Car Rack Market | Positioning of vendors such as ACPS Automotive GmbH, Allen Sports USA, and Atera GmbH among others to be dominant during forecast period
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the car rack market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.45 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. ACPS Automotive GmbH (Germany), Allen Sports USA (US), Atera GmbH (Germany), CRUZBER SA (Spain), KAMEI GmbH and Co. KG (Germany), Kuat Racks (US), Mont Blanc Group AB (Sweden), Rhino Rack Pty Ltd. (US), Thule Group AB (Sweden), and Yakima Products Inc. (US) are some of the major market participants.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing demand for smaller cars will offer immense growth opportunities, difficulties in the installation will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Car Rack Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Car Rack Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Car Rack Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our car rack market report covers the following areas:
Car Rack Market size
Car Rack Market trends
Car Rack Market industry analysis
This study identifies increasing demand for adventure tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the car rack market growth during the next few years.
Car Rack Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Car Rack Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Car Rack Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Car Rack Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist car rack market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the car rack market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the car rack market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car rack market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Bike car rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Roof rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Ski rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Roof box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Water sports carrier - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ACPS Automotive GmbH
Allen Sports USA
Atera GmbH
CRUZBER SA
KAMEI GmbH and Co. KG
Kuat Racks
Mont Blanc Group AB
Rhino Rack Pty Ltd.
Thule Group AB
Yakima Products Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
