CapStar Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $8.2 million or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with net income of $10.0 million or $0.45 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and net income of $13.1 million or $0.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were 1.03 percent and 8.93 percent, respectively. Third quarter results include $2.1 million in losses related to Tri-Net loans, $2.2 million in two operational loss incidents, which occurred during the quarter and for which the bank is seeking a potential recovery, and $0.8 million of voluntary executive incentive reversals.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $28.8 million or $1.30 per diluted share, compared with $36.2 million or $1.63 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Year to date 2022 annualized return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.23 percent and 10.47 percent, respectively.
Four Key Drivers
Targets
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Annualized revenue growth
> 5%
-19.51%
1.15%
20.49%
Net interest margin
≥ 3.60%
3.50%
3.41%
3.12%
Efficiency ratio
≤ 55%
61.53%
56.32%
53.06%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
≤ 0.25%
0.02%
0.00%
0.05%
"CapStar's third quarter earnings did not meet our expectations nor represent CapStar's continued strong performance," said Timothy K. Schools, CapStar President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we previously communicated, loans produced in our Tri-Net division since the spring have proved challenging to achieve a gain on sale. Additional production was ceased in early July, and this quarter the Company experienced realized and unrealized losses totaling $2.1 million related to the remaining loans in process. Currently, no further Tri-Net loans exist in loans held for sale and of the $2.3 million of related losses recorded since second quarter, $900,000 are unrealized where there is a high probability that it will be recovered over time through accretion. Additionally, the Company experienced a $1.5 million wire fraud and $0.7 million operational loss for which the Company is pursuing possible recoveries."
"Whereas the current market has proved challenging for Tri-Net and we are disappointed in these operational losses, the underlying quarterly performance of the bank was outstanding. Adjusting for these items, we experienced strong operating leverage with revenue rising $600,000 and expenses declining $800,000, our net interest margin expanded to 3.50%, efficiency ratio improved to 52.81%, and charge-offs remained low at 0.02%, resulting in a return on assets of 1.39% all with no contribution from our mortgage or Tri-Net divisions. While the current interest rate environment is presenting certain challenges to industry loan demand, mortgage banking, and deposits, we are proactively managing our loan portfolio for a potential economic slowdown and remain excited about our improved profitability, expanded high-growth markets, and strengthened sales teams."
Revenue
Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, was $28.8 million in the third quarter. Second and third quarter revenues were negatively impacted by $0.2 million and $2.1 million, respectively, as the Company liquidated and transferred the remaining balance of its Tri-Net loans held for sale to loans held for investment. Adjusting for the impact of the $2.1 million Tri-Net loss, net interest income and noninterest income totaled $25.6 million and $5.4 million, an increase of $1.1 million and a decrease of $0.7 million, respectively, from the second quarter of 2022. Rising interest rates and a positive mix shift in average earning assets contributed to the increase in net interest income, while noninterest income declined due to lower Tri-Net and mortgage division revenues.
Third quarter 2022 average earning assets remained flat at $2.91 billion compared to June 30, 2022 as strong loan growth was principally funded from cash. Average loans held for investment, excluding Tri-Net loan transfers from held for sale, increased $48.2 million, or 9.2 percent linked-quarter annualized. The current commercial loan pipeline remains strong, exceeding $550 million; however, during the quarter, the Company limited commercial real estate lending to established, existing customers as a result of a softening economic outlook and in an effort to balance loan demand with an increasingly challenging deposit environment.
For the third quarter of 2022, the net interest margin increased 9 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.50 percent primarily resulting from continued increases in interest rates and the positive mix shift in average earning assets.
The Company's average deposits totaled $2.66 billion in the third quarter of 2022, flat compared to the second quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company experienced a $39.4 million increase in average savings and money market accounts and a $111.1 million increase in higher cost average time deposits, primarily a result of brokered deposit issuances. These increases were partially offset by a $94.3 million decrease in interest-bearing transaction accounts, creating an overall net increase of $56.3 million in average interest-bearing deposits when compared to the second quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company’s lowest cost deposit category, noninterest-bearing, decreased 2.3 percent to 25.0 percent of total average deposits as of September 30, 2022. Total deposit costs increased 39 basis points to 0.62 percent compared to 0.23 percent for the prior quarter. A key longer-term strategic initiative is to create a stronger deposit-led culture with an emphasis on lower cost relationship-based deposits.
