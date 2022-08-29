Captor Capital Releases Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Captor Capital Corp.

Revenues $11,072,809, up 64% vs. June 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMVA; STUGGART: NMVA), (“Captor” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce today the release of its Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2022. In the quarter, revenues from the sale of cannabis at the Company’s California dispensary network were $11,072,809, with the Company recording a gross profit of $3,844,775. Revenues from cannabis sales were up $1,975,606 (22%) from the previous financial quarter.



Financial Statement Highlights

On a quarter-by-quarter basis, revenues continue to increase. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded revenues of $11,072,809 from the sale of cannabis at its retail dispensaries compared to $9,097,203 in the previous quarter and $6,779,946 during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Corporate Objective and Strategy

On June 21, 2022, the board of directors initiated a process to identify, examine and pursue strategic alternatives to the Company’s current business. (the “Strategic Review”). Brady Cobb, a cannabis industry veteran, has been named as the interim chairman of the board of directors, effective July 1, 2022, to oversee the leadership of the Company and the Strategic Review process with an eye towards maximizing operational efficiencies and charting the most accretive path forward to maximize shareholder value. The strategic alternatives being pursued include the potential sale of all or a material portion of the Company’s 51% equity interest in CRG, either in one transaction or in a series of transactions, with the net proceeds being paid out through dividends to the shareholders of the Company on a pro-rated basis.

On July 18, 2022, the Company announced that it entered a binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) dated July 15, 2022, with UK-based Rimstock Holdings Limited (“Rimstock”) in respect of a proposed business combination pursuant to which the Company will acquire 64.11% of Rimstock in exchange for share capital in the Company and cash considerations, which will result in the reverse takeover of Captor Capital by Rimstock (the “Transaction”). The Company is currently working towards completing the Transaction with Rimstock and will continue to review other strategic investments.

Effective August 29, 2022, the Board of Directors of Captor Capital has accepted the resignation of Alex Spiro. “Mr. Spiro has played a critical role in the continuing development and success of the Company. We want to thank him for his time and dedication to advancing the Company’s goals”, Brady Cobb, Chairman.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information relating to the Company’s filing is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the Company’s Unaudited Financial Statements and in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022.

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational cannabis products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale.

Dmitri Seleznev,

Communications

Captor Capital Corp.

dseleznev@captorcapital.com

