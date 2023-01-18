Car rack market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global car rack market size is estimated to grow by USD 1744.71 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Car Rack Market 2023-2027

Global car rack market - Five forces

The global car rack market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For interpretation of Porter's five forces model

Global car rack market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Car Rack Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (bike car rack, roof rack, ski rack, roof box, and water sports carrier) and application (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle).

The bike car rack segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Owing to a rise in travel interest among consumers there will be a rise in bike sales. The rising sales of bikes positively impact the global market. Furthermore, consumers are participating in cycling as an adventure or leisure activity in the domestic markets, creating the need for carrying these bikes to biking trails or the countryside. Additionally, the popularity of bikes in countries like the US is increasing as a mode of transport. Therefore, these factors will increase the demand for the segment and positively boost the global market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global car rack market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global car rack market.

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Various initiatives in the sector provide a favorable platform for the key leading vendors in the region to increase product awareness and sales. For instance, car racing events such as F4 US Championship (2019) and Radical Cup Championship (2020) would trigger the demand for car racks during the forecast period. additionally, the US and Canada have a mature market for skiing in the region which will also boost the regional market during the forecast period.

Global car rack market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for smaller cars is notably driving the market growth. People prefer smaller cars over big or premium cars. This is primarily due to factors such as the high rise in fuel prices, these cars are lighter and more compact compared to big cars, and the low maintenance cost.

In small cars, the boot space is less, and consumers must rely on the car roofs to carry excess luggage and sports equipment, especially when planning a trip.

Car racks fix this problem by providing space on the exterior of a car, as they provide increased capacity and allow the carrying of a multitude of items with ease and safety. Therefore, these factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Rising investment in R&D is an emerging trend in the market. There has been a rise in investments by various vendors in R&D activities, innovative applications, and solutions over the last few years.

Additionally, vendors are also actively working on reducing the upgrades and maintenance costs.

The vendors are being forced due to rapidly changing technology and changes in consumer preferences to deliver light-weighted car racks with high efficiency to survive the commoditization in the market.

Furthermore, vendors are looking for better quality car racks that can be used to tighten bicycles, bikes, and luggage during traveling. Thus, owing to such factors the market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Decreasing fuel efficiency is a major challenge impeding the market. The two important factors that affect an automobile's fuel consumption are vehicle weight and engine power.

Installing car racks add a significant amount of weight to the vehicle, which in turn reduces fuel efficiency.

Furthermore, aerodynamic drag is increased by roof-mounted bike car racks and also lower fuel economy. The fuel efficiency is reduced more in roof-mounted bike car racks compared with trunk- or hitch-mounted bike car racks.

Vendors are aware of the issue and focus on manufacturing bike car racks that are lightweight. Thus, such factors are expected to inhibit market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this car rack market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the car rack market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the car rack market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the car rack industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of car rack market vendors

Car Rack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,744.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACPS Automotive GmbH, Atera GmbH, Car Mate Mfg Co Ltd, Cequent, CRUZBER SA, Demar UK Ltd., Farad Pvt. Ltd., Front Runner GmbH, JAC Products, KAMEI GmbH and Co. KG, Kuat Innovations, Malone Auto Racks, Mont Blanc Group AB, Perrycraft Inc., Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., Saris Equipment LLC, Thule Group AB, TOWER POPULAR Ind Co. Ltd., Tradesman Roof Racks, and Yakima Products Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

