Car Leasing Market to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during 2021-2025, ALD SA and Arval Service Lease emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the car leasing market and it is poised to grow by 23696.77 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download Free sample report in MINUTES
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at par impact on the car leasing market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Commercial customers led the end-user segment in the car leasing market.
What is the major driver in the market?
The economic way of acquiring a car is likely to drive the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.
What will be the YOY in 2021?
The YOY is estimated at 21.79% in 2021.
How big is the APAC market?
74% of the growth will come from APAC
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Car Fleet Leasing Market in US by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The car fleet leasing market in US has the potential to grow by USD 149.17 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download FREE Sample
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Athlon Car Lease International BV, Avis Budget Group Inc., Deutsche Leasing AG, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corporation NV, and Sixt SE are some of the major market participants.
Although the economic way of acquiring a car, rising technological obsolescence of older cars, and effective means of personal transportation for businesses will offer immense growth opportunities, limited customer awareness and acceptance in semi-urban and rural areas are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this car leasing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Car Leasing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Car Leasing Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Geography
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41043
Car Leasing Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The car leasing market report covers the following areas:
Car Leasing Market Size
Car Leasing Market Trends
Car Leasing Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies off-lease cars fueling the used car market as one of the prime reasons driving the car leasing market growth during the next few years.
Car Leasing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist car leasing market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the car leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the car leasing market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car leasing market vendors
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Commercial customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Non-commercial customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ALD SA
Arval Service Lease
Athlon Car Lease International BV
Avis Budget Group Inc.
Deutsche Leasing AG
Enterprise Holdings Inc.
Europcar Mobility Group SA
Hertz Global Holdings Inc.
LeasePlan Corporation NV
Sixt SE
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Link: https://www.technavio.com/report/car-leasing-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-leasing-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-over-18-during-2021-2025-ald-sa-and-arval-service-lease-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth-technavio-301284550.html
SOURCE Technavio