percent at March 31, 2022.
Asset Quality Data:
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.01
%
Criticized and classified loans to total loans
2.12
%
2.49
%
2.64
%
2.85
%
3.95
%
Loans- past due to total end of period loans
0.12
%
0.17
%
0.25
%
0.31
%
0.49
%
Loans- over 90 days past due to total end of period loans
0.02
%
0.05
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.13
%
Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO
0.11
%
0.18
%
0.18
%
0.20
%
0.22
%
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans
1.09
%
1.16
%
1.27
%
1.41
%
1.47
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
974
%
596
%
666
%
657
%
571
%
Income Tax Expense
The Company’s second quarter effective income tax rate remained flat at 19.6 percent when compared to the prior quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company anticipates its effective tax rate for 2022 to be approximately 20 percent.
Capital
The Company continues to be well capitalized with tangible equity of $310.9 million at June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $14.17 compared to $14.49 and $14.03 for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively, with the change from March 31, 2022 being attributable to a decline in the value of the investment portfolio related to an increase in market interest rates, partially offset by ongoing earnings. Excluding the impact of after-tax gain or loss within the available for sale investment portfolio, tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $15.86 compared to $15.53 and $14.02 for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
Capital ratios:
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Total risk-based capital
14.79
%
15.60
%
16.29
%
16.23
%
16.13
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.87
%
13.58
%
14.11
%
13.95
%
13.78
%
Leverage
11.10
%
10.99
%
10.69
%
10.28
%
10.17
%
In the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased $5.4 million in common stock under its share repurchase program. The total remaining authorization for future purchases was $23.9 million as of June 30, 2022. The Plan will terminate on the earlier of the date on which the maximum authorized dollar amount of shares of common stock has been repurchased or January 31, 2023.
Dividend
On July 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on August 24, 2022 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on August 10, 2022.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
CapStar will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 22, 2022. During the call, management will review the second quarter results and operational highlights. Interested parties may listen to the call by registering here to access the live call, including for participants who plan to ask a question during the call. A simultaneous webcast may be accessed on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com by clicking on “News & Events.” An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.
About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of June 30, 2022, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, total deposits of $2.6 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $357.7 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Certain releases include financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information may include certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures may include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”
Management may include these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Second quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
23,775
$
22,572
$
44,141
$
44,586
Securities:
Taxable
1,922
1,640
3,677
3,244
Tax-exempt
319
356
644
722
Federal funds sold
14
3
24
3
Restricted equity securities
173
160
329
321
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
286
101
458
234
Total interest income
26,489
24,832
49,273
49,110
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing deposits
638
379
1,074
826
Savings and money market accounts
467
295
797
608
Time deposits
454
732
938
1,663
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
96
—
96
12
Subordinated notes
394
394
788
788
