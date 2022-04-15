U.S. markets closed

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players FC Barcelona Wearing Official Uniforms

·2 min read
In this article:
  • 3656.T

TOKYO, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team would debut new players wearing FC Barcelona uniforms starting Friday, April 15. There will be various in-game campaigns held in celebration. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team would debut new players wearing FC Barcelona uniforms starting Friday, April 15. There will be various in-game campaigns held in celebration.
FC BARCELONA Official Campaign Overview

Login Bonus

Users can get fantastic rewards such as SSR Overus (Catalonia) and Dreamballs by logging into the game during the event period.

Special Event: Carve a History of Intense Battles

During the event period, users can replay these special scenarios over and over again to collect FC BARCELONA II Medals. These Medals can be exchanged for fantastic items.

FC BARCELONA Selection Transfer

Josep Grandios, Luikal, Payol wearing the FC BARCELONA official kit debut as new players in this Transfer.

Daily Scenario

Users can complete these limited scenarios once a day during the event period. Clear the scenario to receive Tsubasa Point Rewards and exchange them for great rewards.

Event Mission

During the event period, complete the Event Missions to earn great rewards such as Dreamballs, Tamotsu Ide, Black Ball (SSR)s, and more.

Dreamball Exchange

The Dreamball Exchange is getting an update with the FC BARCELONA home, away, GK uniforms. Users can exchange Dreamballs to collect them!

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA


©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM


© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-new-players-fc-barcelona-wearing-official-uniforms-301526374.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

