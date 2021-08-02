U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

CaptionCall Creates More Job Opportunities to Provide Essential Communication Services

CaptionCall, LLC
·3 min read

Part- and full-time roles available, including some remote options

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CaptionCall is offering a range of flexible job opportunities for full- and part-time work as the company continues to expand its captioning communication services nationwide. Today, the company announced that several hundred roles are now available in various U.S. locations. A range of opportunities are available, with most positions open for Captioning Agents (CAs) to caption telephone calls for hard-of-hearing people who need captions to use the phone.

“We are excited to grow our teams as we continue to provide essential communication services,” says CaptionCall Chief Executive Officer Scott Wood. “This is fulfilling and rewarding work, and we have flexible schedules to fit our employees’ needs.”

Applicants can learn more and apply today by visiting captioncall.com/careers.

CaptionCall jobs are open in multiple states, with options for remote work and in-person roles (at a captioning center location). Remote roles are available for candidates residing in the following states: Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. The option for remote or in-person work is available in Idaho, Texas, and Utah. The following locations offer only in-person roles: Colorado Springs, Colo., Henderson, Nev., Scottsdale, Ariz., and Tucson, Ariz.

CaptionCall is seeking applicants who are at least 18 years old, who are team players, and who have a positive attitude and good interpersonal communication skills. The company provides a flexible, supportive work environment and seeks team members who can provide excellent customer service. CaptionCall is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

For more information about CaptionCall, visit www.captioncall.com or call 877-557-2227.

About CaptionCall, LLC
CaptionCall is the industry leader in the provision of captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons — age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service — it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone — callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say.

All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations — and more from life.

CaptionCall is also committed to providing this essential service in a safe manner during the pandemic. Customers can choose self-guided, remotely guided, or in-person installation of phones by local CaptionCall representatives who follow current COVID-19 guidelines.

Press Contact
Ann Bardsley
Director of Public Relations
CaptionCall
801-287-9400
abardsley@sorenson.com


