U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,173.91
    -1.57 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,188.84
    +60.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,470.10
    -93.66 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.69
    -19.17 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.26
    +3.85 (+3.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.80
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.30 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9810
    +0.0210 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2485
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9850
    -0.1250 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,971.04
    +748.67 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.16
    +19.83 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Car rental giant Sixt hit by cyberattack, customers told to expect delays

Carly Page
·2 min read

Germany-based rental car giant Sixt has confirmed it's been hit by a cyberattack that has caused widespread disruption to its global operations.

According to a statement from Sixt, which has more than 2,000 locations across over 110 countries, the company first detected "IT irregularities" on April 29, before subsequently confirming the cyberattack and containing it at an "early stage." Sixt has not said what kind of cyberattack it experienced but said it launched an investigation with both internal and external experts.

“Access to IT systems was immediately restricted and the pre-planned recovery processes were initiated,” Sixt said. “Many central Sixt systems, in particular the website and apps were kept up and running. Thereby, impacts on the company, its operations and services have been minimized to provide business continuity for customers.

While Sixt claims the impact on its global operations has been limited, the company noted on Monday that temporary disruptions affecting certain areas of the business, including customer care, are “likely to occur in the short term.”

These problems appear to be ongoing. TechCrunch attempted to call Sixt’s reservation lines in the U.S. and the U.K but both appeared to be disconnected at the time of writing, and reports across social media suggest customers have been left without support after rented cars have broken down. According to German media, several Sixt branches in Germany have also been forced to process the majority of bookings manually using pen and paper.

TechCrunch asked Sixt whether it could confirm whether the incident was the result of ransomware, but the company declined to answer our questions. The company also declined to say whether customer or employee data was accessed during the intrusion, if it has the means to detect if there was malicious access, and if it had notified the relevant authorities.

Lyft expands its rental business with Sixt partnership

Recommended Stories

  • Interior design startup Havenly introduces IRL services

    A digital interior design startup that's been offering online services is bringing its interior design expertise into the real world. Havenly, a Denver, Colorado-based company, founded in 2014, is today launching "Havenly At Home" -- an at-home offering that allows clients to work with their chosen interior designer in person. Lee Mayer, Co-Founder and CEO of Havenly, said in a statement, "Our expansion responds to the requests of our customers over the years, adding in-person services to deliver an enhanced design experience for our customers and addresses a market typically overlooked by other models.”

  • German regulator imposes tougher rules on Facebook owner Meta

    Germany's cartel office said that Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of Facebook, has "paramount significance for competition across markets", a classification which gives the regulator more leeway to curb digital companies' market power. Under legislation introduced by German lawmakers in early 2021, the cartel office can ban what it deems to be anti-competitive activities. Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, operates a strong, ad-supported social media ecosystem that continues to expand and is used by a large portion of the population in Germany, the cartel office said in a statement on Wednesday.

  • Endo Acquires Six Development-Stage, Injectable Product Candidates For $35M

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) has acquired six development-stage, ready-to-use injectable product candidates from Nevakar Injectables Inc, a subsidiary of Nevakar Inc. Under the agreement terms, Endo purchased the six product candidates from Nevakar Injectables for a one-time payment of million to be expensed immediately in Q2 as acquired in-process research and development costs. This acquisition is separate from Endo's previously announced exclusive licensing agreement with Nevakar. "T

  • A Crypto Primer: Currencies, Commodities, Tokens

    Here's a brief primer on the differences between crypto commodities, cryptocurrencies, and crypto tokens.

  • What Is So Smart About Smart Contract Platforms?

    The innovative qualities of Ethereum have led to an explosion of new digital assets in the Smart Contract Platform sector. Here's a look at the sector its significance as a digital asset sector and how CoinDesk Indices is setting standards that define this sector.

  • Starbucks Teases Web 3 Platform in NFT Announcement

    The coffee chain says its digital collectibles will likely be chain-agnostic and come with benefits tied to its physical locations.

  • VanEck Releases First NFTs, Promising Early Access to Research

    Asset management and crypto-based product firm VanEck has launched its first collection of NFTs to showcase the tokens’ real-world utility and build community.

