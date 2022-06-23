Captive Power Generation Market in India to Reach 31.05 Gigawatts Globally by 2026 at 6.63% CAGR|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The captive power generation market share in India share is expected to increase by 31.05 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The increasing adoption of cogeneration plants is a major trend supporting the captive power generation market growth in India. Heat plays an important part in a number of industries such as the fertilizer industry or the textile industry, thus making effective heat utilization important. Owing to the benefits of cogeneration plants, industries are starting to adopt the technology of captive power generation. For instance, in April 2018, Thermax concluded a repeat order for the setting up of a Gas Turbine Generator (GTG)-cum-Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) based 50 MW cogeneration plant for a leading fertilizer company in Trombay, Maharashtra, in a deal worth $40.18 million (â¹279 crores) on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis. Thus, the growing need for a reliable power supply, coupled with energy-efficient technologies, is expected to drive the adoption of cogeneration plants for captive power generation in India.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Captive Power Generation Market in India by End-user and Fuel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Scope

The captive power generation market in India report covers the following areas:

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The captive power generation market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Cethar Energy Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Group, Essar Global Fund Ltd., General Electric Co., Infosys Ltd., Jindal Steel, and Power Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

High industrial power tariffs have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, a shortage of coal for captive power generation might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment

The captive power generation market share growth in India by the metals and minerals segmen t will be significant for revenue generation.

The extraction and production of metals and minerals consume huge amounts of energy at all stages, such as mining, chemical extraction, beneficiation, and recycling. Processes such as smelting, leaching, and electrowinning are energy-intensive processes and, thus, have high power requirements for the operations to be performed. In addition, the amount of load variation associated with the processes is very high, which affects the stability of the grid.

Owing to these factors, the metals and minerals end-user segment is highly dependent on captive power generation. Therefore, the growing demand for metals and minerals will drive the growth of the captive power generation market in India during the forecast period.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Captive Power Generation Market In India report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Captive Power Generation Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% Market growth 2022-2026 31.05 GW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.00 Performing market contribution India at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Cethar Energy Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Group, Essar Global Fund Ltd., General Electric Co., Infosys Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 06: Parent market

*Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Electric utilities

*2.2.1 Electricity generation

*2.2.2 Electricity transmission

*2.2.3 Electricity distribution

*2.2.4 End-customers

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5 Market Segmentation by End-user

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 20: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 21: Comparison by End-user

**5.3 Metals and minerals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22: Metals and minerals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 23: Metals and minerals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Sugar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Sugar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 25: Sugar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Cement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: Cement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 27: Cement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 29: Petrochemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

*Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user

***6 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 33: Fuel Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Fuel Type

*Exhibit 34: Comparison by Fuel Type

**6.3 Coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 35: Coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 36: Coal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 37: Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 38: Diesel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 39: Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 40: Gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.6 Renewables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 41: Renewables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 42: Renewables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.7 Market opportunity by Fuel Type

*Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Fuel Type

***7. Customer landscape

**7.1 Overview

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 44: Customer landscape?

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 High industrial power tariffs

*8.1.2 Sale of excess power to open-access trading

*8.1.3 Development of smart cities and industrial corridors

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Shortage of coal for captive power generation

*8.2.2 Intermittency in solar power generation

*8.2.3 Stringent government policies for coal consumption in power sector

*Exhibit 45: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Increasing adoption of cogeneration plants

*8.3.2 Changes in regulations for captive power generation projects

*8.3.3 Shift toward renewable energy sources

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Vendor Disruption

*Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption?

*Exhibit 48: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 49: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors?

**10.3 Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

*Exhibit 51: Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 52: Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 53: Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. -Key news

*Exhibit 54: Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.4 Ambuja Cements Ltd.

*Exhibit 55: Ambuja Cements Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 56: Ambuja Cements Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 57: Ambuja Cements Ltd. -Key news

*Exhibit 58: Ambuja Cements Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

*Exhibit 59: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 60: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 61: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 62: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.6 Cethar Energy Ltd.

*Exhibit 63: Cethar Energy Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 64: Cethar Energy Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 65: Cethar Energy Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.7 Dalmia Bharat Group

*Exhibit 66: Dalmia Bharat Group - Overview

*Exhibit 67: Dalmia Bharat Group - Product and service

*Exhibit 68: Dalmia Bharat Group - Key offerings

**10.8 Essar Global Fund Ltd.

*Exhibit 69: Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 70: Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 71: Essar Global Fund Ltd - Key news

*Exhibit 72: Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.9 General Electric Co.

*Exhibit 73: General Electric Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 74: General Electric Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 75: General Electric Co. - Key news

*Exhibit 76: General Electric Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 77: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

**10.10 Infosys Ltd.

*Exhibit 78: Infosys Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 79: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 80: Infosys Ltd. - Key news

*Exhibit 81: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 82: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.11 Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.

*Exhibit 83: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 84: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 85: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 86: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.12 Reliance Industries Ltd.

*Exhibit 87: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 88: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 89: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key news

*Exhibit 90: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 91: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$?

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 93: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

*Exhibit 95: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

