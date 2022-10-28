Car Bumper Guard Market in the US to record USD 805.08 Mn incremental growth; Auto Metal Direct LLC, Black Horse Off Road, Bumper Badger identified as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Car Bumper Guard Market in the US Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Car Bumper Guard Market in US 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the car bumper guard market in the US between 2021 and 2026 is USD 805.08 million. Also, the market is expected to observe a YOY growth of 7.18% in 2022 and accelerate at a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period. The report identifies Auto Metal Direct LLC, Black Horse Off Road, Bumper Badger, Bumper Bully, and BumperX among others as dominant players in the market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, vendor landscape, products offered, and successful strategies adopted by vendors.

Vendor Landscape:

The car bumper market in the US is concentrated. Vendors compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence. The increasing competition among vendors may lead to a decline in their product prices, which can negatively impact profit margins and the growth of the market. The changing consumer consumption pattern may affect vendor performance in the market. It may also be affected by consumer tastes, global and regional economic conditions, and other demographic trends. Changing economic conditions are affecting end-user living standards, which can also affect vendors businesses.

The report includes a competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Vendors in the Car Bumper Guard Market in the US:

The car bumper guard market in the US report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including:

Bumper Badger: The company offers car bumper guards such as Bumperbadger Retro, HD, and Classic.

Bumper Bully: The company offers car bumper guards such as Bumpshox, Platepocket, and Bumperarmor.

BumperX: The company offers car bumper guards such as BumperX car rear bumper guard tough rubber protective.

BumpTek: The company offers car bumper guards such as Rhinoguard and Flexiguard.

Goodmark Industries: The company offers car bumper guards such as GMK402001667.

Auto Metal Direct LLC

Black Horse Off Road

Holley Performance Products Inc.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing demand for luxury cars and the rising number of pedestrian accidents leading to the adoption of car bumper guards are some of the key market drivers. The benefits of using car bumper guard is one of the key car bumper guard market trends in the US fueling the market growth. However, toughening of crash test standards will challenge market growth.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market is classified into online and offline segments. The online segment will account for the largest market share.

By vehicle type, the market is classified into commercial vehicle and passenger car segments. The commercial vehicle segment will have the largest share of the market.

Car Bumper Guard Market In the US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 805.08 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.18 Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Auto Metal Direct LLC, Black Horse Off Road, Bumper Badger, Bumper Bully, BumperX, BumpTek, Goodmark Industries, Holley Performance Products Inc., KNS Accessories Manufacturing Inc., Luv Tap INC., Parking Armor, Real Deal Steel LLC, and Road Armor Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bumper Badger

10.4 Bumper Bully

10.5 BumperX

10.6 BumpTek

10.7 Goodmark Industries

10.8 Holley Performance Products Inc.

10.9 KNS Accessories Manufacturing Inc.

10.10 Luv Tap INC.

10.11 Parking Armor

10.12 Road Armor

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

