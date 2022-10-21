CapStar Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $8.2 million or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with net income of $10.0 million or $0.45 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and net income of $13.1 million or $0.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were 1.03 percent and 8.93 percent, respectively. Third quarter results include $2.1 million in losses related to Tri-Net loans, $2.2 million in two operational loss incidents, which occurred during the quarter and for which the bank is seeking a potential recovery, and $0.8 million of voluntary executive incentive reversals.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $28.8 million or $1.30 per diluted share, compared with $36.2 million or $1.63 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Year to date 2022 annualized return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.23 percent and 10.47 percent, respectively.

Four Key Drivers Targets 3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 Annualized revenue growth > 5% -19.51% 1.15% 20.49% Net interest margin ≥ 3.60% 3.50% 3.41% 3.12% Efficiency ratio ≤ 55% 61.53% 56.32% 53.06% Annualized net charge-offs to average loans ≤ 0.25% 0.02% 0.00% 0.05%

"CapStar's third quarter earnings did not meet our expectations nor represent CapStar's continued strong performance," said Timothy K. Schools, CapStar President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we previously communicated, loans produced in our Tri-Net division since the spring have proved challenging to achieve a gain on sale. Additional production was ceased in early July, and this quarter the Company experienced realized and unrealized losses totaling $2.1 million related to the remaining loans in process. Currently, no further Tri-Net loans exist in loans held for sale and of the $2.3 million of related losses recorded since second quarter, $900,000 are unrealized where there is a high probability that it will be recovered over time through accretion. Additionally, the Company experienced a $1.5 million wire fraud and $0.7 million operational loss for which the Company is pursuing possible recoveries."

"Whereas the current market has proved challenging for Tri-Net and we are disappointed in these operational losses, the underlying quarterly performance of the bank was outstanding. Adjusting for these items, we experienced strong operating leverage with revenue rising $600,000 and expenses declining $800,000, our net interest margin expanded to 3.50%, efficiency ratio improved to 52.81%, and charge-offs remained low at 0.02%, resulting in a return on assets of 1.39% all with no contribution from our mortgage or Tri-Net divisions. While the current interest rate environment is presenting certain challenges to industry loan demand, mortgage banking, and deposits, we are proactively managing our loan portfolio for a potential economic slowdown and remain excited about our improved profitability, expanded high-growth markets, and strengthened sales teams."

Revenue

Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, was $28.8 million in the third quarter. Second and third quarter revenues were negatively impacted by $0.2 million and $2.1 million, respectively, as the Company liquidated and transferred the remaining balance of its Tri-Net loans held for sale to loans held for investment. Adjusting for the impact of the $2.1 million Tri-Net loss, net interest income and noninterest income totaled $25.6 million and $5.4 million, an increase of $1.1 million and a decrease of $0.7 million, respectively, from the second quarter of 2022. Rising interest rates and a positive mix shift in average earning assets contributed to the increase in net interest income, while noninterest income declined due to lower Tri-Net and mortgage division revenues.

Third quarter 2022 average earning assets remained flat at $2.91 billion compared to June 30, 2022 as strong loan growth was principally funded from cash. Average loans held for investment, excluding Tri-Net loan transfers from held for sale, increased $48.2 million, or 9.2 percent linked-quarter annualized. The current commercial loan pipeline remains strong, exceeding $550 million; however, during the quarter, the Company limited commercial real estate lending to established, existing customers as a result of a softening economic outlook and in an effort to balance loan demand with an increasingly challenging deposit environment.

For the third quarter of 2022, the net interest margin increased 9 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.50 percent primarily resulting from continued increases in interest rates and the positive mix shift in average earning assets.

