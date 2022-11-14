U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.75
    -12.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,699.00
    -64.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,776.00
    -72.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.70
    -8.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.14
    -0.82 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.60
    -11.80 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0283
    -0.0073 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.08
    +0.55 (+2.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1777
    -0.0063 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6760
    +1.9210 (+1.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,755.66
    +87.41 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.82
    -6.31 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.16
    +23.12 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

CAPSTONE is at the Moon! Advanced Space Leads Pathfinding Efforts for NASA

Advanced Space
·5 min read

First spacecraft to enter the orbit for Gateway arrives to support NASA’s Artemis program.

CAPSTONE Mission Patch

CAPSTONE’s mission patch represents the story of the mission through its past, present, and future. The Past: Nodding to the Apollo patches of the past, the stars honor those in the program who were lost but not forgotten. Our stars represent the late Dr. George Born and Darrell D. Cain, both of whom were foundational to Advanced Space’s technical expertise and core beliefs. The Present: CAPSTONE’s orbit is integral to the Artemis Program. The extension of the orbit beyond the confines of the patch borders represents mission’s pathfinder nature. The location markers on the spacecraft and above the Moon represent the technology demonstration of CAPS™. The Future: We see a future at Mars enabled by the technology demonstrated during the CAPSTONE™ mission. And so, we put Mars on the horizon for the next giant leap, as seen in the red point among the stars.
CAPSTONE’s mission patch represents the story of the mission through its past, present, and future. The Past: Nodding to the Apollo patches of the past, the stars honor those in the program who were lost but not forgotten. Our stars represent the late Dr. George Born and Darrell D. Cain, both of whom were foundational to Advanced Space’s technical expertise and core beliefs. The Present: CAPSTONE’s orbit is integral to the Artemis Program. The extension of the orbit beyond the confines of the patch borders represents mission’s pathfinder nature. The location markers on the spacecraft and above the Moon represent the technology demonstration of CAPS™. The Future: We see a future at Mars enabled by the technology demonstrated during the CAPSTONE™ mission. And so, we put Mars on the horizon for the next giant leap, as seen in the red point among the stars.

CAPSTONE inserts into Near Rectilinear Halo Orbit (NRHO) at the Moon

CAPSTONE, the microwave-sized, 55-pound spacecraft executed a maneuver which inserted it into a Near Rectilinear Halo Orbit (NRHO) at the Moon. CAPSTONE is owned and operated by Advanced Space. CAPSTONE revealed in lunar Sunrise: CAPSTONE will fly in cislunar space – the orbital space near and around the Moon. The mission will demonstrate an innovative spacecraft-to-spacecraft navigation solution at the Moon from a NRHO slated for Gateway. (Image Credit: NASA / Daniel Rutter)
CAPSTONE, the microwave-sized, 55-pound spacecraft executed a maneuver which inserted it into a Near Rectilinear Halo Orbit (NRHO) at the Moon. CAPSTONE is owned and operated by Advanced Space. CAPSTONE revealed in lunar Sunrise: CAPSTONE will fly in cislunar space – the orbital space near and around the Moon. The mission will demonstrate an innovative spacecraft-to-spacecraft navigation solution at the Moon from a NRHO slated for Gateway. (Image Credit: NASA / Daniel Rutter)

Westminster, Colorado, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Space LLC., a leading space tech solutions company, announced CAPSTONE successfully completed the initial insertion maneuver into a Near Rectilinear Halo Orbit (NRHO) on Sunday, November 13th. Two smaller correction maneuvers will take place this week to ensure the spacecraft is confirmed into the complex lunar orbit. This NRHO is an orbit around the Moon that has never been flown before, and it is the intended orbit for the Gateway space station. NASA intends to use Gateway to support Artemis missions to the lunar surface. CAPSTONE is demonstrating how to get into this orbit; in the weeks to come, CAPSTONE will demonstrate and verify orbital operations in the NRHO for NASA. CAPSTONE is reducing risk for future spacecraft.

The Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment or CAPSTONE, is owned and operated by Advanced Space and was built by Terran Orbital. CAPSTONE is the first CubeSat to fly to and operate at the Moon. The spacecraft was launched on June 28th by Rocket Lab,  as an early launch supporting the Artemis program. The primary mission is planned for 6 months of operations orbiting the Moon, with extended mission opportunities in the following twelve months.

