Car accessories are on sale for Memorial Day—shop dash cams, chargers
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Memorial Day is one of the most high-volume travel days of the year, and if your holiday plans have included a lot of car travel, you might be on the hunt for accessories to make the trip a little easier. There are plenty of markdowns on car accessories for the day, including car chargers, dash cams and more.
►Amazon's Memorial Day sale is here: Shop 80+ deals on appliances, furniture and more
As you plan your summer 2023 road trips, here are some great car accessory deals you can take advantage of during Memorial Day 2023.
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Car Mount Phone Holder
Keep your hands on the wheel and your Google Maps front and center with the iOttie phone holder. Save 37% on the mountable phone holder, which can secure to your dash or windshield and is compatible with iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones and devices, Sony phones, Blackberries and more. If you snag yours today, you'll pay $20.95, or $12 off the retail price.
$20.95 at Amazon (Save $12.07)
Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.
Ctek MXS 5.0 Fully Automatic 4.3 Amp Battery Charger and Maintainer
The CTEK MXS car charger is on sale as well for the holiday. With built-in sensing capabilities, polarity-proofing and spark-proofing, the charger is perfect for adding to your garage's cache of tools, and is currently on sale for $89.95, saving you $28.76 on a quality charger.
$89.95 at Amazon (Save $28.76)
►Memorial Day 2023: The 60+ best sales you can shop right now
More car accessory deals at Amazon
AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor Air Pump for Car Tires for $27.19 at Amazon (Save $17.80)
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner (black) for $27.62 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $12.37)
Noco Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter Box for $99.95 at Amazon (Save $25)
Memorial Day 2023 Shopping Guide
Best Memorial Day sales: 60+ best deals on patio furniture, mattresses, TVs and more
Amazon Memorial Day sale: 75+ deals on Apple, Waterpik and Ninja
Walmart Memorial Day sale: 55+ deals on Beats, Dyson and Ovios
Memorial Day patio furniture deals: 25+ discounts on patio sets, outdoor sofas and umbrellas
Best Buy Memorial Day sale: 25+ deals on Nintendo, Samsung and Lenovo
Lowe's Memorial Day sale: 40+ deals on Whirlpool, LG and Ring
Memorial Day appliance deals: 10 best appliance sales at Lowe's, Home Depot and Samsung
Memorial Day mattress sales: Save on Purple, Nectar, Casper and more
Memorial Day TV sales: 30+ TV deals from LG, Vizio and more
Memorial Day clothing sales: 40+ clothing sales at Coach, lululemon and Macy's
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Car accessory markdowns Memorial Day 2023