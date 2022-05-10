U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

Capstone Announces Pharmaceutical Development Partnership

·2 min read

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Development Services Company LLC ("Capstone") announced today that it has formed a new development partnership with a leading global pharmaceutical company. It is the company's fourth major partnership since pioneering an innovative approach to support health care companies with expanding their product offerings.

We are honored that another global health care leader has entrusted us with developing its products

In its newest collaboration, Capstone will develop two complex generic drug/device products on behalf of its pharmaceutical partner. Under the leadership of CEO Dan Robins, Ph.D., who has more than 25 years of pharmaceutical research and development experience, Capstone will develop and manage regulatory approval of the products. Once the designated products receive regulatory approval, Capstone will be compensated as the partner commercializes them based on a previously agreed-upon payment structure.

"We are honored that another global health care leader has entrusted us with developing its products to support its goal of bringing more products to market, more quickly and efficiently," said Dr. Robins. "This new collaboration is a testament to our team's development expertise and track record in successfully achieving regulatory approvals on behalf of our other health care partners."

About Capstone
Capstone was founded in 2013 by Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The company leads development, manages regulatory services and achieves timely approval of health care products through partnerships with global pharmaceutical and medical companies. To date, Capstone has developed and gained regulatory approval on 16 products in the U.S., EU and Canada. The company has eight additional products in development, including four that have filed for regulatory approval, to support its partners with bringing new and affordable health care products to market. For more information, visit capstonedevservices.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capstone-announces-pharmaceutical-development-partnership-301543863.html

SOURCE Capstone

