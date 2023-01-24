Car Care Products Market 2023-2027: Highlights on Global Supply Chain, Covid Analysis and Recovery - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global car care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 3585.56 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak had a severely negative effect on the global automotive components and accessories market's growth in 2020. Additionally, trade operations were negatively impacted in the first half of 2020 as a result of the rigorous social distance and travel limitations that were put into place. This impacted the expansion of the market for automotive components globally. Worldwide, non-essential goods and services, as well as vehicle parts and accessories, saw a fall in sales. However, vehicle parts and accessories sales soared in 2021 due to the relaxation of the ban on trade and the removal of lockdowns. This is anticipated to result in a rise in demand for automotive parts and accessories throughout the forecast period, which would favorably affect the market expansion of the global automotive components and accessories market. For more Insights on the car care products market, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Car Care Products Market 2023-2027

The supply chain for automobiles has been impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Auto sales have fallen slightly in 2022 as a result of significant price volatility and a constrained product supply. The prolonged confrontation between Russia and Ukraine has caused delays in the production of finished items. This has had a substantial impact on the development of the automotive industry, which has hurt European customers' interest in the sector. This will negatively impact the growth of the global automotive market during the forecast period.

Global car care products market - Five forces

The global car care products market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global car care products market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global car care products market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (interior and exterior), end-user (retail and professional), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The interior segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The segment is expected to rise due to the rising demand for automobile cleaning products and solutions during the forecast period. The growth in the demand for car care products is due to the increasing understanding of automobile accessories among customers.

Geography overview

By geography, the global car care products market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the global car care products market growth.

APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries in the regional market. The region will be able to strengthen its position in the market for auto care products due to the high growth rate. Additionally, countries like China and Japan are also leading the e-commerce market in terms of online purchases. Therefore, the region offers ideal conditions for the car care products market growth.

Global car care products market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for aftermarket car cleaning products is notably driving the car care products market growth.

The expansion of the market is being driven by an increase in consumer awareness and the growth in the availability of automobile cleaning products.

In terms of the number of vendors, their product offerings, and service networks, the automobile aftermarket is experiencing different market dynamics across regions.

For instance, the automotive aftermarket in APAC is expanding quickly due to the entry of new businesses into both the offline market and e-commerce platforms. Therefore, the rising demand for aftermarket car cleaning products will propel the growth of the worldwide auto care products market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing focus on car maintenance and extending the lifespan of vehicles is the key trend driving the car care products market growth.

The lifespan of vehicles is getting longer in developed nations like the US, China, and Europe, which is increasing the number of vehicles on the road globally.

The lifespan of automobiles is further growth due to the expanding use of dependable parts and components, routine maintenance services, and increased customer knowledge of the importance of keeping cars in good working condition.

Due to the increased lifespan of vehicles, the demand for various automotive care products, including interior and exterior protection/dressing/cleaning solutions is increasing. This is thus anticipated to accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The major challenge impeding the car care products market growth is counterfeit car care products and solutions .

Due to the market's extremely unstructuredness and lack of regulation, there is a very strong probability of selling low-quality, fake goods.

As competition rises and new competitors enter the market with strong pricing strategies, the availability of such counterfeit goods grows yearly.

However, throughout the projected period, the prevalence of fake car care products is expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this car care products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the car care products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the car care products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the car care products market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of car care products market vendors

Car Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3585.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, BP Plc, Cartec B.V., Chevron Corp., Energizer Holdings Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Mafra SPA, PJSC LUKOIL, Prestone Products Corp., Shell plc, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., SOFT99 Corp., SONAX GmbH, Tetrosyl Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Turtle Wax Inc., and Valvoline Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

