U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,929.50
    +12.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,203.00
    +86.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,075.75
    +51.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,826.00
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.01
    +0.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,686.70
    +8.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    +0.19 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0039
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    +0.0420 (+1.22%)
     

  • Vix

    25.76
    -0.54 (-2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1435
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1100
    -0.1080 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,512.44
    +20.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.15
    +17.33 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,886.44
    +318.79 (+1.16%)
     

Car Audio Market revenue to cross USD 15 Billion by 2030: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·6 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Major car audio market participants include Sony Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Harman International Inc., Bose Corporation, Premium Sound Solutions, and JVC Kenwood Corporation.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The car audio market is expected to record a valuation of USD 15 billion by 2030, according to the latest research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The report identifies the proliferation of vehicle-to-vehicle communication and connected car technologies as a prominent factor supporting the industry expansion. The ongoing advancements in vehicle technologies have encouraged tech players globally to innovate Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) loaded with smart functionalities such as head display units, proximity sensors, and audio-visual systems. For instance, in September 2022, Harman International, an expert in audio entertainment technology and the Samsung subsidiary, announced the acquisition of Caaresys, a developer of vehicle passenger monitoring systems powered by low-emission contactless radar. The acquisition will allow Harman to provide in-cabin passenger monitoring systems with enhanced capabilities to detect humans, kids, and pet using radar-based sensing.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5335

Rising demand for high-quality sound experience

The car audio market from DSP component type segment is predicted to observe 5% growth rate till 2030. The fast-paced integration of digital signal processors (DSPs) in cars to smooth out frequency response issues and differences in acoustics and to deliver a high-quality music experience will aid the segment growth. Besides, the ability of these systems to offer accurate crossover settings may help them gain momentum in the forthcoming years.

Rapid integration of cost-effective sound management systems

The manual segment in the car audio market is set to register substantial gains through 2030. The implementation of several government mandates focused on limiting noise pollution levels may boost segment expansion. In addition, the rapid deployment of affordable sound management systems in mid and low-range vehicles to elevate the overall driving and ride experience will provide significant impetus to the industry.

Growing emphasis on ensuring driver safety to increase product deployment

The car audio market from commercial vehicle segment is poised to exhibit a notable CAGR through 2030. The increasing frequency of road accidents in recent years has raised concerns about driver safety, fueling the deployment of advanced car audio systems such as ADAS in commercial vehicles. Moreover, extensive usage of commercial fleets for carrying passengers, transporting goods, and other business purposes will enhance the segment expansion.

Technological innovations to streamline the growth of non-branded audio systems

The non-branded car audio system is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing low and mid-range vehicle sales and the subsequent demand for low-cost audio systems. The availability of these products at competitive rates in the market due to the escalating efforts by leading OEMs and new entrants to deliver advanced audio systems loaded with remarkable features will create new growth prospects for the industry.

Low-cost product availability to help aftermarket came forth as a major revenue pocket

The report identifies the aftermarket segment to emerge as a prominent sales channel during the forecast timeframe. The rising technological breakthroughs in car audio systems, in covalence with their low-cost availability, will impel product sales. Besides, the increasing focus of major product manufacturers to expand their aftermarket distribution channels will aid the segment progression.

Growing R&D investments across the European region

The Europe car audio market accounted for about 25% of the revenue share in 2021. Regional players are consistently focusing on leveraging advanced technologies to foster new product innovations, stimulating the market outlook. Additionally, the considerable rise in research & development activities backed by investments in order to meet the evolving consumer demands for car audio will push the regional growth trajectory in the forthcoming years.

Novel innovations to provide a competitive edge in the industry

Key companies oprating in the car audio market are Sony Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Harman International Inc., Bose Corporation, Premium Sound Solutions, and JVC Kenwood Corporation. These leaders are focusing on introducing novel products in the market to meet the requirements of the expanding customer base. For instance, in May 2022, Alpine Electronics Inc. launched a new Hi-Fi audio system featuring a sub-woofer, an amplifier, a portable digital audio player, an audio processor, and tweeters to deliver a better car audio experience to its customers. The audio system also incorporates a master clock management system which will perfectly sync the audio output and playback.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5335

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3   Car Audio Market
3.1    Introduction
3.2    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.3    Impact of Russia Ukraine war on the industry
3.4    Technological & innovation landscape
3.4.1    AI and Voice assistants
3.4.2    Innovations in head display units
3.5    Regulatory landscape
3.6    Investment portfolio
3.7    Price trend analysis, by region
3.8    Industry impact forces
3.8.1    Growth drivers
3.8.1.1   North America
3.8.1.1.1    High demand for onboard entertainment solutions in cars
3.8.1.2   Europe
3.8.1.2.1    Increasing popularity of autonomous cars
3.8.1.3   Asia Pacific
3.8.1.3.1    The strong electronics sector in the region is boosting the R&D associated with car audio
3.8.1.4   Latin America
3.8.1.4.1    The developing economic conditions are resulting in the increased demand for sophisticated car audio solutions
3.8.1.5   MEA
3.8.1.5.1    The increasing demand for luxury cars is fueling the demand for advanced audio systems
3.8.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.8.2.1   High costs associated with premium car audio speakers
3.8.2.2   High availability of counterfeit products
3.8.2.3   Health and safety issues regarding prolonged use of car audio devices
3.9    Growth potential analysis
3.10    Porter’s analysis
3.11    PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is buying in September. If you want to see more stocks that Wood purchased this month, check out Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Stocks in September. The mass selloff in the stock market after August’s brutal inflation data was an opportunity for ARK Investment […]

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts

    Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.

