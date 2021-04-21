Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 1%|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report Car Fleet Leasing Market in US by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The car fleet leasing market in the US is set to reach USD 149.17 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Autoflex Leasing, Avis Budget Group Inc., Corporate Fleet Services Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corp. NV, Sixt SE, and Wheels Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growth of the auto leasing market in the US will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation

The car fleet leasing market in the US is segmented as below:

End-user

Type

Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the car fleet leasing market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Autoflex Leasing, Avis Budget Group Inc., Corporate Fleet Services Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corp. NV, Sixt SE, and Wheels Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US size

Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US trends

Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US industry analysis

The growth of the auto leasing market in the US likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, market uncertainty may threaten the growth of the market.

Story continues

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the car fleet leasing market in us are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the car fleet leasing market in the US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the car fleet leasing market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the car fleet leasing market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car fleet leasing market in the US vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