In addition to the orbit demonstration for Gateway, a primary mission objective is to demonstrate autonomous spacecraft-to-spacecraft navigation services that will allow future spacecraft to determine their location in space without relying exclusively on tracking from Earth. This breakthrough navigation technology has been developed by Advanced Space and is called CAPS™, the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System.

“We did it! This was the most critical event of the entire mission. Waiting with the team to get confirmation of the insertion maneuver was both a privilege and extremely stressful. It is an honor beyond description to be a part of returning the U.S. to the Moon.” said Bradley Cheetham, Advanced Space Chief Executive Officer and CAPSTONE Principal Investigator. “This is an experience of a lifetime and I'm extremely proud of and grateful for the teamwork of the CAPSTONE mission team and NASA. We have a lot still to do at the Moon, but this was a big accomplishment.”

About CAPSTONE™:  CAPSTONE Press Kit

CAPSTONE™ is owned and operated by Advanced Space. It will be one of the first CubeSats to fly in cislunar space – the orbital area near and around the Moon – and demonstrate an innovative spacecraft-to-spacecraft navigation technology. The mission launched on June 28, 2022. Critical partners in the CAPSTONE mission include:

 

  • NASA: CAPSTONE's development is supported by the Space Technology Mission Directorate via the Small Spacecraft Technology and Small Business Innovation Research programs at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley. The Artemis Campaign Development Division within NASA's Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate supported the launch and mission operations. NASA's Launch Services Program at Kennedy Space Center in Florida was responsible for launch management. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory supported the communication, tracking, and telemetry downlink via NASA’s Deep Space Network, Iris radio design and groundbreaking 1-way navigation algorithms.

  • Terran Orbital Corporation: Spacecraft design, development and implementation, hardware manufacturing, assembly, testing and mission operations support.

  • Stellar Exploration: Propulsion subsystem provider.

  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc.: Launch provider for CAPSTONE on a three-stage Electron launch vehicle.

  • Space Dynamics Lab (SDL): Iris radio and navigation firmware provider.

  • Orion Space Solutions (formerly Astra): Chip Scale Atomic Clock (CSAC) hardware provider necessary for the 1-way ranging experiment.

  • Tethers Unlimited, Inc.: Cross Link radio provider.

  • Morehead State University (MSU): Operates the newest "affiliated node" on the NASA Deep Space Network (DSN). Providing telemetry, tracking and control services for NASA and commercial space missions and to engage university students in deep space mission operations.

 

About Advanced Space:

Advanced Space (https://advancedspace.com/) supports the sustainable exploration, development, and settlement of space through software and services that leverage unique subject matter expertise to improve the fundamentals of spaceflight. Advanced Space is dedicated to improving flight dynamics technology development and expedited turn-key missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more about what Advanced Space is creating; check out details on the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations Navigation Experiment mission page.

Attachments

CONTACT: Dawn Love Advanced Space 3036382802 dawn.love@advancedspace.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak Pastures in Bluffton, Georgia, said he has concerns about Gates controlling farmland. His thoughts came in the form of an open letter to Gates posted on his Facebook page, as first report

  • Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc. "I have too much work on my plate that is for sure," Musk said by videolink to a business conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. Musk is chief executive of both companies and also runs rocket firm SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company.

  • NASA Scientists Present Theory About Why We Haven't Met Other Intelligent Life. It's Crushing.

    E.T., phone Earth ... if you can.

  • Boeing-built X-37B space plane lands after completing record 908-day orbital mission

    The U.S. Space Force’s Boeing-built X-37B space plane today completed yet another record-setting mission, landing like an airplane at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida 908 days after it was launched. This was the sixth mission in the hush-hush X-37B test program, and the first to fly with a ring-shaped service module on its tail. The service module, which was jettisoned before the reusable plane’s descent, accommodated an extra set of experimental payloads for NASA and the U.S. military. It

  • The 10 biggest recent archaeology discoveries

    A sprawling geoglyph in Peru, a trove of mummies, the tomb of the legendary Romulus and more

  • New Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warming

    How do you stop a cow from burping? It might sound like the start of a humorous riddle, but it's the subject of a huge scientific inquiry in New Zealand. More specifically, the question is how to stop cows, sheep and other farm animals from belching out so much methane, a gas which doesn't last as long as carbon dioxide in the atmosphere but is at least 25 times more potent when it comes to global warming.

