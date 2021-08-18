U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.49
    -0.97 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7850
    +0.2100 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,838.48
    +236.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Captura Biopharma Secures $50 Million Investment Commitment from GEM as Company Seeks to Go Public in Coming Months

·4 min read

The Company plans to go public in the coming months via SPAC, reverse merger, or a direct listing on the NASDAQ

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Captura Biopharma -- Captura announced that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), the Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group providing Captura with a Share Subscription Facility of up to $50 Million over a 36-month term following a public listing of Captura's common stock. Captura Biopharma will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdowns under this facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation.

Captura Biopharma, LLC (Captura) has developed the world's first orally dosed chelator to treat internal heavy metal contamination. The first indication for Captura's leading drug, C2E2, treats internal radiation poisoning from exposure to transuranic (Americium and Plutonium) elements from a dirty bomb or other nuclear accident. The compound is a tasteless oral powder which can be dissolved in water for easy and rapid self-administration. The manufacturing of this shelf stable product is highly scalable and eliminates logistical and medical complexity compared to the currently available emergency countermeasures. C2E2 can be stored on first response vehicles, at a hospital, in military packs, and will be the first formulation for home storage and use, revolutionizing catastrophic emergency internal radiation contamination treatment. HHS funded, this patented product will subsequently be developed to treat lead, gadolinium (MRI/MRA) and rare-earth-metal (REM) poisoning.

"The company plans to go public through either a merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), reverse merger or direct listing on the NASDAQ", said Michael Geranen, CEO, Co-founder and United States Army Ranger (1/75th) who went on to state "We believe that C2E2 represents a breakthrough in the ability for the United States population and our Armed Forces, to be prepared for a radiologic event. C2E2, when approved, will be the world's first orally administered chelator for this type of internal radioactive contamination."

"GEM's investment facility strengthens Captura's immediate and long-term financial goals and reinforces our ability to rapidly accelerate our clinical studies and FDA filing," said Anthony Soscia Co-founder and President of the company.

Captura will use the funds to complete development of its products, pursue regulatory filings and advance commercialization activities.

Bridgeway Capital Partners and its affiliates served as the exclusive financial advisor and placement agent on the transaction.

About the GEM Group

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York and Nassau (Bahamas). GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 470 transactions in 70 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments. For more information: http://www.gemny.com

About Captura Biopharma, LLC

Captura Biopharma, LLC is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of heavy metal chelators useful in the treatment of internal radionuclide contamination and heavy metal poisoning. Its lead chelation candidate, C2E2, will be the world's first oral treatment indicated for internal radiation contamination and has been proven in efficacy studies to target select heavy metals, notably americium, plutonium, and lead. Heavy metal contamination, including exposure to transuranic elements, is on the rise. UNICEF estimates one third of the world's children suffer from lead poisoning and its associated detrimental neurological effects. Post-COVID lead-poisoning incidence is expected to increase due to pandemic-related supply chain issues with the current standard of care drug, succimer. Captura also intends to pursue indications for cadmium poisoning as well as rare-earth-metal poisoning. Increased investment in electric vehicles, solar power, and lithium-ion batteries will drive cadmium use and associated toxic exposure evident in manufacturing and disposal. Captura is uniquely positioned to serve these multi-billion-dollar markets with an easily accessible and useable product formulated to meet situation requirements.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the SEC in its rules, regulations, and releases. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements of plans, objectives, expectations, or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

For more information: http://www.capturabiopharma.com

Contact: ir@capturabiopharma.com

Press Contact: Steve Smith 501-547-7502

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captura-biopharma-secures-50-million-investment-commitment-from-gem-as-company-seeks-to-go-public-in-coming-months-301358442.html

SOURCE Captura BioPharma

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's Q2 earnings report.

  • Robinhood announces Q2 earnings, boom in crypto trading

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Robinhood's first earnings report since going public.&nbsp;

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 18

    Stocks sank on Wednesday Wednesday, with investors digesting Federal Reserve meeting minutes that signaled officials were increasing discussions over the start of tapering their asset purchase program. Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Cisco Earnings Matched Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Shares of Cisco Systems fell in late trading Wednesday after reporting July quarter results and fiscal year 2022 guidance that largely matched expectations. For the quarter, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) posted revenue of $13.12 billion, up 8% from a year ago and at the high end of the company’s forecast range of 6% to 8% growth. Non-GAAP profit were 84 cents a share, toward the high end of the company’s guidance range of 81 to 85 cents a share.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Cisco Stock Dips As Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance Shows A Slowdown

    Cisco stock slipped after earnings topped estimates but its full-year 2022 revenue guidance indicated a possible slowing in growth.

  • This Company Might Cut Its Dividend, but Its Stock Could Soar

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell after its recent earnings report, along with a few other major announcements regarding large asset sales. Earnings did not show anything unexpected, and the company's announced divestitures were at good multiples, likely good news for the stock. While Lumen did not announce a dividend cut yet, even hinting at a potential cut made investors nervous, sending shares down.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Why Sgoco Group Stock Exploded 75% Higher on Wednesday

    Sgoco Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), a small-cap conglomerate that operates in China, saw its stock soar on Wednesday on increased trading volume. On average, Sgoco Group stock gets bought and sold 327,000 times a day. There was no press release or earnings announcement from Sgoco Group that warranted this big move, so the likely suspects could be Wall Street Bets traders on Reddit, who have tried to push around this stock in the past.

  • Here’s Why Nelson Capital Disposed its Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stake

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

    After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to plateau. As electric vehicle (EV) news site Electrek reports today, Tesla has just confirmed that it plans to soon open its Supercharger network of charging stations to other manufacturers' EVs.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Upstart Is Up Nearly 700%. Here's Why It's Still a Buy

    Artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been hot in its first few months on the market, soaring more than 700% since going public last December. Upstart's proprietary artificial intelligence system replaces the traditional FICO score to determine if borrowers with lower or no credit are creditworthy. It's a win-win scenario for both borrowers and lenders, and investors are winning from the company's resulting growth.