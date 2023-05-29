Car accessories are on sale for Memorial Day—shop dash cams, chargers

Shop car accessories on sale for Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is one of the most high-volume travel days of the year, and if your holiday plans have included a lot of car travel, you might be on the hunt for accessories to make the trip a little easier. There are plenty of markdowns on car accessories for the day, including car chargers, dash cams and more.

As you plan your summer 2023 road trips, here are some great car accessory deals you can take advantage of during Memorial Day 2023.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Car Mount Phone Holder

Keep your hands on the wheel and your Google Maps front and center with the iOttie phone holder. Save 37% on the mountable phone holder, which can secure to your dash or windshield and is compatible with iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones and devices, Sony phones, Blackberries and more. If you snag yours today, you'll pay $20.95, or $12 off the retail price.

$20.95 at Amazon (Save $12.07)

Ctek MXS 5.0 Fully Automatic 4.3 Amp Battery Charger and Maintainer

The CTEK MXS car charger is on sale as well for the holiday. With built-in sensing capabilities, polarity-proofing and spark-proofing, the charger is perfect for adding to your garage's cache of tools, and is currently on sale for $89.95, saving you $28.76 on a quality charger.

$89.95 at Amazon (Save $28.76)

More car accessory deals at Amazon

