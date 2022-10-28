Car Bumper Guard Market in the US to record USD 805.08 Mn incremental growth; Auto Metal Direct LLC, Black Horse Off Road, Bumper Badger identified as key vendors -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Car Bumper Guard Market in the US Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the car bumper guard market in the US between 2021 and 2026 is USD 805.08 million. Also, the market is expected to observe a YOY growth of 7.18% in 2022 and accelerate at a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period. The report identifies Auto Metal Direct LLC, Black Horse Off Road, Bumper Badger, Bumper Bully, and BumperX among others as dominant players in the market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, vendor landscape, products offered, and successful strategies adopted by vendors.
Vendor Landscape:
The car bumper market in the US is concentrated. Vendors compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence. The increasing competition among vendors may lead to a decline in their product prices, which can negatively impact profit margins and the growth of the market. The changing consumer consumption pattern may affect vendor performance in the market. It may also be affected by consumer tastes, global and regional economic conditions, and other demographic trends. Changing economic conditions are affecting end-user living standards, which can also affect vendors businesses.
The report includes a competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Vendors in the Car Bumper Guard Market in the US:
The car bumper guard market in the US report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including:
Bumper Badger: The company offers car bumper guards such as Bumperbadger Retro, HD, and Classic.
Bumper Bully: The company offers car bumper guards such as Bumpshox, Platepocket, and Bumperarmor.
BumperX: The company offers car bumper guards such as BumperX car rear bumper guard tough rubber protective.
BumpTek: The company offers car bumper guards such as Rhinoguard and Flexiguard.
Goodmark Industries: The company offers car bumper guards such as GMK402001667.
Auto Metal Direct LLC
Black Horse Off Road
Holley Performance Products Inc.

Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The increasing demand for luxury cars and the rising number of pedestrian accidents leading to the adoption of car bumper guards are some of the key market drivers. The benefits of using car bumper guard is one of the key car bumper guard market trends in the US fueling the market growth. However, toughening of crash test standards will challenge market growth.

Market Segmentation
By distribution channel, the market is classified into online and offline segments. The online segment will account for the largest market share.
By vehicle type, the market is classified into commercial vehicle and passenger car segments. The commercial vehicle segment will have the largest share of the market.

Car Bumper Guard Market In the US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.05%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 805.08 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
7.18
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Auto Metal Direct LLC, Black Horse Off Road, Bumper Badger, Bumper Bully, BumperX, BumpTek, Goodmark Industries, Holley Performance Products Inc., KNS Accessories Manufacturing Inc., Luv Tap INC., Parking Armor, Real Deal Steel LLC, and Road Armor
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
5.3 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Bumper Badger
10.4 Bumper Bully
10.5 BumperX
10.6 BumpTek
10.7 Goodmark Industries
10.8 Holley Performance Products Inc.
10.9 KNS Accessories Manufacturing Inc.
10.10 Luv Tap INC.
10.11 Parking Armor
10.12 Road Armor
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
