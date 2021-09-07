U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

Car Bidders Club Launches New Online Auction Website in the UAE and GCC

·2 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Bidders Club, a new online auction website for classic, vintage, and enthusiast cars, has just been launched in the UAE and GCC region.

In light of a rising demand for more accessible and seamlessly digital car auction experiences, the Car Bidders Club website has launched to make it easier for sellers and buyers to share their passion for classic, vintage and enthusiast cars.

More than just an online auction website, Car Bidders Club is also a community for those passionate about their cars with members being able to comment on listings and share their appreciation of classic, vintage, and enthusiast cars.

Those looking to sell their preloved beauties can quickly and easily submit the details of a vehicle via the website where the Car Bidders Club team will work with sellers to create compelling, market-valued listings that attract many bids. Through targeted advertising on all major digital marketing platforms, sellers can rest assured that their listings are visible to the right buyers at the right time. Buyers can look forward to accessible, transparent and user-friendly auction experiences, all from the comfort of their homes.

Complementing the modern look and feel of the website are expert digital marketing services and optimised functionalities that enable secure, live online auctions. Should the reserve price of a vehicle not be met by the end of an auction, sellers and buyers also have the option to negotiate a sale price to seal the deal.

With a simple signup process and advanced security measures in place, buyers and sellers now have the opportunity to join a community of car enthusiasts and have instant access to safe online auctions in only a few clicks!

Visit Car Bidders Club to experience the brand new online car auction site at https://carbiddersclub.com/.

Notes for editors

About Car Bidders Club

Car Bidders Club is an online auction website focused on classic, vintage and enthusiast car auctions, ranging from Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover, VolksWagen, Ford, Jaguar and more, throughout the GCC region.

https://carbiddersclub.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-bidders-club-launches-new-online-auction-website-in-the-uae-and-gcc-301370040.html

SOURCE Car Bidders Club

