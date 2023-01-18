U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

Car rack market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global car rack market size is estimated to grow by USD 1744.71 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Car Rack Market 2023-2027

Global car rack market - Five forces
The global car rack market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global car rack market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Car Rack Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (bike car rack, roof rack, ski rack, roof box, and water sports carrier) and application (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle).

  • The bike car rack segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.  Owing to a rise in travel interest among consumers there will be a rise in bike sales. The rising sales of bikes positively impact the global market. Furthermore, consumers are participating in cycling as an adventure or leisure activity in the domestic markets, creating the need for carrying these bikes to biking trails or the countryside. Additionally, the popularity of bikes in countries like the US is increasing as a mode of transport. Therefore, these factors will increase the demand for the segment and positively boost the global market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global car rack market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global car rack market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Various initiatives in the sector provide a favorable platform for the key leading vendors in the region to increase product awareness and sales. For instance, car racing events such as F4 US Championship (2019) and Radical Cup Championship (2020) would trigger the demand for car racks during the forecast period. additionally, the US and Canada have a mature market for skiing in the region which will also boost the regional market during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global car rack market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The increasing demand for smaller cars is notably driving the market growth. People prefer smaller cars over big or premium cars. This is primarily due to factors such as the high rise in fuel prices, these cars are lighter and more compact compared to big cars, and the low maintenance cost.

  • In small cars, the boot space is less, and consumers must rely on the car roofs to carry excess luggage and sports equipment, especially when planning a trip.

  • Car racks fix this problem by providing space on the exterior of a car, as they provide increased capacity and allow the carrying of a multitude of items with ease and safety. Therefore, these factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Rising investment in R&D is an emerging trend in the market. There has been a rise in investments by various vendors in R&D activities, innovative applications, and solutions over the last few years.

  • Additionally, vendors are also actively working on reducing the upgrades and maintenance costs.

  • The vendors are being forced due to rapidly changing technology and changes in consumer preferences to deliver light-weighted car racks with high efficiency to survive the commoditization in the market.

  • Furthermore, vendors are looking for better quality car racks that can be used to tighten bicycles, bikes, and luggage during traveling. Thus, owing to such factors the market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • Decreasing fuel efficiency is a major challenge impeding the market. The two important factors that affect an automobile's fuel consumption are vehicle weight and engine power.

  • Installing car racks add a significant amount of weight to the vehicle, which in turn reduces fuel efficiency.

  • Furthermore, aerodynamic drag is increased by roof-mounted bike car racks and also lower fuel economy. The fuel efficiency is reduced more in roof-mounted bike car racks compared with trunk- or hitch-mounted bike car racks.

  • Vendors are aware of the issue and focus on manufacturing bike car racks that are lightweight. Thus, such factors are expected to inhibit market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this car rack market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the car rack market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the car rack market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the car rack industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of car rack market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Car Rack Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

164

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,744.71 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.16

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ACPS Automotive GmbH, Atera GmbH, Car Mate Mfg Co Ltd, Cequent, CRUZBER SA, Demar UK Ltd., Farad Pvt. Ltd., Front Runner GmbH, JAC Products, KAMEI GmbH and Co. KG, Kuat Innovations, Malone Auto Racks, Mont Blanc Group AB, Perrycraft Inc., Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., Saris Equipment LLC, Thule Group AB, TOWER POPULAR Ind Co. Ltd., Tradesman Roof Racks, and Yakima Products Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global car rack market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Bike car rack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Roof rack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Ski rack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Roof box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Water sports carrier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ACPS Automotive GmbH

  • 12.4 Atera GmbH

  • 12.5 Car Mate Mfg Co Ltd

  • 12.6 CRUZBER SA

  • 12.7 Demar UK Ltd.

  • 12.8 Front Runner GmbH

  • 12.9 JAC Products

  • 12.10 KAMEI GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.11 Kuat Innovations

  • 12.12 Mont Blanc Group AB

  • 12.13 Perrycraft Inc.

  • 12.14 Rhino Rack Pty Ltd.

  • 12.15 Saris Equipment LLC

  • 12.16 Thule Group AB

  • 12.17 Yakima Products Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Global Car Rack Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-rack-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301723103.html

SOURCE Technavio

