"Would-be" Car Buyers Can't Find Available Vehicles - YAA Car Search Launches "In-Transit" To Help Them Stop Wasting Time

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In December of 2021, Your Advocate Alliance (joinyaa.com/cars) launched YAA Car Search, an innovative car buying search engine that offers consumers behind-the-scenes industry data. Now, YAA Car Search has become the first car buying search engine to inform users when a vehicle is in transit to the dealer, rather than already on the lot.

In-Transit Vehicles Now Make Up A Large Portion Of Vehicle Listings
With new vehicle inventory at record lows due to ongoing supply shortages, dealers are increasingly listing vehicles for sale that are weeks or even months away from arriving at the dealership. This has left many car buyers frustrated with misleading information posted online. Now, YAA Car Search includes in-transit status for vehicle listings where applicable, saving users countless hours of time as they navigate today's complex car-buying process.

YAA Car Search Engages Buyers With Industry Insights
Since launching in December, YAA Car Search has attained 200,000 active users, as would-be buyers turn to YAA for help going through the vehicle purchase process. With inventory shortages forecast to continue throughout all of 2022, consumers are looking for help approaching a car market unlike any other.

YAA Analysis provides industry insights that consumers typically don't have access to. Local supply levels are shown for each vehicle, which displays 'market days supply', sales rate, and the total number of similar vehicles in inventory. The Local Comparison feature compares the selected auto listing with similar listings nearby.

Car Search also provides users with the opportunity to explore YAA extended warranty products before going to the dealership. Users can also access the YAA Community Forum from within each car listing to get additional support.

About YAA
YAA saves car buyers time and money in today's challenging auto market. With digital tools that level the playing field, on-call expert support, and an active community, YAA members are empowered with tools and expertise to buy a vehicle with confidence. Premium membership to YAA gives members the opportunity to have a live chat with one of YAA's experienced car sales experts. Premium members also have access to advanced reporting, Black Book trade-in valuations, one-to-one coaching and YAA premium courses.

YAA was founded in 2019 by industry veteran Ray Shefska, his entrepreneurial consumer advocate son Zach Shefska, and software engineer Arash Soheili. YAA has since grown to include 100,000+ members, with significant growth moving into 2022.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/would-be-car-buyers-cant-find-available-vehicles--yaa-car-search-launches-in-transit-to-help-them-stop-wasting-time-301515171.html

SOURCE YAA