The Company's average deposits totaled $2.66 billion in the third quarter of 2022, flat compared to the second quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company experienced a $39.4 million increase in average savings and money market accounts and a $111.1 million increase in higher cost average time deposits, primarily a result of brokered deposit issuances. These increases were partially offset by a $94.3 million decrease in interest-bearing transaction accounts, creating an overall net increase of $56.3 million in average interest-bearing deposits when compared to the second quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company’s lowest cost deposit category, noninterest-bearing, decreased 2.3 percent to 25.0 percent of total average deposits as of September 30, 2022. Total deposit costs increased 39 basis points to 0.62 percent compared to 0.23 percent for the prior quarter. A key longer-term strategic initiative is to create a stronger deposit-led culture with an emphasis on lower cost relationship-based deposits.

Noninterest income for the third quarter was $3.3 million. Noninterest income when adjusted for the Tri-Net losses during the quarter, decreased $0.5 million from the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was attributable to a $0.9 million decline in mortgage revenue partially offset by a $0.3 million improvement in the Company’s SBA division. The Company’s mortgage division experienced a reduction in demand due to higher market rates and anticipates a difficult environment at least until the 2023 buying season returns. Tri-Net production remains halted until interest rates and the associated market stabilizes.

Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency

Improving productivity and operating efficiency is a key focus of the Company. During the quarter, the Company continued to exhibit strong expense discipline. Noninterest expense was $17.7 million for the third quarter. Noninterest expense when adjusted for the previously discussed $2.2 million in operational losses and $0.8 million executive incentive reversal, decreased $0.8 million from the second quarter of 2022 to $16.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, as a result of the challenging mortgage environment, annualized mortgage expenses were reduced by approximately $0.4 million in the third quarter with the majority of the benefit to begin in fourth quarter of 2022.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the efficiency ratio was 61.53%. The efficiency ratio adjusted for the operational losses, executive incentive reversal, and Tri-Net losses, was 52.81% percent, an improvement from 56.32 percent in the second quarter of 2022. Annualized noninterest expense, adjusted for the operational losses and executive incentive reversal, as a percentage of average assets decreased 13 basis points to 2.06 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 2.19 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Assets per employee improved to $8.2 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $7.9 million in the previous quarter. The continued discipline in productivity metrics demonstrates the Company's commitment to outstanding performance.

Asset Quality

Strong asset quality is a core tenant of the Company’s culture. Sound risk management led to continued low net charge-offs and strong credit metrics. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were 0.02 percent. Criticized and classified loans continued to improve to $41.1 million or 1.79 percent of total loans at September 30, 2022, a $6.3 million or 33 basis point improvement from June 30, 2022, and included an upgrade of the Company's largest substandard shared national credit of $11.5 million. Past due loans increased to $14.4 million or 0.63 percent of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2022 compared to a record $2.6 million or 0.12 percent of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2022. The increase in past dues is principally related to two relationships totaling $8.3 million, of which the Company feels the risk of loss is nominal, $1.6 million of matured loans, which were not renewed by quarter end, and $0.4 million for three PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed. Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO increased to 0.30 percent at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.11 percent at June 30, 2022. The increase in non-performing assets is solely related to one of the two previously cited relationships.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.9 million during the quarter as a result of continued strong loan growth and other qualitative factors. The allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans, was flat at 1.09 percent as of September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022.

Asset Quality Data: 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.05 % Criticized and classified loans to total loans 1.79 % 2.12 % 2.49 % 2.64 % 2.85 % Loans- past due to total end of period loans 0.63 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.25 % 0.31 % Loans- over 90 days past due to total end of period loans 0.27 % 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.12 % Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO 0.30 % 0.11 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.20 % Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans 1.09 % 1.09 % 1.16 % 1.27 % 1.41 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 333 % 974 % 596 % 666 % 657 %

Income Tax Expense

The Company’s third quarter effective income tax rate remained flat at 20 percent when compared to the prior quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company anticipates its effective tax rate for 2022 to be approximately 20 percent.

