Car Care Products Global Market Report 2023: Featuring 3M, Adolf Wurth, Shell, Tetrosyl, Soft99 & More

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Care Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Application, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The car care products market size is expected to grow from US$ 4,936.87 million in 2022 to US$ 6,748.70 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.3%.



Cars are regularly exposed to sand, gravel, tree sap, sun rays, road asphalt, deicing agents, bird droppings, and airborne contaminants. These pollutants can damage protective coatings and deteriorate automotive finishes.

Consequently, there is a rise in the demand for car care products worldwide as they assist in restoring the interiors, cleaning the outer body, extending life, and adding to the value of the vehicle. Car care products are high-quality chemicals that help autos gloss, shine, and last longer.

Car care products are used to clean the interior and exterior of the car and prevent & fix damages to cars, such as for scratches, to ensure that utmost care is provided to each part of the car and retain the car's visual appeal. These products are used to attain better gloss, shine, and longevity of various exterior and interior parts of cars.



In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominated the car care products market share. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing growth in car care product demand due to the occurrence of several major automakers. Moreover, growing disposable income in developing countries in the region further led to the dominance of Asia Pacific region in the car care products market.



Based on application, the car care products market is bifurcated into interior and exterior. The interior segment held the largest share in 2022 and is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Interior car care products include a wide range of products such as dashboard cleaner and polish, leather cleaner & detergent, carpet cleaner, fabric freshener, and upholstery. These are utilized for cleaning the interiors of a car and add to the comfort of the passengers and the driver in the vehicle.



Based on geography, the car care products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. In 2022, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. With the rising focus on maintaining vehicle hygiene, the overall demand for antibacterial car care products is expected to grow. Increasing sales of vehicles, rising consumer awareness regarding the importance of maintaining car hygiene, and advancements in car washing technologies are also anticipated to propel the demand for antibacterial car care products in Asia Pacific. These antimicrobial car care products help in inhibiting the growth of microorganisms and protect the interior fabric used in the car.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4936.87 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6748.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



