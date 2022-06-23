U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,755.00
    -7.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,414.00
    -57.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,539.25
    -26.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.80
    -5.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.52
    -2.67 (-2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.00
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.14 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -1.24 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2252
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5110
    -0.6290 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,302.22
    -146.63 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.94
    -2.14 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,146.71
    -2.84 (-0.01%)
     

Captive Power Generation Market in India to Reach 31.05 Gigawatts Globally by 2026 at 6.63% CAGR|Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The captive power generation market share in India share is expected to increase by 31.05 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The increasing adoption of cogeneration plants is a major trend supporting the captive power generation market growth in India. Heat plays an important part in a number of industries such as the fertilizer industry or the textile industry, thus making effective heat utilization important. Owing to the benefits of cogeneration plants, industries are starting to adopt the technology of captive power generation. For instance, in April 2018, Thermax concluded a repeat order for the setting up of a Gas Turbine Generator (GTG)-cum-Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) based 50 MW cogeneration plant for a leading fertilizer company in Trombay, Maharashtra, in a deal worth $40.18 million (â¹279 crores) on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis. Thus, the growing need for a reliable power supply, coupled with energy-efficient technologies, is expected to drive the adoption of cogeneration plants for captive power generation in India.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Captive Power Generation Market in India by End-user and Fuel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Captive Power Generation Market in India by End-user and Fuel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the market trends - Request the Latest sample report

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Scope

The captive power generation market in India report covers the following areas:

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The captive power generation market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Cethar Energy Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Group, Essar Global Fund Ltd., General Electric Co., Infosys Ltd., Jindal Steel, and Power Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

High industrial power tariffs have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, a shortage of coal for captive power generation might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

For detailed information on the drivers & challenges - Grab a sample report now!

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • End-user

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment

  • The captive power generation market share growth in India by the metals and minerals segment will be significant for revenue generation.

  • The extraction and production of metals and minerals consume huge amounts of energy at all stages, such as mining, chemical extraction, beneficiation, and recycling. Processes such as smelting, leaching, and electrowinning are energy-intensive processes and, thus, have high power requirements for the operations to be performed. In addition, the amount of load variation associated with the processes is very high, which affects the stability of the grid.

  • Owing to these factors, the metals and minerals end-user segment is highly dependent on captive power generation. Therefore, the growing demand for metals and minerals will drive the growth of the captive power generation market in India during the forecast period.

  • To know the contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Captive Power Generation Market In India report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Captive Power Generation Market In India report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Captive Power Generation Market In India Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The solar cable systems market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 1.55 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

  • The energy as a service (EaaS) market share is expected to increase by USD 19.04 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.51%.

Captive Power Generation Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63%

Market growth 2022-2026

31.05 GW

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.00

Performing market contribution

India at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Cethar Energy Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Group, Essar Global Fund Ltd., General Electric Co., Infosys Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

***1. Executive Summary                           

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape                             

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 06:  Parent market

*Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Electric utilities

*2.2.1 Electricity generation

*2.2.2 Electricity transmission

*2.2.3 Electricity distribution

*2.2.4 End-customers

***3. Market Sizing                       

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10:  Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis                          

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5 Market Segmentation by End-user                              

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 20:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 21:  Comparison by End-user

**5.3 Metals and minerals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22:  Metals and minerals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 23:  Metals and minerals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Sugar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24:  Sugar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 25:  Sugar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Cement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26:  Cement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 27:  Cement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28:  Petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 29:  Petrochemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 30:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 31:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

*Exhibit 32:  Market opportunity by End-user

***6 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type                             

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 33:  Fuel Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Fuel Type

*Exhibit 34:  Comparison by Fuel Type

**6.3 Coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 35:  Coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 36:  Coal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 37:  Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 38:  Diesel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 39:  Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 40:  Gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.6 Renewables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 41:  Renewables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

*Exhibit 42:  Renewables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.7 Market opportunity by Fuel Type

*Exhibit 43:  Market opportunity by Fuel Type

***7. Customer landscape                         

**7.1 Overview

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 44: Customer landscape?

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 High industrial power tariffs

*8.1.2 Sale of excess power to open-access trading

*8.1.3 Development of smart cities and industrial corridors

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Shortage of coal for captive power generation

*8.2.2 Intermittency in solar power generation

*8.2.3 Stringent government policies for coal consumption in power sector

*Exhibit 45:  Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Increasing adoption of cogeneration plants

*8.3.2 Changes in regulations for captive power generation projects

*8.3.3 Shift toward renewable energy sources

***9. Vendor Landscape                             

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 46:  Vendor landscape

**9.2 Vendor Disruption

*Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption?

*Exhibit 48: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis               

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 49: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors?

**10.3 Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

*Exhibit 51:  Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 52:  Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 53:  Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. -Key news

*Exhibit 54:  Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.4 Ambuja Cements Ltd.

*Exhibit 55:  Ambuja Cements Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 56:  Ambuja Cements Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 57:  Ambuja Cements Ltd. -Key news

*Exhibit 58:  Ambuja Cements Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

*Exhibit 59:  Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 60:  Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 61:  Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 62:  Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.6 Cethar Energy Ltd.

*Exhibit 63:  Cethar Energy Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 64:  Cethar Energy Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 65:  Cethar Energy Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.7 Dalmia Bharat Group

*Exhibit 66:  Dalmia Bharat Group - Overview

*Exhibit 67:  Dalmia Bharat Group - Product and service

*Exhibit 68:  Dalmia Bharat Group - Key offerings

**10.8 Essar Global Fund Ltd.

*Exhibit 69:  Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 70:  Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 71:  Essar Global Fund Ltd - Key news

*Exhibit 72:  Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.9 General Electric Co.