Noninterest income for the third quarter was $3.3 million. Noninterest income when adjusted for the Tri-Net losses during the quarter, decreased $0.5 million from the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was attributable to a $0.9 million decline in mortgage revenue partially offset by a $0.3 million improvement in the Company’s SBA division. The Company’s mortgage division experienced a reduction in demand due to higher market rates and anticipates a difficult environment at least until the 2023 buying season returns. Tri-Net production remains halted until interest rates and the associated market stabilizes.
Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency
Improving productivity and operating efficiency is a key focus of the Company. During the quarter, the Company continued to exhibit strong expense discipline. Noninterest expense was $17.7 million for the third quarter. Noninterest expense when adjusted for the previously discussed $2.2 million in operational losses and $0.8 million executive incentive reversal, decreased $0.8 million from the second quarter of 2022 to $16.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, as a result of the challenging mortgage environment, annualized mortgage expenses were reduced by approximately $0.4 million in the third quarter with the majority of the benefit to begin in fourth quarter of 2022.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the efficiency ratio was 61.53%. The efficiency ratio adjusted for the operational losses, executive incentive reversal, and Tri-Net losses, was 52.81% percent, an improvement from 56.32 percent in the second quarter of 2022. Annualized noninterest expense, adjusted for the operational losses and executive incentive reversal, as a percentage of average assets decreased 13 basis points to 2.06 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 2.19 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Assets per employee improved to $8.2 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $7.9 million in the previous quarter. The continued discipline in productivity metrics demonstrates the Company's commitment to outstanding performance.
Asset Quality
Strong asset quality is a core tenant of the Company’s culture. Sound risk management led to continued low net charge-offs and strong credit metrics. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were 0.02 percent. Criticized and classified loans continued to improve to $41.1 million or 1.79 percent of total loans at September 30, 2022, a $6.3 million or 33 basis point improvement from June 30, 2022, and included an upgrade of the Company's largest substandard shared national credit of $11.5 million. Past due loans increased to $14.4 million or 0.63 percent of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2022 compared to a record $2.6 million or 0.12 percent of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2022. The increase in past dues is principally related to two relationships totaling $8.3 million, of which the Company feels the risk of loss is nominal, $1.6 million of matured loans, which were not renewed by quarter end, and $0.4 million for three PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed. Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO increased to 0.30 percent at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.11 percent at June 30, 2022. The increase in non-performing assets is solely related to one of the two previously cited relationships.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.9 million during the quarter as a result of continued strong loan growth and other qualitative factors. The allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans, was flat at 1.09 percent as of September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022.
Asset Quality Data:
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
Criticized and classified loans to total loans
1.79
%
2.12
%
2.49
%
2.64
%
2.85
%
Loans- past due to total end of period loans
0.63
%
0.12
%
0.17
%
0.25
%
0.31
%
Loans- over 90 days past due to total end of period loans
0.27
%
0.02
%
0.05
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO
0.30
%
0.11
%
0.18
%
0.18
%
0.20
%
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans
1.09
%
1.09
%
1.16
%
1.27
%
1.41
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
333
%
974
%
596
%
666
%
657
%
Income Tax Expense
The Company’s third quarter effective income tax rate remained flat at 20 percent when compared to the prior quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company anticipates its effective tax rate for 2022 to be approximately 20 percent.
Capital
The Company continues to be well capitalized with tangible equity of $302.1 million at September 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $13.73 compared to $14.17 and $14.53 for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively, with the changes being attributable to a decline in the value of the investment portfolio related to an increase in market interest rates, partially offset by ongoing earnings. Excluding the impact of after-tax gain or loss within the available for sale investment portfolio, tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $16.22 compared to $15.86 and $14.59 for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
Capital ratios:
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Total risk-based capital
14.59
%
14.79
%
15.60
%
16.29
%
16.23
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.70
%
12.87
%
13.58
%
14.11
%
13.95
%
Leverage
11.22
%
11.10
%
10.99
%
10.69
%
10.28
%
The Company did not repurchase common stock in the third quarter of 2022. The total remaining authorization for future purchases was $23.9 million as of September 30, 2022. The Plan will terminate on the earlier of the date on which the maximum authorized dollar amount of shares of common stock has been repurchased or January 31, 2023.
