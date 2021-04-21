Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 1%|Technavio
NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The car fleet leasing market in the US is set to reach USD 149.17 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Autoflex Leasing, Avis Budget Group Inc., Corporate Fleet Services Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corp. NV, Sixt SE, and Wheels Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growth of the auto leasing market in the US will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation
The car fleet leasing market in the US is segmented as below:
End-user
Type
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44240
Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the car fleet leasing market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Autoflex Leasing, Avis Budget Group Inc., Corporate Fleet Services Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corp. NV, Sixt SE, and Wheels Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US size
Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US trends
Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US industry analysis
The growth of the auto leasing market in the US likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, market uncertainty may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the car fleet leasing market in us are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Industrial Truck Market- The industrial truck market is segmented by product (electric truck and non-electric) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Truck-as-a-Service Market- The truck-as-a-service market is segmented by service (digital freight brokerage, telematics, data analytics, and truck platooning) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report
Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist the car fleet leasing market in the US growth during the next five years
Estimation of the car fleet leasing market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the car fleet leasing market in the US
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car fleet leasing market in the US vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
IT industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pharmaceuticals industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Open-end lease - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Close-end lease - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ALD SA
Arval Service Lease
Autoflex Leasing
Avis Budget Group Inc.
Corporate Fleet Services Inc.
Enterprise Holdings Inc.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc.
LeasePlan Corp. NV
Sixt SE
Wheels Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Download FREE Sample Report
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
the US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/car-fleet-leasing-market-in-us-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-fleet-leasing-market-in-the-us-will-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-over-1technavio-301273896.html
SOURCE Technavio