  • Video: Space plane landing at Kennedy Space Center likely source for mysterious sonic boom

    We now know what likely caused the “sonic boom” that was heard by many Saturday morning at Florida’s Space Coast.

  • Do These Just-Discovered Bronzes Really ‘Rewrite History’?

    AFP via GettyMud is a funny kind of dirt. If it was splattered on your outfit you would look around for a change of clothes, but you also might pay good money to have an aesthetician paint it on your face. As archaeologists excavating an ancient sanctuary in Tuscany recently discovered, the anti-aging properties of mud aren’t limited only to our faces. Italy’s Ministry of Culture announced last Tuesday that more than two dozen 2,300-year-old Etruscan bronze figures have been unearthed at San Cas

  • Musk sees aliens, tunnels in a candlelit G20 vision of the future

    Sitting in the dark, wearing a traditional Indonesian batik shirt and surrounded by candles, Elon Musk offered a vision for the future that includes aliens, deep tunnels and rocket tourism.

  • EK Janaki Ammal: The 'nomad' flower scientist India forgot

    EK Janaki Ammal studied a wide range of flowering plants in a career spanning almost 60 years.

  • Germany's BioNTech says to set up mRNA vaccine facility in Singapore

    The facility, bought from a Novartis unit, will be its first messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA, facility in Singapore and support its vaccines production for the Asia Pacific region, BioNTech said in a statement, without disclosing financial details. MRNA vaccines, which scientists say trick the body into protecting itself against an illness by copying viral proteins, are seen as a safe, speedy alternative to traditional vaccines - especially during a pandemic - since they involve no exposure to the illness.

  • NASA says moon rocket set to launch as planned despite minor effects from Hurricane Nicole

    NASA announced on Friday that it still plans to launch Artemis I, a moon-orbiting mission, next week despite the landfall of Hurricane Nicole just south of the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Fla. Artemis I, which includes NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, is set to launch early Wednesday morning. The agency…

  • Mediterranean marine heatwaves threaten coastal livelihoods

    A decade ago, Tunisian fisherman Ahmed Chelli's nets bulged with fish and octopus that he sold at the local market in the Kerkennah islands. Today, he pulls up only "ISIS" — the name locals have given to the blue crabs that have invaded their fishing grounds in the fast-warming waters of the Mediterranean. For more than 70 days this summer, a marine heatwave cooked the waters of the western Mediterranean.

  • NASA orders review of hurricane-damaged insulation before moon rocket launch

    High winds caused a thin strip of caulk-like material known as RTV to delaminate and pull away from the base of the crew capsule's protective nose cone at the top of the rocket.

  • For Coinbase, FTX’s Bankruptcy Has Its Pluses and Minuses

    FTX’s collapse may turn off some investors from putting money into crypto altogether, but it could be an opportunity for Coinbase to pick up market share.

  • Shares sobered by Fed warning, China acts on property

    Share markets continued last week's rally in more modest fashion on Monday after a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on aid for the country's property sector. A modest miss on U.S. inflation was enough to see two-year Treasury yields dive 33 basis points for the week and the dollar lose almost 4% - the fourth biggest weekly decline since the era of free-floating exchange rates began over 50 years ago. However, the resulting easing in U.S. financial conditions was not entirely welcomed by the Federal Reserve, with Governor Christopher Waller saying on Sunday it would take a string of soft reports for the bank to take its foot off the brakes.

  • Should You Contribute to a Non-Deductible IRA?

    Non-deductible IRAs are particularly attractive for people who are restricted by income limits in how much money they can put away for retirement.

  • China Dials Back Property Restrictions in Bid to Reverse Economic Slide

    Partial easing of housing-sector rules comes as Beijing also seeks to lessen economic toll of strict Covid controls.

  • Stock market rally meets retail sales and retail earnings: What to know this week

    U.S. stocks are coming off of their best week since June, and Wall Street's ability to extend the winning streak likely hinges on news out of the retail sector in days ahead.

  • Should I Buy Ford Motor Company (F) Stock?

    Ford Motor Company (F) is one of the world's largest automakers by total sales and has some of the most popular vehicles. The F-Series pickup truck is the most popular vehicle by total sales in much of the South, according … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Ford Motor Company (F) Stock appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.