U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,211.00
    +12.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,829.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,341.25
    +20.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.40
    +10.90 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.44
    +3.04 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    2,014.00
    +18.10 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    26.38
    +0.66 (+2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.12
    +3.14 (+9.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5640
    +0.2550 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,871.07
    +703.86 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.67
    +22.05 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,962.20
    +2.72 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Car Audio Market Size to Hit USD 13.52 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 6.3%

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Rising demand for Premium Audio Systems and Enhanced Adoption of Smart Voice Assistant, IoT, and ADAS boosting the global Car Audio Market growth

Pune, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Car Audio Market size is projected to reach USD 13.52 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The rising demand for premium audio systems and advancements in wireless audio technology are projected to fuel the market growth. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its report titled, Car Audio Market, 2021-2028. The market size stood at USD 8.56 billion in 2020 and USD 8.82 billion in 2021.

Additionally, the rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), smart voice assistant, and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is also predicted to flourish growth for the market.

Industry Development:

October 2021: Harman announced that HARMAN’s facility in Lodz, Poland has been approved as a 3rd Party Lab (3PL) for Android Auto Projection (AAP) certifications. This will enable HARMAN to certify head-units developed by its automaker customers, streamlining product development and deployment.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-car-audio-market-105470


Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

6.3%

2026 Value Projection

USD 13.52 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 8.56 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

By Component Type, By Technology, By Geography

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand For Premium Audio Systems Is Anticipated To Drive Market Growth

The rising traffic congestion, especially in metro cities, directly increases the number of hours spent in cars, increasing the use of audio systems in automobiles.

Innovations in Wireless Audio Technology Are Expected To Fuel Market Growth


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-car-audio-market-105470


Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Technological Advancements in Wireless Audio Technology to Foster Market Growth

The increasing demand for premium audio systems due to soaring traffic congestion by numerous vehicles is projected to be a key factor influencing the global car audio market growth. Additionally, the rising innovations and advancements in wireless audio technology are projected to favor market growth. The demand for voice assistants, such as Siri, Google, and Cortana, to aid the driver while driving is rising and favoring the market growth. For instance, Apple Inc. announced developing wireless audio technology called ‘IronHeart’ in October 2021 that could control functions, including seats, radio, speedometer, and climate-change system.
However, the health issues due to excessive use of audio devices may hinder the market growth.


Quick Buy Car Audio Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105470


COVID-19 Hampered the Market Growth

The shutdowns and closures of manufacturing plants due to implementation of strict curfews and lockdowns have significantly affected the market growth. The high unemployment and frequent mass layoffs by companies resulted in lower purchasing power, which declined the demand for vehicles during the pandemic. The low available workforce and supply chain disruptions have severely impacted the market growth. However, vehicle sales are rising as the market is returning to pre-pandemic levels. The market is expected to flourish in the coming years.

Segmentation:

Component Type, Technology, and Region are Studied
On the basis of component type, the market is trifurcated into the speaker, amplifier, and head unit. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into non-voice recognized audio systems and voice recognized audio systems. Geographically, the market is classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.

Report Coverage-

  • It highlights market’s major players and recent industry developments.

  • It assesses the different strategies adopted by key players to garner growth.

  • It assimilates the different market segments.

  • It covers regional analysis of the market.

  • It describes the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the market.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-car-audio-market-105470


Regional Insights:

Improving Income Levels & Rising Urbanization to Fuel Growth in Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest car audio market share. The high population and improving personal disposable income levels in India, South Korea, and China are anticipated to fuel the region’s market growth. The growing urbanization and expanding automotive industry across the region are also expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, the rising passenger car manufacturers in the region are also fueling the market growth.
Europe is projected to emerge dominant in the market. The rising adoption of upgraded car audio systems over company-fitted stereo systems is projected to boost the market growth.
North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years. U.S. is a prominent region in North America due to the presence of car audio manufacturers. The increasing globalization, low interest, and low inflation environment are helping the market expand. The rising adoption of voice-operated audio systems is also complementing the region’s market growth.
The rest of the world is likely to exhibit moderate growth in the coming years due to expanding automotive industry and improving income levels.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Players Adopt Innovative Strategies to Expand
The market is fairly fragmented and comprises several key players. The major market players focus on technological advancements through continuous research and development. They emphasize new product launches to garner growth in the market and improve their market positions. Recently, Harman’s facility, based in Lodz, Poland, received a 3rd party lab (3PL) approval in October 2021 for Android Auto Projection (AAP) certifications. With this, Harman can certify head units manufactured by their automotive clients, thereby enhancing product deployment and development.


Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-car-audio-market-105470


List of Major Market Players:

  • Alpine Elctronics Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Harman International (Connecticut, U.S.)

  • Sony Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Bose Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Pioneer Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Blaupunkt GmbH (Hildesheim, Germany)

  • Panasonic Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

  • JL Audio (Florida, U.S.)

  • JVC Kenwood Corporation (Kanagawa, Japan)

  • Clarion Co., Ltd. (Saitama, Japan)

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • SWOT Analysis

  • Technological Developments

  • Distribution of Car Audio Market (in Value)

  • Impact of COVID-19

  • Global Car Audio Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Type

  • Head Unit

  • Amplifier

  • Speaker

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

  • Voice Recognized Audio System

  • Non-Voice Recognized Audio System

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

ToC Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brai

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) raced out of the gate Monday and as of 10:30 a.m. ET were up 4.3%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of a Chinese electric car stock? As oil prices rise, so will the cost of gasoline -- and the cost of owning a car powered by an internal combustion engine.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Ford Has a Good Problem That Tesla and GM Will Envy

    This is where Ford currently finds itself in in the war for vehicle electrification. Like most dauphins, the company led by Jim Farley is not satisfied with this position and wants to dethrone the big favorite and current champion, Tesla . Farley has just carried out a radical reorganization for the 118-year old company, by creating two distinct divisions: one specialized in electric vehicles, Ford e, and Ford Blue which is devoted to vehicles with internal combustion engine or gasoline cars.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip after Dow hits correction, Nasdaq enters bear market

    U.S. equity futures ticked lower in post-market trading Monday after a sell-off in the earlier session that saw the Dow fall into correction territory and the Nasdaq enter a bear market. Investors continued to jettison stocks and stockpile safe-haven assets as concerns over the economic consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine intensified.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantwell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • Intel's former PC chief lands new exec role at competitor

    Intel's former PC head lands a new exec role at another chipmaker, where he will lead its business units.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’