  • Shanghai residents turn to NFTs to record COVID lockdown, combat censorship

    Shanghai residents are turning to the blockchain to preserve memories of the city's month-long COVID-19 lockdown, minting videos, photos and artworks capturing their ordeal as non-fungible tokens to ensure they can be shared and avoid deletion. While some people have defiantly continued reposting such content, others are turning to NFT marketplaces like the world's largest, OpenSea, where users can mint content and buy or sell it using cryptocurrencies, attracted in part by the fact that data recorded on the blockchain is unerasable. The height of Shanghai's lockdown minting moment is rooted in April 22, when netizens battled censors overnight to share a six-minute video entitled "The Voice of April", a montage of voices recorded over the course of the Shanghai outbreak.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    With that in mind, now looks like a good time to put money to work, and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) look like smart long-term investments. After leaving Ethereum, Charles Hoskinson started the Cardano project in 2015. In fact, it features the first blockchain consensus mechanism based on peer-reviewed research, Ouroboros.

  • America Movil teams up with Mexican national guard to beat cybercrime

    Mexican telecoms company America Movil will work with the country's National Guard to tackle cybercrime, sharing technical information on criminals and threats, the government said Tuesday. Scitum, a cybersecurity division of America Movil's Telmex unit, signed an agreement with the National Guard that will lead to preventative actions and detection of risk factors in information technologies, a government statement said. Scitum will share its "experience and solutions to prevent cyberattacks," the company told Reuters.

  • Why Coinbase Is Changing The Way It Lists Cryptos

    Coinbase is one of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchange platforms out there. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, Coinbase now boasts a whopping 89 million users and over $278 billion in assets on the platform. With all of this money being traded, there are bound to be some technical difficulties along the way, and Coinbase is constantly working on adjusting accordingly.

  • Something called a ‘difficulty bomb’ could freeze the entire Ethereum network. What is it, and why is the blockchain delaying action?

    The bomb is essential for Ethereum’s highly anticipated “merge” upgrade, but it could result in big problems for the network if it goes off too early.

  • ​​Today's Top 3 Crypto Gainers: Algorand Surges on FIFA Deal

    Smart contract crypto Algorand (ALGO) led the gainers on news it will become FIFA's official blockchain platform. Read on to find out more about what's driving today's top gainers. FIFA, the governing body of world football, has signed a sponsorship and technical partnership deal with Algorand.

  • Sandbox AQ Gets Backing From CIA’s Venture Capital Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- The Central Intelligence Agency’s venture capital firm has invested in Sandbox AQ, a Google software spinoff that is focused on harnessing artificial intelligence and quantum science.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack

  • UK poised to ditch plans to empower tech regulator - FT

    Britain is poised to shelve plans to empower a new technology regulator, in a blow to global efforts to curb the dominance of internet companies, including Google and Facebook, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. The government's new legislative programme is not expected to include a bill to provide statutory underpinning to the digital markets unit that is based within the Competition and Markets Authority, the FT reported, citing people briefed on the situation.

  • Quik.com launches minting of NFT Domains: .metaverse, .vr and .chain

    The emergence of blockchain technology has given rise to new value exchanges, dApps, Web 3.0, and crypto-assets. And one of the most essential and innovative of them is the NFT domains.

  • Amazon adding 2,500 jobs in California

    Amazon.com Inc. said Tuesday that it will add 2,500 corporate and tech jobs in Santa Monica, Irvine, Calif., and San Diego. The jobs will focus on different areas of the company including retail, Amazon Games, Amazon Web Services and operations. Amazon has signed leases for new office space in all three cities, with workers moving into the new offices this year and in 2023. Amazon has 170,000 workers in California, including 17,000 jobs that were created in the state in 2021. Amazon stock has tu

  • GBP/USD Tests Support At 1.2475

    GBP/USD settled below the support at 1.2510 and is testing the next support level at 1.2475.

  • Zillow and Redfin Get Price-Target Cuts. Analyst Sees a Challenging Housing Market.

    Wedbush says the real-estate tech companies could suffer as rising interest rates make it more difficult for people to afford homes.

  • Mizuho Continues To See Upside In Alibaba, JD, Baidu, Dada Amid Odds

    Mizuho saw a challenging 1H22 for China's internet, given the ongoing disruptions to consumer spending and business activities from COVID restrictions. Mizuho expects the negative impact to spread across all internet segments, including e-commerce, advertising, and cloud computing. As a result, Mizuho lowered its revenue growth rate by 5 points in 1H22 and 3 points for FY22. Mizuho cut the PT for Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $300 to $285 (127.7% upside) and maintained a Buy. Mizuho cut the PT