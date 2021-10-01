U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

CapStone Holdings Inc. Invests $25 Million in Owl Rock Core Income Corp.

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStone Holdings, a business incubator and investment group and its Family Trust, today announced a $25 million investment with Owl Rock, a leading direct lending platform and division of Blue Owl. Blue Owl is an alternative asset manager with over $62 billion in assets under management providing its investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles.

Headquartered in New York, Owl Rock has more than $31 billion in assets under management and has closed over 315 deals. The Owl Rock team works with borrowers across industries and sectors with a focus on serving as the capital partner of choice for leading private companies. Owl Rock's relationship-oriented approach to investing provides companies with sizeable commitments to facilitate transactions and support their growth needs with certainty, speed, and transparency throughout the entire investment process.

CapStone views its partnership with Owl Rock as a natural choice, since the direct lending platform understands the importance of relationships. Owl Rock's collaborative, solutions-driven approach is in line with CapStone's business philosophy. Owl Rock believes that each member of the team from the top down are important assets to developing and growing relationships. Similarly, CapStone's executive team also works hand-and-hand with counterparts to enrich each relationship.

"We believe Owl Rock to be best in class in direct lending," said CapStone Holdings Chairman & Founder Keith J. Stone. "As part of their direct lending platform, Owl Rock's dedicated technology team is focused on software-related investments, which we view as adding incremental value to our portfolio. We also have great confidence with them based on their successful track record of investing and providing attractive risk-adjusted returns."

About Owl Rock Capital Corporation
Owl Rock Core Income Corp. ("ORCIC") is a perpetually non-traded business development company that offers the potential to generate income by originating loans to, and making debt investments in, U.S. middle market companies. ORCIC seeks to leverage Blue Owl's significant institutional backing and deep relationships in the private equity market to generate investment opportunities that have attractive risk-adjusted return potential. For more information, please visit: https://owlrockcoreincomecorp.com/

About Blue Owl
Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager that provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. The firm's breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a differentiated, holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The firm had approximately $52.5 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Blue Owl's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 25 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl has approximately 250 employees across its Dyal Capital Partners and Owl Rock Capital divisions and has six offices globally. For more information, please visit us at www.blueowl.com.

About CapStone Holdings, Inc.
CapStone Holdings, Inc. is a family office structured holding company that maintains a balanced portfolio through investment strategies that maximize innovation and return with minimal risk. Founded in 2016 as CSI Kickstart, an investment arm of CSI Enterprises, the firm was reestablished in 2019 as CapStone Holdings Inc. after founder Keith J. Stone sold his 30-year-old company, CSI Enterprises, Inc. Today, CapStone Holdings has invested across a wide range of industries and focused philanthropic efforts. www.capstoneholdingsinc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capstone-holdings-inc-invests-25-million-in-owl-rock-core-income-corp-301389681.html

SOURCE CapStone Holdings