Dividend
On October 19, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on November 23, 2022 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on November 9, 2022.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
27,335
$
22,350
$
71,476
$
66,936
Securities:
Taxable
1,966
1,655
5,643
4,900
Tax-exempt
314
344
958
1,065
Federal funds sold
7
9
31
12
Restricted equity securities
215
161
544
482
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
617
171
1,076
405
Total interest income
30,454
24,690
79,728
73,800
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing deposits
1,205
390
2,279
1,216
Savings and money market accounts
1,603
288
2,401
896
Time deposits
1,332
654
2,271
2,317
Federal funds purchased
2
—
2
—
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
365
—
461
12
Subordinated notes
394
394
1,181
1,181
Total interest expense
4,901
1,726
8,595
5,622
Net interest income
25,553
22,964
71,133
68,178
Provision for loan losses
867
—
926
(415
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
24,686
22,964
70,207
68,593
Noninterest income:
Deposit service charges
1,251
1,187
3,575
3,398
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,245
1,236
3,803
3,555
Mortgage banking
765
4,693
4,436
13,318
Tri-Net
(2,059
)
1,939
39
4,618
Wealth management
385
481
1,284
1,412
SBA lending
560
911
1,054
1,781
Net gain on sale of securities
7
7
8
20
Other noninterest income
1,118
1,197
4,038
3,446
Total noninterest income
3,272
11,651
18,237
31,548
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
8,235
10,980
27,713
31,210
Data processing and software
2,861
2,632
8,355
8,530
Occupancy
1,092
1,028
3,266
3,193
Equipment
743
760
2,235
2,640
Professional services
468
469
1,653
1,634
Regulatory fees
269
279
814
746
Acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
323
Amortization of intangibles
415
477
1,291
1,478
Other operating
3,652
1,741
7,218
5,105
Total noninterest expense
17,735
18,366
52,545
54,859
Income before income taxes
10,223
16,249
35,899
45,282
Income tax expense
2,030
3,147
7,060
9,075
Net income
$
8,193
$
13,102
$
28,839
$
36,207
Per share information:
Basic net income per share of common stock
$
0.37
$
0.59
$
1.31
$
1.64
Diluted net income per share of common stock
$
0.37
$
0.59
$
1.30
$
1.63
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
21,938,259
22,164,278
22,051,950
22,114,948
Diluted
21,988,085
22,218,402
22,104,687
22,165,130
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Five Quarter Comparison
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Income Statement Data:
Net interest income
$
25,553
$
24,440
$
21,140
$
22,992
$
22,964
Provision for loan losses
867
843
(784
)
(651
)
—
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
24,686
23,597
21,924
23,643
22,964
Deposit service charges
1,251
1,182
1,142
1,117
1,187
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,245
1,336
1,222
1,261
1,236
Mortgage banking
765
1,705
1,966
2,740
4,693
Tri-Net
(2,059
)
(73
)
2,171
3,996
1,939
Wealth management
385
459
440
438
481
SBA lending
560
273
222
279
911
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
7
—
—
8
7
Other noninterest income
1,118
994
1,926
1,295
1,197
Total noninterest income
3,272
5,876
9,089
11,134
11,651
Salaries and employee benefits
8,235
9,209
10,269
10,549
10,980
Data processing and software
2,861
2,847
2,647
2,719
2,632
Occupancy
1,092
1,076
1,099
1,012
1,028
Equipment
743
783
709
867
760
Professional services
468
506
679
521
469
Regulatory fees
269
265
280
284
279
Acquisition related expenses
—
—
—
—
—
Amortization of intangibles
415
430
446
461
477
Other noninterest expense
3,652
1,959
1,607
2,269
1,741
Total noninterest expense
17,735
17,075
17,736
18,682
18,366
Net income before income tax expense
10,223
12,398
13,277
16,095
16,249
Income tax expense
2,030
2,426
2,604
3,625
3,147
Net income
$
8,193
$
9,972
$
10,673
$
12,470
$
13,102
Weighted average shares - basic
21,938,259
22,022,109
22,198,339
22,166,410
22,164,278
Weighted average shares - diluted
21,988,085
22,074,260
22,254,644
22,221,989
22,218,402
