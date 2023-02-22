U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,007.63
    +10.29 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.71
    +51.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,554.19
    +61.89 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.15
    +7.93 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.72
    -0.64 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.80
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    -0.12 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0658
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9210
    -0.0340 (-0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2108
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4460
    -0.4720 (-0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,064.78
    -641.59 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.81
    -1.82 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,918.21
    -59.54 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Capstone LLC Publishes The Most Underappreciated Developments for China's Markets for 2023

·1 min read

Changes in how China approaches managing its tech sector and financial markets will have significant implications for global investors and companies doing business there in 2023.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone LLC is sharing its outlook on the most underappreciated policy developments that will play a big role in how investors and companies operate in China.

(PRNewsfoto/Capstone LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Capstone LLC)

Capstone believes China's heavy-handed regulation of its tech industry is here to stay, despite market expectations the government's crackdown is near its end. In 2023, China will set and enforce policies that require technological development and innovation to occur hand-in-hand with the state. Private companies will have to abide by a higher "new normal" level of state integration in corporate governance and avoid conduct that runs afoul of the regulators or the Chinese Communist Party. They will also be encouraged to innovate, so long as they stay in line with CCP objectives. New rules proposed by Chinese authorities to streamline the initial public offering process, benefiting Chinese firms potentially seeking domestic listings, including ByteDance Ltd., Didi Chuxing Technology Co., and up-and-coming hardware and electric car manufacturers. The motivation for the new rules stems from China's desire to jumpstart its economy through the finance sector. While the rules will likely stimulate IPO activity, efforts to revive the finance sector will be hampered by US crackdowns on technology companies, as foreign scrutiny will discourage many firms from filing for IPOs.

Please access the following link to read Capstone's outlook on developments in China:

US-China Policy

China Domestic Market

China IPOs

For more information contact Daniel Kruger by Phone at (202) 350-4700 or E-mail: news@capstonedc.com

About Capstone

Capstone is a leading global policy analysis and regulatory due diligence firm with locations in Washington, DC, London, and Sydney. As developments in Washington, London, Brussels, and other centers of government become more crucial to investment strategies, legislation, regulatory reforms, and new federal oversight are affecting industries in evolving ways. We advise institutional investors and companies on how changes in state, federal, and international policy impact investments. Capstone has established leading coverage of public policy investments affecting financial and business services, energy and environment, healthcare, TMT, and more. Our professionals analyze policy to uncover risks, opportunities, and, along the way, unique business, and investment strategies for our clients.


Contact: Daniel Kruger, Capstone


Phone: 202-350-4700


Email: news@capstonedc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capstone-llc-publishes-the-most-underappreciated-developments-for-chinas-markets-for-2023-301752576.html

SOURCE Capstone LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon employees push back on return-to-office plan

    CEO Andy Jassy's memo announcing the policy change came as a surprise to employees when it was posted internally on the company's website Friday.

  • U.S. probes Wells Fargo's retention of employee communications

    The United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission have undertaken the probes, the fourth-largest U.S. bank disclosed in a filing. The scrutiny highlights the challenges Wall Street institutions have faced in tracking staff communications in the work-from-home pandemic era, particularly over personal devices and apps like WhatsApp. In September, the SEC fined 16 financial firms, including major global banks, a combined $1.8 billion after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps.

  • US Natural Gas Falls Below $2 for the First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures fell below $2 for the first time since 2020, extending a massive selloff as traders give up on hopes of extreme cold boosting demand. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work

  • The surprising companies one firm thinks will benefit from the AI 'tidal wave'

    If you’re wondering how to trade the AI craze spurred by ChatGPT, researchers at Baird say they have you covered.

  • China urges state firms to drop Big Four auditors - Bloomberg

    China's Ministry of Finance is among government entities that gave informal guidance to some state-owned enterprises as recently as last month, urging them to let contracts with PwC, EY, KPMG and Deloitte expire, the report said, quoting people familiar with the matter. While offshore subsidiaries can use the global auditors, their parent firms were urged to hire local Chinese or Hong Kong accountants when contracts come up for renewal, one of the people told Bloomberg.

  • Can I Retire at 55 With $3 Million?

    If you plan on having $3 million in savings by the time you turn 55 and you're wondering if you can retire on that amount, then there are some things to consider. From understanding what your costs will be in … Continue reading → The post Is $3 Million Enough to Retire at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • 16,000 Amazon workers have joined a Slack channel and launched a petition to fight CEO Andy Jassy’s mandate to return to the office

    Staff have called on Amazon to remember its mission to be 'Earth's Best Employer' and let them work on a more hybrid basis, instead of coming back to the office three days a week.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations tumble — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vietnam factory making Nike, Adidas to cut thousands of jobs

    A factory in Vietnam that produces Nike and Adidas products announced thousands of layoffs, Reuters reported Tuesday. It plans to cut 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant, citing weak demand. Officials said 3,000 jobs will be slashed and another 3,000 labor contracts will not be renewed at the factory that acts as one of Ho Chi Minh City’s largest employers with 50,000 workers.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • A month after the Hindenburg jolt, Adani continues to bleed

    It’s been nearly a month since the US-based Hindenburg Research published a report jolting one of India’s largest conglomerates. A $120-billion market rout and a major stock market U-turn later, the Adani group continues to bleed from the bruise it received. The business empire has desperately tried to fix things but mostly failed.

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • Judge asks if Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay hangs on a legal 'kill shot'

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -A trial challenging Elon Musk's $56 billion pay at Tesla Inc may hang on whether a single material misleading disclosure to shareholders would void the compensation plan, which the judge hearing the dispute called "a kill shot." At Tuesday's closing arguments in a Delaware court, a judge pressed lawyers representing Tesla directors and the investor challenging Musk's pay over whether the company's explosive growth outweighed misleading disclosures about the pay plan in 2018. The arguments followed a five-day trial in November in the Court of Chancery that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve.

  • New emergency bid to appeal, block huge Nevada lithium mine

    Conservationists are seeking an emergency court order to block construction of a Nevada lithium mine after a U.S. judge directed a federal agency to revisit part of its approval of the plans but allowed construction to go forward in the meantime. Four environmental groups want U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno to temporarily halt any work at a subsidiary of Lithium Americas’ mine near the Oregon border until they can appeal her ruling earlier this month to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

  • Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods remain easy to find

    Trucks carrying Coca Cola roll across the border into Russia, tourists return from abroad laden with Zara's latest designs, and local online marketplaces snap up IKEA's furniture stocks. Despite European, North American and Japanese companies exiting Russia over its actions in Ukraine, the impact on Russian consumers is minimal, although delivery times can be longer and some goods more expensive. Brands' continued availability shows the challenge companies face in controlling supply chains when exiting a market.

  • Biden admin declines to overrule trade court's import ban on Apple Watch

    The Biden administration declined to block the U.S. International Trade Commission's import ban on Apple Watches that allegedly infringed on AliveCor's patented technology.

  • China’s Binge on Russian Oil Hits African, South American Producers

    (Bloomberg) -- As China scoops up more and more discounted Russian oil, producers in Africa and South America are losing out.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackAngola is am