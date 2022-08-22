U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Car Care Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Packaging Volume, By End-use, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Car Care Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Packaging Volume, By End-use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Car Care Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Packaging Volume, By End-use, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315305/?utm_source=GNW

Car Care Products Market Growth & Trends

The global car care products market size is expected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing consumer awareness regarding vehicle repair and maintenance.

The increase in consumer spending on vehicle maintenance and the upkeep of its aesthetics is a significant driver for the market.In addition, the availability of automobiles at affordable prices in the form of used cars has proven to be a significant factor for today’s users to purchase vehicles.

This, in turn, results in the need for upkeep of the vehicles, leading to the increased industry demand for car care products.

Various types of car care products are available in the market, including waxes, polishes, interior and exterior car care products, paint protection, tire cleaners, and glass cleaners.These products have different applications and help maintain the vehicle’s overall appearance.

Major players in the industry are focused on manufacturing products that can be used by different kinds of vehicles.

The industry exhibits a vast consumer base owing to a large number of vehicles in use.The products are used by automobile manufacturing companies and consumers directly.

The industry players are located in different parts of the world and can easily switch suppliers owing to the presence of a large number of suppliers.

Car Care Products Market Report Highlights
• By product, car cleaning products accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 as these help in safely removing dirt, grease, oil stains, and other contaminants from the vehicle body and maintaining the aesthetics of the vehicle
• The 251 - 500 ml packaging volume segment is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030. This is owing to the increasing focus of people driving newer cars on maintaining their appearance, which is expected to drive the demand for car polish, car wax, and glass cleaners, available in handy sizes, which is anticipated to benefit the segment growth
• The retail (B2C) end-use segment held the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2021. This is due to the growing trend of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) applications for car maintenance among individual owners
• By distribution channel, the retail chains segment held the largest revenue share in 2021. This is owing to the large-scale availability of car care products in organized retail outlets as per customer convenience
• The North American region held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This is attributed to the mature automotive market in the area and the expected growing demand for car care products for preowned vehicles
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315305/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


