CapTech Recognized as One of America's Best Consulting Firms by Forbes

·2 min read

RICHMOND, Va., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), a US-based technology consulting firm, announced it has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 15th and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

CapTech Ventures, Inc.
CapTech Ventures, Inc.

"We are honored to, again, be included on the Forbes list of Best Management Consulting Firms. This recognition is a true testament to the knowledge, expertise, and dedication of our talented consultants. We are continually driven to be the best consulting firm to work for and work with," said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish.

America's Best Management Consulting Firms is comprised of the best consultancies based on results of an online, two-step methodology including expert and client surveys.

Step 1 – Surveys

Expert Survey: Over 7,500 executives and partners from more than 1,000 management consulting firms nationwide were invited to make recommendations for consultancies in 16 industries and 16 functional areas. Self-recommendations were not accepted or included in the final results.

Client Survey: Approximately 1,300 senior executives who have collaborated with a management consultancy in the past four years were surveyed. Respondents were asked which industries and functional areas they retained a consulting firm, and then recommended a firm compiled from the expert survey list.

Step 2 – Rankings

The top 218 of the most recommended management consulting firms were sorted into three different star classes, based on the data derived from the two surveys.

About CapTech
CapTech is a national consulting firm that helps clients grow efficient, successful businesses. We do so by bringing the data, systems, and ingenuity organizations need to stay ahead and transform what's possible in a changing world. Here, we're master builders, creators, and problem solvers who find inspiration in the unknown and enjoy getting our hands dirty as we design solutions for each client. Across industries and business goals, we fuse technical depth and analytical prowess with creative savvy to ignite innovation and move business forward. This drive helps each organization use technology, management, and insight to turn ideas into action. Together, we create outcomes that exceed the expected — which is one of the reasons we've been on the Inc. 500/5000 list for over a decade. Learn more about CapTech at captechconsulting.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Everette Cann, CapTech
917-923-6673
mcann@captechconsulting.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captech-recognized-as-one-of-americas-best-consulting-firms-by-forbes-301505917.html

SOURCE CapTech