  • Wells Fargo slashes Adobe stock price target over Figma deal

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss Wells Fargo's call on Adobe stock after the company announced it will take over Figma for $20 billion.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    What’s going on in the markets lately? Since the start of this year, we’ve seen a prolonged bearish trend, and now a cycle of high volatility. Investors can be forgiven for feeling some confusion, or even some whiplash, in trying to follow the rapid ups and downs of recent weeks. One important fact does stand out, however. Over the past three months, since mid-June, we’ve see rallies and dips – but the markets have not seriously challenged that mid-June low point. Examining the situation from re

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming this week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Stocks on the move after hours: Ford, Cognex and more

    Ford and Cognex were just some of the companies on the move in after hours trading on Monday, September 19, 2022.

  • Elon Musk Warns Again About Troubles Ahead

    Tesla's billionaire CEO fears the economy is headed for a worse scenario than current inflation.

  • 10 Long-Term Stocks to Buy During Recessions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 long-term stocks to buy during recessions. If you want to read about some more stocks to buy during recessions, go directly to 5 Long-Term Stocks to Buy During Recessions. Over the past few weeks, there had been renewed optimism on Wall Street that the central bank would succeed […]

  • Honda to employees: Oops, we miscounted your bonus, please give some of it back

    Honda gave employees nine days to decide how to return part of their bonus.

  • Here's Why Purple Innovation Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of mattress company Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) skyrocketed on Monday after the company confirmed that it has received an official buyout offer. As of noon ET, Purple stock was up a whopping 42% and some pundits believe it could shoot higher still. For nearly all of Purple's history as a public company, the stock has been well above this buyout bid, and after a strong rise during the pandemic's first year briefly traded above $40 per share in early 2021.

  • Redditors are Buying AMD and 9 Other Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss AMD and 9 other stocks that Redditors are buying on the dip. If you want to read about some stocks popular on Reddit, go directly to Redditors are Buying AMD and 4 Other Stocks on the Dip. The rise in popularity of online investment forums over the past few years […]

  • 'I'm constantly losing money on stock and cryptocurrency investments. And I paid for the advice that has given me the information that I've used to do this. What can I do?'

    I'm constantly losing money on stock and cryptocurrency investments. And I paid for the advice that has given me the information that I've used to do this. For example, I was told to buy SoFi and lost money the whole … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Losing Money on Investments. How Can My Advisor Let This Happen? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Governments worldwide provide $536B in annual subsidies to this one industry — and billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is getting in on the action. Here’s how you can too.

    Ride the gravy train while it lasts.

  • 3 No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    When your hard-earned money is on the line, it's easy to overcomplicate an investment decision. The energy industry has been home to high-yield dividend stocks for years and the current imbalance of global oil and gas supply paired with rising demand and years of underinvestment adds a layer of reliability not seen in the energy industry for some time. Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stand out as three particularly attractive oil and gas companies to consider now.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Amazon.com & AbbVie

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).

  • Michael Burry is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Michael Burry is selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Michael Burry is selling, go directly to Michael Burry is Selling These 5 Stocks. Even though the stock market rallied for the best part of August based on better-than-expected inflation data from […]

  • Fed: 75-basis point hike should be 'a done deal,' strategist says

    SEI Chief Investment Officer Jim Smigiel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the FOMC meeting and what the next interest rate decision from the Fed will likely be.

  • Why Roblox Stock Plummeted by Over 6% Today

    Many tech stocks remained under siege on Monday in the face of rising interest rates that many believe will inch higher with a fresh new Federal Reserve hike in two days' time. One victim of this sentiment at the start of the week was online game company Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), which took a hit when an analyst identified the stock as one to avoid. Consequently, Roblox's shares closed Monday more than 6% lower.

  • Why Nvidia Attempted a Recovery Today

    Shares of graphics chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up slightly on the day, rising 0.6% as of 2:09 p.m. ET after rallying as much as 2% in early trading, defying the broader technology sector that is down slightly on the day. Nvidia bounced after a terrible month in which several new headwinds came to the fore. According to Taiwanese business journal UDN, Nvidia has reportedly asked its foundry partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) to rush production of A100 and H100 chips so that it can sell these lucrative high-end chips to Chinese customers before restrictions take effect.