Total interest expense
2,049
1,800
3,693
3,897
Net interest income
24,440
23,032
45,580
45,213
Provision for loan losses
843
(1,065
)
59
(415
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
23,597
24,097
45,521
45,628
Noninterest income:
Deposit service charges
1,182
1,109
2,324
2,211
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,336
1,227
2,558
2,318
Mortgage banking
1,705
3,910
3,671
8,625
Tri-Net
(73
)
1,536
2,098
2,679
Wealth management
459
471
899
931
SBA lending
273
377
494
870
Net gain on sale of securities
—
(13
)
—
13
Other noninterest income
994
1,266
2,921
2,250
Total noninterest income
5,876
9,883
14,965
19,897
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
9,209
10,803
19,478
20,229
Data processing and software
2,847
3,070
5,494
5,898
Occupancy
1,076
1,057
2,174
2,165
Equipment
783
980
1,492
1,880
Professional services
506
460
1,185
1,165
Regulatory fees
265
211
545
467
Acquisition related expenses
—
256
—
323
Amortization of intangibles
430
493
876
1,001
Other operating
1,959
1,750
3,566
3,364
Total noninterest expense
17,075
19,080
34,810
36,492
Income before income taxes
12,398
14,900
25,676
29,033
Income tax expense
2,426
2,824
5,031
5,927
Net income
$
9,972
$
12,076
$
20,645
$
23,106
Per share information:
Basic net income per share of common stock
$
0.45
$
0.55
$
0.93
$
1.05
Diluted net income per share of common stock
$
0.45
$
0.54
$
0.93
$
1.04
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
22,022,109
22,133,759
22,109,737
22,089,874
Diluted
22,074,260
22,198,829
22,163,954
22,138,052
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Second quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Income Statement Data:
Net interest income
$
24,440
$
21,140
$
22,992
$
22,964
$
23,032
Provision for loan losses
843
(784
)
(651
)
—
(1,065
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
23,597
21,924
23,643
22,964
24,097
Deposit service charges
1,182
1,142
1,117
1,187
1,109
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,336
1,222
1,261
1,236
1,227
Mortgage banking
1,705
1,966
2,740
4,693
3,910
Tri-Net
(73
)
2,171
3,996
1,939
1,536
Wealth management
459
440
438
481
471
SBA lending
273
222
279
911
377
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
—
—
8
7
(13
)
Other noninterest income
994
1,926
1,295
1,197
1,266
Total noninterest income
5,876
9,089
11,134
11,651
9,883
Salaries and employee benefits
9,209
10,269
10,549
10,980
10,803
Data processing and software
2,847
2,647
2,719
2,632
3,070
Occupancy
1,076
1,099
1,012
1,028
1,057
Equipment
783
709
867
760
980
Professional services
506
679
521
469
460
Regulatory fees
265
280
284
279
211
Acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
—
256
Amortization of intangibles
430
446
461
477
493
Other noninterest expense
1,959
1,607
2,269
1,741
1,750
Total noninterest expense
17,075
17,736
18,682
18,366
19,080
Net income before income tax expense
12,398
13,277
16,095
16,249
14,900
Income tax expense
2,426
2,604
3,625
3,147
2,824
Net income
$
9,972
$
10,673
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,076
Weighted average shares - basic
22,022,109
22,198,339
22,166,410
22,164,278
22,133,759
Weighted average shares - diluted
22,074,260
22,254,644
22,221,989
22,218,402
22,198,829
Net income per share, basic
$
0.45
$
0.48
$
0.56
$
0.59
$
0.55
Net income per share, diluted
0.45
0.48
0.56
0.59
0.54
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
Cash and cash equivalents
$
113,825
$
355,981
$
415,125
$
359,267
$
449,267
Securities available-for-sale
437,420
460,558
459,396
483,778
500,339
Securities held-to-maturity
1,769
1,775
1,782
1,788
2,395
Loans held for sale
85,884
106,895
83,715
176,488
158,234
Loans held for investment
2,234,833
2,047,555
1,965,769
1,894,249
1,897,838
Allowance for loan losses
(21,684
)
(20,857
)
(21,698
)
(22,533
)
(22,754
)
Total assets
3,096,537
3,190,749
3,133,046
3,112,127
3,212,390
Non-interest-bearing deposits
717,167
702,172
725,171
718,299
782,170
Interest-bearing deposits
1,913,320
2,053,823
1,959,110
1,956,093
1,998,024
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
74,599
29,566
29,532
29,499
29,487
Total liabilities
2,738,802
2,821,832
2,752,952
2,741,799
2,852,639
Shareholders' equity