Net income per share, basic
$
0.37
$
0.45
$
0.48
$
0.56
$
0.59
Net income per share, diluted
0.37
0.45
0.48
0.56
0.59
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
Cash and cash equivalents
$
199,913
$
113,825
$
355,981
$
415,125
$
359,267
Securities available-for-sale
401,345
437,420
460,558
459,396
483,778
Securities held-to-maturity
1,762
1,769
1,775
1,782
1,788
Loans held for sale
43,122
85,884
106,895
83,715
176,488
Loans held for investment
2,292,781
2,234,833
2,047,555
1,965,769
1,894,249
Allowance for loan losses
(22,431
)
(21,684
)
(20,857
)
(21,698
)
(22,533
)
Total assets
3,166,687
3,096,537
3,190,749
3,133,046
3,112,127
Non-interest-bearing deposits
629,556
717,167
702,172
725,171
718,299
Interest-bearing deposits
2,004,827
1,913,320
2,053,823
1,959,110
1,956,093
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
149,633
74,599
29,566
29,532
29,499
Total liabilities
2,819,169
2,738,802
2,821,832
2,752,952
2,741,799
Shareholders' equity
$
347,518
$
357,735
$
368,917
$
380,094
$
370,328
Total shares of common stock outstanding
21,931,624
21,934,554
22,195,071
22,166,129
22,165,760
Book value per share of common stock
$
15.85
$
16.31
$
16.62
$
17.15
$
16.71
Tangible book value per share of common stock*
13.73
14.17
14.49
14.99
14.53
Tangible book value per share of common stock less after-tax unrealized available for sale investment (gains) losses*
16.17
15.86
15.53
15.13
14.59
Market value per share of common stock
$
18.53
$
19.62
$
21.08
$
21.03
$
21.24
Capital ratios:
Total risk-based capital
14.59
%
14.79
%
15.60
%
16.29
%
16.23
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
9.65
%
10.19
%
10.23
%
10.77
%
10.51
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets less after-tax unrealized available for sale investment (gains) losses*
11.17
%
11.27
%
10.88
%
10.86
%
10.55
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.70
%
12.87
%
13.58
%
14.11
%
13.95
%
Leverage
11.22
%
11.10
%
10.99
%
10.69
%
10.28
%
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Five Quarter Comparison
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Average Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
154,543
$
189,542
$
380,262
$
470,963
$
411,101
Investment securities
450,933
473,167
483,339
491,135
515,877
Loans held for sale
94,811
114,223
90,163
123,962
173,402
Loans held for investment
2,241,382
2,147,750
2,001,740
1,888,094
1,884,935
Assets
3,146,852
3,128,864
3,153,320
3,159,308
3,171,182
Interest bearing deposits
1,993,172
1,936,910
1,976,803
1,964,641
1,980,304
Deposits
2,659,275
2,664,614
2,704,938
2,713,314
2,732,165
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
88,584
70,516
29,547
29,514
29,495
Liabilities
2,782,712
2,767,714
2,773,281
2,781,951
2,803,375
Shareholders' equity
364,140
361,150
380,039
377,357
367,807
Performance Ratios:
Annualized return on average assets
1.03
%
1.28
%
1.37
%
1.57
%
1.64
%
Annualized return on average equity
8.93
%
11.08
%
11.39
%
13.11
%
14.13
%
Net interest margin (1)
3.50
%
3.41
%
2.97
%
3.14
%
3.12
%
Annualized noninterest income to average assets
0.41
%
0.75
%
1.17
%
1.40
%
1.46
%
Efficiency ratio
61.53
%
56.32
%
58.67
%
54.74
%
53.06
%
Loans by Type (at period end):
Commercial and industrial
$
499,048
$
510,987
$
499,719
$
497,615
$
478,279
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
235,519
241,461
231,933
209,261
193,139
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
833,686
786,610
652,936
616,023
579,857
Construction and development
198,869
205,573
208,513
214,310
210,516
Consumer real estate
386,628
357,849
327,416
326,412
328,262
Consumer
52,715
53,227
48,790
46,811
45,669
Other
86,316
79,126
78,248
55,337
58,527
Asset Quality Data:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.98
%
0.97
%
1.02
%
1.10
%
1.19
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
974
%
974
%
596
%
666
%
657
%
Nonaccrual loans
$
6,734
$
2,225
$
3,502
$
3,258
$
3,431
Troubled debt restructurings
344
86
1,847
1,832
1,859
Loans - over 90 days past due
6,096
494
1,076
2,120
2,333
Total non-performing loans