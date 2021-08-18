U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.51
    -2.08 (-3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7550
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,616.36
    -387.18 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Car Keys Express wins Inc. 5000 award for 6th consecutive year.

·3 min read

The US-based global leader in automotive key replacement has earned a spot on the coveted list every year since 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has announced that Car Keys Express is once again featured on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Inc. Magazine has announced that Car Keys Express is once again featured on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation&#39;s fastest-growing private companies.
Inc. Magazine has announced that Car Keys Express is once again featured on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Car Keys Express won its first accolade from Inc. 5000 in 2016 and has grown exponentially over the years. Since its founding, the organization has seen immense growth, disrupting the industry with technological advancements, research and development, nationwide mobile key replacement, and successfully entering the retail market.

Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on 3-year revenue growth. Very few of the 30 million small businesses in the United States ever appear on the prestigious list, and fewer still sustain their growth to be included for six consecutive years.

The award puts Car Keys Express in good company, alongside many other well-known companies like Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, Under Armour, Patagonia, Intuit, and Zappos that first gained national recognition as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

"This year, winning a place on the list is monumental, considering the continuing challenges resulting from the Covid lockdowns," said Mark Lanwehr, Founder and CEO of Car Keys Express. "Being awarded a single time is considered a significant achievement. Of course, as a company grows, it becomes increasingly difficult to meet the growth rate required to win in succeeding years. Due to the continued dedication of our team members all over North America, we've been awarded an amazing six years in a row. Our retail consumer products business has exceeded our best expectations, proving consumers are eager for solutions outside the traditional dealership replacement model. Looking forward, our team continues to ensure our development pipeline turns out industry-unique projects. The new key cutting and pairing technologies we're introducing will further strengthen our leadership position in the industry."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list including company profiles can be found at inc.com/inc5000.

About Car Keys Express

Car Keys Express is a global leader in discount, automotive key replacement for businesses and consumers. The company invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures a full line of aftermarket versions of modern car keys, like remote keys and smart keys. Car Keys Express offers a complete line of retail-friendly solutions to allow retailers to build a key replacement program or enhance an existing program. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. Founded in 2002, Car Keys Express is continually recognized for excellence in the industry, winning Inc. Magazine's, "Inc. 5000" in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, AAPEX "Best New Product" Award in 2015 and 2019, Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year® in 2017, and EnterpriseCorp's FAST Innovation Award Winner in 2017, among others. To learn more, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com.

Media Contact:
Retail@CarKeysExpress.com

Car Keys Express Logo (PRNewsfoto/Car Keys Express)
Car Keys Express Logo (PRNewsfoto/Car Keys Express)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-keys-express-wins-inc-5000-award-for-6th-consecutive-year-301358389.html

SOURCE Car Keys Express

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Cisco Stock Dips As Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance Shows A Slowdown

    Cisco stock slipped after earnings topped estimates but its full-year 2022 revenue guidance indicated a possible slowing in growth.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.

  • Why Sgoco Group Stock Exploded 75% Higher on Wednesday

    Sgoco Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), a small-cap conglomerate that operates in China, saw its stock soar on Wednesday on increased trading volume. On average, Sgoco Group stock gets bought and sold 327,000 times a day. There was no press release or earnings announcement from Sgoco Group that warranted this big move, so the likely suspects could be Wall Street Bets traders on Reddit, who have tried to push around this stock in the past.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • Here’s Why Nelson Capital Disposed its Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stake

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • What if you die first? 10 important financial issues for married people

    For a married couple, their Social Security benefits can consist of two workers’ benefits or a worker’s benefit and a spousal benefit. For instance, if a worker had a $2,000-a-month benefit and the spouse had $1,000, upon the death of either spouse the survivor’s benefit would be $2,000 a month. What if the surviving spouse isn’t yet age 62, which is usually the earliest age at which you can get retirement benefits?

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

    After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to plateau. As electric vehicle (EV) news site Electrek reports today, Tesla has just confirmed that it plans to soon open its Supercharger network of charging stations to other manufacturers' EVs.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • Meet the Long Island guys who love unloved shopping malls

    Busted malls? They’ll pay cash. Why two guys in Long Island, New York, see a gold mine in paying all-cash for malls discarded by other property owners.

  • Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Uber or Lyft

    Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) both went public in the spring of 2019 to a great deal of hype. Uber is up a measly 3%, while Lyft is actually down 31%, significantly lagging the broader S&P 500's return during that time. Admittedly, their stock prices have fared better over the past 12 months as the economy has slowly reopened, but there's still plenty to dislike about Uber's and Lyft's business models.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • Why America's Car-Mart Stock Crashed Today

    And why Car-Mart's CFO thinks high used car prices might be bad for business.

  • Upstart Is Up Nearly 700%. Here's Why It's Still a Buy

    Artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been hot in its first few months on the market, soaring more than 700% since going public last December. Upstart's proprietary artificial intelligence system replaces the traditional FICO score to determine if borrowers with lower or no credit are creditworthy. It's a win-win scenario for both borrowers and lenders, and investors are winning from the company's resulting growth.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.