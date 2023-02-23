U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

Car rack market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% by 2027, Evolving opportunities with ACPS Automotive GmbH, Atera GmbH among others - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global car rack market is estimated to increase by USD 1,744.71 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Car Rack Market 2023-2027

Car Rack Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

164

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,744.71 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.16

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ACPS Automotive GmbH, Atera GmbH, Car Mate Mfg Co Ltd, Cequent, CRUZBER SA, Demar UK Ltd., Farad Pvt. Ltd., Front Runner GmbH, JAC Products, KAMEI GmbH and Co. KG, Kuat Innovations, Malone Auto Racks, Mont Blanc Group AB, Perrycraft Inc., Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., Saris Equipment LLC, Thule Group AB, TOWER POPULAR Ind Co. Ltd., Tradesman Roof Racks, and Yakima Products Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Car rack market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape -

The global car rack market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer residential real estate in the market are ACPS Automotive GmbH, Atera GmbH, Car Mate Mfg Co Ltd, Cequent, CRUZBER SA, Demar UK Ltd., Farad Pvt. Ltd., Front Runner GmbH, JAC Products, KAMEI GmbH and Co. KG, Kuat Innovations, Malone Auto Racks, Mont Blanc Group AB, Perrycraft Inc., Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., Saris Equipment LLC, Thule Group AB, TOWER POPULAR Ind Co. Ltd., Tradesman Roof Racks, and Yakima Products Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

  • ACPS Automotive GmbH: The company offers car racks such as fix4bike for 2 bikes and 3 bikes.

  • Atera GmbH: The company offers car racks such as clamp carrier AS fix carrier ASF and special carrier ASS.

  • CRUZBER SA: The company offers car racks such as Safari A-110, Safari A-126, and Safari A-140.

  • Front Runner GmbH: The company offers car racks such as slimline II racks, slim sport racks, and slimpro van racks.

For details on the other vendors and their offerings Buy the report!

Car rack market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (bike car rack, roof rack, ski rack, roof box, and water sports carrier), and application (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle).

  • The bike-car rack segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising number of consumers indulging in biking and cross-country road trips is expected to increase the demand for bike car racks during the forecast period.  Furthermore, consumers are participating in cycling as an adventure or leisure activity in the domestic markets, creating the need for carrying these bikes to biking trails or the countryside. Therefore, these factors will increase the demand for the segment and positively boost the global market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global car rack market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global residential real estate market.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Various initiatives in the sector provide a favorable platform for the key leading vendors in the region to increase product awareness and sales. For instance, car racing events such as F4 US Championship (2019) and Radical Cup Championship (2020) would trigger the demand for car racks during the forecast period. additionally, the US and Canada have a mature market for skiing in the region which will also boost the regional market during the forecast period.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments including country and
region wise -Download a Sample Report

Car rack market Market Dynamics
Leading Drivers - The increasing demand for smaller cars is notably driving market growth. People prefer smaller cars over big or premium cars. This is primarily due to factors such as the high rise in fuel prices, these cars are lighter and more compact compared to big cars, and the low maintenance cost. In small cars, the boot space is less, and consumers must rely on the car roofs to carry excess luggage and sports equipment, especially when planning a trip. Car racks fix this problem by providing space on the exterior of a car, as they provide increased capacity and allow the carrying of a multitude of items with ease and safety. Therefore, these factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period

Key Trends - Rising investment in R&D is an emerging trend in the market. There has been a rise in investments by various vendors in R&D activities, innovative applications, and solutions over the last few years. Additionally, vendors are also actively working on reducing the upgrades and maintenance costs. The vendors are being forced due to rapidly changing technology and changes in consumer preferences to deliver light-weighted car racks with high efficiency to survive the commoditization in the market. Furthermore, vendors are looking for better quality car racks that can be used to tighten bicycles, bikes, and luggage during traveling. Thus, owing to such factors the market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges Decreasing fuel efficiency is a major challenge impeding the market. The two important factors that affect an automobile's fuel consumption are vehicle weight and engine power. Installing car racks add a significant amount of weight to the vehicle, which in turn reduces fuel efficiency. Furthermore, aerodynamic drag is increased by roof-mounted bike car racks and also lower fuel economy. The fuel efficiency is reduced more in roof-mounted bike car racks compared with trunk- or hitch-mounted bike car racks. Vendors are aware of the issue and focus on manufacturing bike car racks that are lightweight. Thus, such factors are expected to inhibit market growth during the forecast period.

Find more insights on market dynamics - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this car rack market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the car rack market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the car rack market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the car rack market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of car rack market vendors

Related Reports: 

  • The automotive bicycle rack market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.24% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 457.24 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (hitch-mounted rack, roof-mounted rack, and trunk-mounted rack), application (household, commercial use, and public services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The bike car rack market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1.15 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (hitch-mounted rack, trunk-mounted rack, and roof-mounted rack) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global car rack market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Bike car rack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Roof rack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Ski rack - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Roof box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Water sports carrier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ACPS Automotive GmbH

  • 12.4 Atera GmbH

  • 12.5 Car Mate Mfg Co Ltd

  • 12.6 CRUZBER SA

  • 12.7 Demar UK Ltd.

  • 12.8 Front Runner GmbH

  • 12.9 JAC Products

  • 12.10 KAMEI GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.11 Kuat Innovations

  • 12.12 Mont Blanc Group AB

  • 12.13 Perrycraft Inc.

  • 12.14 Rhino Rack Pty Ltd.

  • 12.15 Saris Equipment LLC

  • 12.16 Thule Group AB

  • 12.17 Yakima Products Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

