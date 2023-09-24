Car dealer Pendragon accused of fraud over software business

Car Dealer

Car dealer Pendragon is battling to have a £260m software fraud claim against it thrown out of the High Court as it attempts to secure the sale of its car dealerships.

A Pendragon subsidiary has been accused of fraud and breach of contract by a marketing company for allegedly reselling its new software directly to dealerships throughout Asia and the Pacific, according to court documents.

The company is being sued for failing to supply state-of-the-art customer software to Pinewood AP Ltd, a specialist marketing company, despite an agreement for them to market the new product in Asia, the Telegraph can reveal.

Pendragon responded by trying to have Pinewood AP’s claim struck out.

During a recent court hearing, Pinewood AP sought disclosure from the subsidiary regarding whether there is evidence of “fraud” under the reseller agreements.

A ruling on Pendragon’s application is imminent.

The lawsuit comes at a turbulent time for the troubled car dealership.

Last week, Pendragon agreed to sell its UK motor division to the US group Lithia for £280 million.

Two days later its largest shareholder, Hedin, attempted to derail the deal by launching a takeover bid, but this was rejected.

Pendragon – now known as Pinewood Technologies – will continue as a listed company but operate only its Pinewood software which will be rolled out to Lithia’s 50 sites in the UK.

It is the marketing of this software that is at the heart of the bitter legal dispute in the High Court.

Pinewood AP claim they were contracted by Pendragon to sell the software abroad.

As a result, they secured agreements with dealerships and clients covering 631 user accounts throughout Asia, and with Porsche, Jaguar, and Audi in Japan.

However, the software needed to be adapted to meet local requirements.

Pinewood AP alleges the Pendragon subsidiary failed to implement these changes, asked for internal information about their clients and promptly sold the software to those customers in Asia directly.

Pinewood alleges this amounted to “fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation”, according to its claim.

The company was set up by David Neilsen, a former sales strategist for Harley-Davidson, and Josephine Lee, a former marketing director for Lamborghini.

It was designed to sell the high-quality Pendragon software to their contacts and dealerships in Asia. But Neilsen believes there was a conspiracy by Pendragon’s subsidiary to cut them out of the business.

“As a start-up, we poured significant time, money, and expertise into the contract, operating under the belief we had a partnership with Pinewood UK (the subsidiary) and Pendragon”, he said.

“In the process, we recruited over 40 people to service the seven countries where we had contracts. Yet, due to the conduct of Pinewood UK, we could not fulfil those contracts, were forced into making most employees redundant and suffered significant damage to our business.

“Our disappointment cannot be understated or ignored. Our leadership and investors are resolute that we cannot and will not stand idly by and let Pinewood UK see this as an acceptable or professional way of working.”

Last month Pendragon’s CEO Bill Berman described the lawsuit as shocking. “It is an egregious matter”, he said.

The company said: “Pinewood Technologies is not able to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

