Capstreet Expands Business Development and Capvalue Operating Teams

Names Dustin Hollas as Principal, Business Development and Alyssa Fox as Senior Vice President of Marketing, Operating Executive Group

HOUSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, announced the additions of Dustin Hollas as Principal, Business Development, and Alyssa Fox as Senior Vice President of Marketing, Operating Executive Group.

The Capstreet Group (PRNewsfoto/The Capstreet Group)

Mr. Hollas, who will be responsible for sourcing new investment opportunities for Capstreet, joins from Clovis Point Capital, a Houston-based growth equity firm, where he led the firm's deal sourcing activities. Throughout his more than 19 years in the financial services industry, he has built business development programs, created strategic proprietary outreach processes, and led all stages of deal sourcing from initial research of specific industry verticals through due diligence. Mr. Hollas previously managed the Houston market for Comerica Bank's Technology and Life Sciences Group where he specialized in providing lending, treasury and investment solutions to early, middle and late-stage companies. He received a Bachelor of Science in economics from Texas A&M University.

In this new role, Ms. Fox will be responsible for working with the investment team and portfolio companies on brand and go-to-market strategies. Prior to joining Capstreet, Ms. Fox was the vice president of channel marketing at Alert Logic, where she was responsible for driving channel pipeline, building innovative co-marketing campaigns with partners, and managing the company's partner program. Previous roles include senior leadership positions in marketing and content development at multiple private and public software companies, including Graylog Inc., Micro Focus and NetIQ. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Texas A&M University.

"We believe Dustin's innovative high-velocity approach to sourcing deals and Alyssa's extensive experience in content-based marketing and building scalable demand generation engines will be tremendous assets to the firm as we continue to identify new avenues for growth," said Neil Kallmeyer, Managing Partner at Capstreet. "We are delighted to welcome them both to the Capstreet team."

Story continues

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and help create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

Contact:

Lambert

Jennifer Hurson, 845-507-0571, jhurson@lambert.com

Joanne Lessner, 212-222-7436, jlessner@lambert.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capstreet-expands-business-development-and-capvalue-operating-teams-301798628.html

SOURCE Capstreet