*Exhibit 73:  General Electric Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 74:  General Electric Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 75:  General Electric Co. - Key news

*Exhibit 76:  General Electric Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 77:  General Electric Co. - Segment focus

**10.10 Infosys Ltd.

*Exhibit 78:  Infosys Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 79:  Infosys Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 80:  Infosys Ltd. - Key news

*Exhibit 81:  Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 82:  Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.11 Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.

*Exhibit 83:  Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 84:  Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 85:  Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 86:  Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.12 Reliance Industries Ltd.

*Exhibit 87:  Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 88:  Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 89:  Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key news

*Exhibit 90:  Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 91:  Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

***11. Appendix                            

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$?

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 93: Research Methodology

                *Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

*Exhibit 95: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captive-power-generation-market-in-india-to-reach-31-05-gigawatts-globally-by-2026-at-6-63-cagrtechnavio-301572266.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Berkshire Hathaway buys 9.6 million more Occidental shares, raises stake to over 16%

    The purchases were made over the past week and cost about $529 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Following the purchases, Berkshire now owns about 152.7 million Occidental shares worth about $8.52 billion based on Occidental stock's Wednesday close, which is down over 21% since it touched its year's high in May. However, Occidental's share prices are currently up over 90% this year, after more than doubling, as they benefited from Berkshire's purchases and rising oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Abby Joseph Cohen Says Era of Everything Going Up Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- With fervor in markets receding, investors will need to critically focus on fundamentals and security selection to ride out the turbulence, Abby Joseph Cohen said.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Have Over 40% Upside Despite Market Uncertainty

    The clouds are gathering on the global economic horizon. In a clear sign that the good times of easy money are well and truly over, last week three major central banks – the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Swiss National Bank – all enacted interest rate increases. For the Federal Reserve, it was a 0.75% hike, the largest bump since 1994, in reaction to news that the year-over-year inflation rate had reached a 40+ year high of 8.6%. So, how can investors ride out this hostile env

  • How Much Of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Do Insiders Own?

    The big shareholder groups in Astra Space, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASTR ) have power over the company. Large companies usually...

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • 9 Big Companies Already Plunged Into A Recession, Analysts Say

    Wall Street is nervous a recession is right around the corner. But analysts think some S&P 500 companies have sunk into one already.

  • JP Morgan Analyst Lowers Price Targets On These 4 Popular REITs As Recession Fears Rise

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is slashing price targets on four popular real estate investment trusts (REITs) as recession fears continue to weigh heavily on the market. While REITs are often looked at as a resilient asset class and a hedge against inflation, the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (ARCA: XLRE) is performing right in line with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ARCA: SPY): both down about 21% for the year. According to data from Benzinga Pro, JPMorgan updated its ratings on the four

  • Why Tesla Shares Jumped Initially, Then Retreated Today

    Investors pushed the share price of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) up 4% this morning, likely after the electric vehicle (EV) stock made double-digit percentage gains yesterday following comments by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It may have to do with Tesla's Shanghai factory. Reuters reported today that Tesla's Shanghai factory will suspend operations for two weeks as the EV company makes some upgrades to the factory.

  • Mystery Surrounds $500 Million Outflow From Bitcoin ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund is at the center of a crypto-market guessing game after it saw record one-day outflows of $500 million last week. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possib

  • 9 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams

    In this article, we will look at 9 value stocks to buy in 2022 according to David Abrams. If you want to skip reading about David Abrams’ investment philosophy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 4 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams. David Abrams started his investment […]

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy As FDA Reportedly Plans Juul Crackdown?

    Altria fell hard on Wednesday, on a report that the FDA planned to tell vaping startup Juul to pull its e-cigarettes from the U.S. market. Is MO stock a buy now?

  • NIO Stock Is Up 30% This Month. Morgan Stanley Sees More Gains Ahead

    “Share outperformance.” Now there’s a vintage term which on account of the stock market’s woeful action in 2022 might be somewhat forgotten. However, that appears to be the case for NIO (NIO) in recent times. This month, all the main indexes have continued to put in an abject display, but shares of the Chinese EV maker have defied the market and are up ~30%. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao attributes the strong showing to a few key drivers. First off, Q1’s 18% gross margin might have amounted t

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Today

    Shares of the television streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were rocketing higher today, potentially on several bits of news for the company, including some positive comments from an analyst, as well as comments made by Roku's CEO in a recent interview. The video streaming stock was up by as much as 6.7% today and had gained 3.1% as of 12:29 p.m. ET. First, comments made yesterday by Needham analyst Laura Martin may be driving Roku higher after she said that Netflix's move into an ad-based streaming tier could benefit Roku.

  • Veteran strategist is betting the market will avoid a recession—and rally a whopping 40% by year-end

    Oppenheimer & Co. chief investment strategist predicts the market will not only avoid a recession but will rally 40% from where it currently stands.

  • Warren Buffett on Why Wall Street Is Wrong About Inflation

    Wall Street has decided to embrace inflation this time around, but investors shouldn't be fooled

  • Juul Ban Will Send Altria’s Strategy, and $13 Billion, Up in Smoke

    The FDA is preparing to remove the controversial e-cigarette brand from the U.S. market, complicating Altria’s push into smoke-free products.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Bitcoin Bounces After Meltdown

    The Dow Jones rallied, with Apple stock a top performer. Tesla spiked as CEO Elon Musk confirmed layoffs and issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced.