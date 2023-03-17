Car Air Purifier Global Market Report 2023: Significant Atmospheric Pollution Propels Demand

Company Logo

Global Car Air Purifier Market

Global Car Air Purifier Market

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Air Purifier Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global car air purifier market grew from $1.54 billion in 2022 to $1.91 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0%. The car air purifier market is expected to grow to $4.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.5%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the car air purifier market in 2022, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the car air purifier market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The significant pollution levels in the atmosphere are expected to propel the growth of the car air purifier market going forward. Pollution level refers to air quality index which is an index used to report the air quality on a daily basis. Car air purifier protects passengers from contaminants in the air they breathe, as they help in the purification of polluted air to clean air.

For Instance, in June 2022, according to The Economic Times, an Indian daily newspaper, Indians may lose 5 years of life expectancy due to air pollution. South Asia has accounted for 52% almost half of the expected lost life years globally due to the high pollution levels. Since 2013, around 44% of the world's pollution is coming from India. Therefore, the significant pollution levels in the atmosphere is expected to boost demand for car air purifiers during the forecast period.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the car air purifier market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new products with innovative technologies such as dual technology to meet end customer demands and sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in August 2022, Tata Motors, an India-based Automotive manufacturer, launched Air-o-Pure 95 Air Purifier. The Air-o-Pure 95 air purifier features an Active Carbon HEPA filter and a UV-C light to enhance air quality, eliminate volatile organic compounds, viruses, and bacteria, and filter out dangerous smoking. The purifier is attractively designed and fits easily into the cup holder position of any Tata vehicle.



In December 2021, CCI (Competition Commission of India) has approved Lunolux Limited, a UK-based company that operates as an investment hub for Asia incorporated by AI Global Investments to acquire Forbes Enviro Solutions for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition broadens the portfolio of Lunolux Limited in the car air-purifier sector. Forbes Enviro Solutions is a subsidiary of Eureka Forbes Limited, an India-based company that manufactures water purification, air filtration systems, and vacuum cleaners.



The countries covered in the car air purifier market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Reasons to Purchase

Story continues

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Technology: HEPA; Activated Carbon; Ionic filter

2) By Sales Channels: OEM; Aftermarket

3) By Vehicle Type: Economical; Medium Priced; Luxury



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.91 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.3 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Car Air Purifier Market Characteristics



3. Car Air Purifier Market Trends And Strategies



4. Car Air Purifier Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Car Air Purifier Market Size And Growth



6. Car Air Purifier Market Segmentation

7. Car Air Purifier Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Car Air Purifier Market



9. China Car Air Purifier Market



10. India Car Air Purifier Market



11. Japan Car Air Purifier Market



12. Australia Car Air Purifier Market



13. Indonesia Car Air Purifier Market



14. South Korea Car Air Purifier Market



15. Western Europe Car Air Purifier Market

16. UK Car Air Purifier Market



17. Germany Car Air Purifier Market



18. France Car Air Purifier Market



19. Eastern Europe Car Air Purifier Market



20. Russia Car Air Purifier Market



21. North America Car Air Purifier Market



22. USA Car Air Purifier Market



23. South America Car Air Purifier Market



24. Brazil Car Air Purifier Market



25. Middle East Car Air Purifier Market



26. Africa Car Air Purifier Market



27. Car Air Purifier Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Car Air Purifier Market



29. Car Air Purifier Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Honeywell International Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/go4zx8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