Capital

The Company continues to be well capitalized with tangible equity of $302.1 million at September 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $13.73 compared to $14.17 and $14.53 for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively, with the changes being attributable to a decline in the value of the investment portfolio related to an increase in market interest rates, partially offset by ongoing earnings. Excluding the impact of after-tax gain or loss within the available for sale investment portfolio, tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $16.22 compared to $15.86 and $14.59 for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Capital ratios: 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Total risk-based capital 14.59 % 14.79 % 15.60 % 16.29 % 16.23 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.70 % 12.87 % 13.58 % 14.11 % 13.95 % Leverage 11.22 % 11.10 % 10.99 % 10.69 % 10.28 %

The Company did not repurchase common stock in the third quarter of 2022. The total remaining authorization for future purchases was $23.9 million as of September 30, 2022. The Plan will terminate on the earlier of the date on which the maximum authorized dollar amount of shares of common stock has been repurchased or January 31, 2023.

Dividend

On October 19, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on November 23, 2022 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on November 9, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

CapStar will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 21, 2022. During the call, management will review the third quarter results and operational highlights. Interested parties may listen to the call by registering here to access the live call, including for participants who plan to ask a question during the call. A simultaneous webcast may be accessed on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com by clicking on “News & Events.” An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of September 30, 2022, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion, total deposits of $2.6 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $347.5 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain releases may include financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information may include certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures may include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating”, "Tangible common equity to tangible assets" or other measures.

Management may include these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Third quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 27,335 $ 22,350 $ 71,476 $ 66,936 Securities: Taxable 1,966 1,655 5,643 4,900 Tax-exempt 314 344 958 1,065 Federal funds sold 7 9 31 12 Restricted equity securities 215 161 544 482 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 617 171 1,076 405 Total interest income 30,454 24,690 79,728 73,800 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits 1,205 390 2,279 1,216 Savings and money market accounts 1,603 288 2,401 896 Time deposits 1,332 654 2,271 2,317 Federal funds purchased 2 — 2 — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 365 — 461 12 Subordinated notes 394 394 1,181 1,181 Total interest expense 4,901 1,726 8,595 5,622 Net interest income 25,553 22,964 71,133 68,178 Provision for loan losses 867 — 926 (415 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,686 22,964 70,207 68,593 Noninterest income: Deposit service charges 1,251 1,187 3,575 3,398 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,245 1,236 3,803 3,555 Mortgage banking 765 4,693 4,436 13,318 Tri-Net (2,059 ) 1,939 39 4,618 Wealth management 385 481 1,284 1,412 SBA lending 560 911 1,054 1,781 Net gain on sale of securities 7 7 8 20 Other noninterest income 1,118 1,197 4,038 3,446 Total noninterest income 3,272 11,651 18,237 31,548 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,235 10,980 27,713 31,210 Data processing and software 2,861 2,632 8,355 8,530 Occupancy 1,092 1,028 3,266 3,193 Equipment 743 760 2,235 2,640 Professional services 468 469 1,653 1,634 Regulatory fees 269 279 814 746 Acquisition related expenses — — — 323 Amortization of intangibles 415 477 1,291 1,478 Other operating 3,652 1,741 7,218 5,105 Total noninterest expense 17,735 18,366 52,545 54,859 Income before income taxes 10,223 16,249 35,899 45,282 Income tax expense 2,030 3,147 7,060 9,075 Net income $ 8,193 $ 13,102 $ 28,839 $ 36,207 Per share information: Basic net income per share of common stock $ 0.37 $ 0.59 $ 1.31 $ 1.64 Diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.37 $ 0.59 $ 1.30 $ 1.63 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 21,938,259 22,164,278 22,051,950 22,114,948 Diluted 21,988,085 22,218,402 22,104,687 22,165,130



This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.







CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Third quarter 2022 Earnings Release Five Quarter Comparison 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 25,553 $ 24,440 $ 21,140 $ 22,992 $ 22,964 Provision for loan losses 867 843 (784 ) (651 ) — Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,686 23,597 21,924 23,643 22,964 Deposit service charges 1,251 1,182 1,142 1,117 1,187 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,245 1,336 1,222 1,261 1,236 Mortgage banking 765 1,705 1,966 2,740 4,693 Tri-Net (2,059 ) (73 ) 2,171 3,996 1,939 Wealth management 385 459 440 438 481 SBA lending 560 273 222 279 911 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 7 — — 8 7 Other noninterest income 1,118 994 1,926 1,295 1,197 Total noninterest income 3,272 5,876 9,089 11,134 11,651 Salaries and employee benefits 8,235 9,209 10,269 10,549 10,980 Data processing and software 2,861 2,847 2,647 2,719 2,632 Occupancy 1,092 1,076 1,099 1,012 1,028 Equipment 743 783 709 867 760 Professional services 468 506 679 521 469 Regulatory fees 269 265 280 284 279 Acquisition related expenses — — — — — Amortization of intangibles 415 430 446 461 477 Other noninterest expense 3,652 1,959 1,607 2,269 1,741 Total noninterest expense 17,735 17,075 17,736 18,682 18,366 Net income before income tax expense 10,223 12,398 13,277 16,095 16,249 Income tax expense 2,030 2,426 2,604 3,625 3,147 Net income $ 8,193 $ 9,972 $ 10,673 $ 12,470 $ 13,102 Weighted average shares - basic 21,938,259 22,022,109 22,198,339 22,166,410 22,164,278 Weighted average shares - diluted 21,988,085 22,074,260 22,254,644 22,221,989 22,218,402 Net income per share, basic $ 0.37 $ 0.45 $ 0.48 $ 0.56 $ 0.59 Net income per share, diluted 0.37 0.45 0.48 0.56 0.59 Balance Sheet Data (at period end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 199,913 $ 113,825 $ 355,981 $ 415,125 $ 359,267 Securities available-for-sale 401,345 437,420 460,558 459,396 483,778 Securities held-to-maturity 1,762 1,769 1,775 1,782 1,788 Loans held for sale 43,122 85,884 106,895 83,715 176,488 Loans held for investment 2,292,781 2,234,833 2,047,555 1,965,769 1,894,249 Allowance for loan losses (22,431 ) (21,684 ) (20,857 ) (21,698 ) (22,533 ) Total assets 3,166,687 3,096,537 3,190,749 3,133,046 3,112,127 Non-interest-bearing deposits 629,556 717,167 702,172 725,171 718,299 Interest-bearing deposits 2,004,827 1,913,320 2,053,823 1,959,110 1,956,093 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 149,633 74,599 29,566 29,532 29,499 Total liabilities 2,819,169 2,738,802 2,821,832 2,752,952 2,741,799 Shareholders' equity $ 347,518 $ 357,735 $ 368,917 $ 380,094 $ 370,328 Total shares of common stock outstanding 21,931,624 21,934,554 22,195,071 22,166,129 22,165,760 Book value per share of common stock $ 15.85 $ 16.31 $ 16.62 $ 17.15 $ 16.71 Tangible book value per share of common stock* 13.73 14.17 14.49 14.99 14.53 Tangible book value per share of common stock less after-tax unrealized available for sale investment (gains) losses* 16.17 15.86 15.53 15.13 14.59 Market value per share of common stock $ 18.53 $ 19.62 $ 21.08 $ 21.03 $ 21.24 Capital ratios: Total risk-based capital 14.59 % 14.79 % 15.60 % 16.29 % 16.23 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 9.65 % 10.19 % 10.23 % 10.77 % 10.51 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets less after-tax unrealized available for sale investment (gains) losses* 11.17 % 11.27 % 10.88 % 10.86 % 10.55 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.70 % 12.87 % 13.58 % 14.11 % 13.95 % Leverage 11.22 % 11.10 % 10.99 % 10.69 % 10.28 %

_____________________

*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.



