In-car infotainment and driving blur with Honda's 'Dream Drive'

Twitter More

Facebook More

Honda wants to turn time spent in the car into an opportunity to shop, play, and get things done —even if you're in the driver's seat. Honda calls this in-car experience the "Dream Drive."

In a Honda Odyssey minivan, John Moon, managing director of strategic partnerships at Honda Innovations, showed off the new concept platform in the car's infotainment system for drivers and passengers.

First on the driver side is a custom-made Honda app for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Moon said 2 million Honda cars already have the phone-connected infotainment systems in them. So this is a way to offer a customized "Honda" experience on those screens. Read more...

More about Games, Augmented Reality, Apps And Software, Honda, and Voice