Captor Capital Releases Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Captor Capital Corp.
·2 min read
Captor Capital Corp.
Captor Capital Corp.

Revenues $10,724,041, Gross Profit $4,289,430

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR.CN; FRANKFURT: NMVA; STUTTGART: NMVA), (“Captor” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce today the release of its Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three months ended September 30, 2022. In the quarter, revenues from the sale of cannabis at the Company’s California dispensary network were $10,724,041, with the Company recording a gross profit of $4,289,430. Gross profits from cannabis sales were up eleven percent (11%) from the previous financial quarter.

Financial Statement Highlights

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded revenues of $10,724,041 from the sale of cannabis at its retail dispensaries compared to $11,072,809 in the previous quarter and $8,465,787 during the three months ended September 30, 2021.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information relating to the Company’s filing is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the Company’s Unaudited Financial Statements and in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022.

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational cannabis products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale.

Dmitri Seleznev,
Communications
Captor Capital Corp.
dseleznev@captorcapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to availability of investment opportunities, economic circumstances, market fluctuations and uncertainties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and the other risks involved in the investment industry and junior capital markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.