$
357,735
$
368,917
$
380,094
$
370,328
$
359,752
Total shares of common stock outstanding
21,934,554
22,195,071
22,166,129
22,165,760
22,165,547
Book value per share of common stock
$
16.31
$
16.62
$
17.15
$
16.71
$
16.23
Tangible book value per share of common stock*
14.17
14.49
14.99
14.53
14.03
Tangible book value per share of common stock less after-tax
15.86
15.53
15.13
14.59
14.02
Market value per share of common stock
$
19.62
$
21.08
$
21.03
$
21.24
$
20.50
Capital ratios:
Total risk-based capital
14.79
%
15.60
%
16.29
%
16.23
%
16.13
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
10.19
%
10.23
%
10.77
%
10.51
%
9.83
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets less after-tax unrealized available for sale investment (gains) losses*
11.27
%
10.88
%
10.86
%
10.55
%
9.82
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.87
%
13.58
%
14.11
%
13.95
%
13.78
%
Leverage
11.10
%
10.99
%
10.69
%
10.28
%
10.17
%
_____________________
*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Second quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Average Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
189,542
$
380,262
$
470,963
$
411,101
$
301,773
Investment securities
473,167
483,339
491,135
515,877
508,595
Loans held for sale
114,223
90,163
123,962
173,402
147,912
Loans held for investment
2,147,750
2,001,740
1,888,094
1,884,935
1,938,818
Assets
3,128,864
3,153,320
3,159,308
3,171,182
3,078,748
Interest bearing deposits
1,936,910
1,976,803
1,964,641
1,980,304
1,940,442
Deposits
2,664,614
2,704,938
2,713,314
2,732,165
2,662,192
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
70,516
29,547
29,514
29,495
29,467
Liabilities
2,767,714
2,773,281
2,781,951
2,803,375
2,719,898
Shareholders' equity
361,150
380,039
377,357
367,807
358,850
Performance Ratios:
Annualized return on average assets
1.28
%
1.37
%
1.57
%
1.64
%
1.57
%
Annualized return on average equity
11.08
%
11.39
%
13.11
%
14.13
%
13.50
%
Net interest margin (1)
3.41
%
2.97
%
3.14
%
3.12
%
3.26
%
Annualized noninterest income to average assets
0.75
%
1.17
%
1.40
%
1.46
%
1.29
%
Efficiency ratio
56.32
%
58.67
%
54.74
%
53.06
%
57.97
%
Loans by Type (at period end):
Commercial and industrial
$
510,987
$
499,719
$
497,615
$
478,279
$
536,279
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
241,461
231,933
209,261
193,139
200,725
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
786,610
652,936
616,023
579,857
538,520
Construction and development
205,573
208,513
214,310
210,516
198,448
Consumer real estate
357,849
327,416
326,412
328,262
331,580
Consumer
53,227
48,790
46,811
45,669
45,898
Other
79,126
78,248
55,337
58,527
46,387
Asset Quality Data:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.97
%
1.02
%
1.10
%
1.19
%
1.20
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
974
%
596
%
666
%
657
%
571
%
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,225
$
3,502
$
3,258
$
3,431
$
3,985
Troubled debt restructurings
86
1,847
1,832
1,859
1,895
Loans - over 90 days past due
494
1,076
2,120
2,333
2,389
Total non-performing loans
2,225
3,502
3,258
3,431
3,985
OREO and repossessed assets
165
178
266
349
184
Total non-performing assets
2,390
3,680
3,524
3,780
4,169
Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment
0.10
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
0.21
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.08
%
0.12
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.13
%
Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO
0.11
%
0.18
%
0.18
%
0.20
%
0.22
%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.01
%
Net charge-offs
$
16
$
59
$
184
$
221
$
59
Interest Rates and Yields:
Loans
4.25
%
3.97
%
4.47
%
4.41
%
4.43
%
Securities (1)
2.11
%
1.92
%
1.84
%
1.75
%
1.77
%
Total interest-earning assets (1)
3.69
%
3.20
%
3.36
%
3.35
%
3.51
%
Deposits
0.23
%
0.19
%
0.19
%
0.19
%
0.21
%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements
2.79
%
5.40
%
5.29
%
5.30
%
5.36
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.41
%
0.33
%
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.37
%
Other Information:
Full-time equivalent employees
391
397
397
392
383
_____________________
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
Second quarter 2022 Earnings Release
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-Earning Assets
Loans (1)
$
2,147,750
$
22,755
4.25
%
$
1,938,819
$
21,412
4.43
%
Loans held for sale
114,223
1,020
3.58
%
147,912
1,160
3.14
%
Securities:
Taxable investment securities (2)
417,526
2,095
2.01
%
446,696
1,800
1.61
%
Investment securities exempt from
55,641
319
2.92
%
61,899
356
2.91
%
Total securities
473,167
2,414
2.11
%
508,595
2,156
1.77
%
Cash balances in other banks
144,533
286
0.80
%
235,212
101
0.17
%
Funds sold
7,950
14
0.70
%
18,319
3
0.06
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,887,623
26,489
3.69
%
2,848,857
24,832
3.51
%
Noninterest-earning assets
241,241
229,891
Total assets
$
3,128,864
$
3,078,748
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
915,837
638
0.28
%
$
927,210
379
0.16
%
Savings and money market deposits
670,144
467
0.28
%
589,006
295
0.20
%
Time deposits
350,929
454
0.52
%
424,226
732
0.69
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,936,910
1,559
0.32
%
1,940,442
1,406
0.29
%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements
70,516
490
2.79
%
29,467
394
5.36
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,007,426
2,049
0.41
%
1,969,909
1,800
0.37
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
727,705
721,751
Total funding sources
2,735,131
2,691,660
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
32,583
28,238
Shareholders’ equity
361,150
358,850
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,128,864
$
3,078,748
Net interest spread (4)
3.28
%
3.14
%
Net interest income/margin (5)
$
24,440
3.41
%
$
23,032
3.26
%
_____________________
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.
Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.
Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Second quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Operating net income:
Net income
$
9,972
$
10,673
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,076
Add: acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
—
256
Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
—
(67
)
Operating net income
$
9,972
$
10,673
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,265
Operating diluted net income per
Operating net income
$
9,972
$
10,673
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,265
Weighted average shares - diluted
22,074,260
22,254,644
22,221,989
22,218,402
22,198,829
Operating diluted net income
$
0.45
$
0.48
$
0.56
$
0.59
$
0.55
Operating annualized return on average assets:
Operating net income
$
9,972
$
10,673
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,265
Average assets
3,128,864
3,153,320
3,159,308
3,171,182
3,078,748
Operating annualized return on
1.28
%
1.37
%
1.57
%
1.64
%
1.60
%
Operating annualized return on
Average total shareholders' equity
$
361,150
$
380,039
$
377,357
$
367,807
$
358,850
Less: average intangible assets
(47,160
)
(47,604
)
(48,054
)
(48,527
)
(49,012
)
Average tangible equity
313,990
332,435
329,303
319,280
309,838
Operating net income
$
9,972
$
10,673
$
12,470
$
13,102
$
12,265
Operating annualized return on
12.74
%
13.02
%
15.02
%
16.28
%
15.88
%
Operating efficiency ratio:
Total noninterest expense
$
17,075
$
17,736
$
18,682
$
18,366
$
19,080
Less: acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
—
(256
)
Total operating noninterest expense
17,075
17,736
18,682
18,366
18,824
Net interest income
24,440
21,140
22,992
22,964
23,032
Total noninterest income
5,876
9,089
11,134
11,651
9,883
Total revenues
$
30,316
$
30,229
$
34,126
$
34,615
$
32,915
Operating efficiency ratio:
56.32
%
58.67
%
54.74
%
53.06
%
57.19
%
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:
Income before income taxes
$
12,398
$
13,277
$
16,095
$
16,249
$
14,900
Add: acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
—
256
Add: provision for loan losses
843
(784
)
(651
)
—
(1,065
)
Operating pre-tax pre-provision income
13,241
12,493
15,444
16,249
14,091
Average assets
$
3,128,864
$
3,153,320
$
3,159,308
$
3,171,182
$
3,078,748
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:
1.70
%
1.61
%
1.94
%
2.03
%
1.84
%
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Second quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Tangible Equity:
Total shareholders' equity
$
357,735
$
368,917
$
380,094
$
370,328
$
359,752
Less: intangible assets
(46,883
)
(47,313
)
(47,759
)
(48,220
)
(48,697
)
Tangible equity
$
310,852
$
321,604
$
332,335
$
322,108
$
311,055
Tangible book value per share of common stock:
Tangible equity
$
310,852
$
321,604
$
332,335
$
322,108
$
311,055
Total shares of common stock outstanding
21,934,554
22,195,071
22,166,129
22,165,760
22,165,547
Tangible book value per share of common stock
$
14.17
$
14.49
$
14.99
$
14.53
$
14.03
Tangible book value per share of common stock
Total shareholders' equity
$
357,735
$
368,917
$
380,094
$
370,328
$
359,752
Less: intangible assets
(46,883
)
(47,313
)
(47,759
)
(48,220
)
(48,697
)
Add: after-tax unrealized available for sale
37,034
23,041
2,978
1,209
(374
)
Tangible equity less after-tax unrealized
$
347,886
$
344,645
$
335,313
$
323,317
$
310,681
Total shares of common stock outstanding
21,934,554
22,195,071
22,166,129
22,165,760
22,165,547
Tangible book value per share of
$
15.86
$
15.53
$
15.13
$
14.59
$
14.02
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Tangible equity
$
310,852
$
321,604
$
332,335
$
322,108
$
311,055
Assets
$
3,096,537
$
3,190,749
$
3,133,046
$
3,112,127
$
3,212,390
Less: intangible assets
(46,883
)
(47,313
)
(47,759
)
(48,220
)
(48,697
)
Tangible assets
$
3,049,654
$
3,143,436
$
3,085,287
$
3,063,907
$
3,163,693
Tangible common equity to tangible
10.19
%
10.23
%
10.77
%
10.51
%
9.83
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets less after-tax unrealized available for sale investment (gains) losses:
Tangible equity less after-tax unrealized
$
347,886
$
344,645
$
335,313
$
323,317
$
310,681
Tangible assets
$
3,049,654
$
3,143,436
$
3,085,287
$
3,063,907
$
3,163,693
Add: after-tax unrealized available for sale
37,034
23,041
2,978
1,209
(374
)
Tangible assets less after-tax unrealized
$
3,086,688
$
3,166,477
$
3,088,265
$
3,065,116
$
3,163,319
Tangible common equity to tangible
11.27
%
10.88
%
10.86
%
10.55
%
9.82
%
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Second quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Six Months Ended
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
Operating net income:
Net income
$
20,645
$
23,106
Add: acquisition related expenses
—
323
Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses
—
(84
)
Operating net income
$
20,645
$
23,345
Operating diluted net income per
Operating net income
$
20,645
$
23,345
Weighted average shares - diluted
22,163,954
22,138,052
Operating diluted net income
$
0.93
$
1.05
Operating annualized return on average assets:
Operating net income
$
20,645
$
23,345
Average assets
$
3,141,024
$
3,078,746
Operating annualized return on
1.33
%
1.53
%
Operating annualized return on
Average total shareholders' equity
$
370,542
$
354,788
Less: average intangible assets
(49,014
)
(49,262
)
Average tangible equity
321,528
305,526
Operating net income
$
20,645
$
23,345
Operating annualized return on
12.95
%
15.41
%
Operating efficiency ratio:
Total noninterest expense
$
34,810
$
36,492
Less: acquisition related expenses
—
(323
)
Total operating noninterest expense
34,810
36,169
Net interest income
45,580
45,213
Total noninterest income
14,965
19,897
Total revenues
$
60,545
$
65,110
Operating efficiency ratio:
57.49
%
55.55
%
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Second quarter 2022 Earnings Release
Five Quarter Comparison
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Allowance for loan losses
$
21,684
$
20,857
$
21,698
$
22,533
$
22,754
Purchase accounting marks
2,717
2,838
3,003
3,288
3,533
Allowance for loan losses and purchase accounting fair value marks
24,401
23,695
24,701
25,821
26,287
Loans held for investment
2,234,833
2,047,555
1,965,769
1,894,249
1,897,838
Less: PPP Loans net of deferred fees
921
6,529
26,539
64,188
109,940
Non-PPP Loans
2,233,912
2,041,026
1,939,230
1,830,061
1,787,898
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans
1.09
%
1.16
%
1.27
%
1.41
%
1.47
%
_____________________
Net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
CONTACT
Michael J. Fowler
Chief Financial Officer
(615) 732-7404