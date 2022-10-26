U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.50
    -34.75 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,787.00
    -90.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,488.25
    -225.25 (-1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.70
    +8.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.54
    +1.22 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.40
    +11.40 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    +0.12 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    +0.0041 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0650
    -0.0430 (-1.05%)
     

  • Vix

    28.49
    -1.36 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1564
    +0.0092 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2530
    -0.7640 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,545.46
    +1,260.93 (+6.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.42
    +35.03 (+7.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,970.32
    -43.16 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Car Rental Search Engine QEEQ Fights Inflation for Travelers and Announces Free Tools to Maximize Dealer Profits

·4 min read

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers looking to fight inflation can use car rental search engine QEEQ to find the best deal and receive a 10 percent discount with other perks as a Diamond Member.

At the same time, dealers who sign up with QEEQ to rent their vehicles have access to free inventory and management tools that could otherwise be prohibitory expensive and will help grow their businesses as the platforms finds new customers.

QEEQ and its global car dealers have been experiencing an explosion of clients who are taking advantage of deals and incentives offered by the platform to rent vehicles, surpassing order volume even before the pandemic.

"Car rental dealers that use our platform can use QBooking Solutions for free to manage their business," said QEEQ CEO Ben Lee. "The web-based car rental system provides all the features and solutions needed to run every aspect of a car rental business anywhere in the world."

The supplier management and order management system can improve business management efficiency capabilities and reduce operating costs.

The platform allows car rental dealers and agencies to optimize their inventory and pricing strategies. Its features include inventory and reservation management, price configuration, and multiple branch management tools.

It generates car rental bookings by allowing dealers access to other marketing channels, saving the costs of finding new customers. QBooking Solutions can also improve inventory management and saves operating costs while providing statistics and performance reports.

Some main features include managing quotations quickly in an ergonomically designed inventory management system, multi-dimensional statistical analysis, user-defined reports, multi-device support, and other useful features.

QBooking Solutions also allows dealers to print out rental agreements that can be tailored to different operational requirements and business models.

Most small and medium-sized car dealers lack the resources and the capability of developing or purchasing a large information management system. This can put them at a competitive disadvantage.

Similar features that QBooking Solutions offer for free can be prohibitively expensive for dealers if they purchase a comparable management system on their own.

"QBooking Solutions can change that. Now, these smaller dealers can compete with the bigger players on a level playing field," said Lee.

QBooking Solutions can help boost the business of any global car rental dealer by helping them find new customers and improving the efficiency of their operations. It also helps process order information more efficiently to improve service and operational capabilities.

The SaaS platform ultimately reduces operational costs to ensure dealerships achieve a qualitative change in operations to the greatest extent possible.

Through systematization and automation, the QEEQ booking platform improves the speed of order processing and supports multi-dimensional management of brands, dealer store locations, vehicles, insurance packages, users, etc.

This industry-leading inventory management algorithm ensures that vehicles are rented out as quickly as possible at the highest possible rate. The platform also provides an API interface to facilitate self-service access to more channel platforms and can analyze rental market conditions.

These features include order status, and store operation time along with other variables, allowing dealers to cut excess vehicle inventory and improve operational efficiency for maximum cost savings and profitability.

"Dealers interested in expanding their car rental business can request a demo or sign up for our QBooking Solutions for free at our website. In November travelers can also find the best deals on rooms and the hotel industry will also have access to the same integrated solution," said Lee.

About QEEQ

QEEQ prides itself on matching customers with car rental dealers all around the world with excellent customer service and innovative features.

The company is an experienced car rental specialist, providing online services for more than 100,000 locations in 200 countries. QEEQ was founded in 2017 and has served more than five million travelers with a mission of making travel easier anywhere in the world.

For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Karen Wang at 347464@email4pr.com or +852 30085665.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Karen Wang
Senior Digital Manager
qeeq.com
Hong Kong, China
Tel: +852 30085665
347464@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-rental-search-engine-qeeq-fights-inflation-for-travelers-and-announces-free-tools-to-maximize-dealer-profits-301659867.html

SOURCE QEEQ

Recommended Stories

  • Sam's Club Makes Customer-Friendly Move Costco Hasn't

    The Walmart-owned warehouse club has quietly made some changes that may give it an edge over its rivals.

  • Amazon on track to accept Venmo payments by Black Friday

    Tech editor Dan Howley details Amazon's timeline to be able to accept Venmo payments by this year's Black Friday shopping event.

  • New Global Report Demonstrates FedEx Economic Impact

    FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today released the findings from its 2022 report that analyzed the company's impact on the global economy with key regional and market-specific analyses from around the world at the conclusion of its 2022 fiscal year (FY 2022). The report, produced in consultation with Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, for the first time analyzed the impact FedEx has on economies around the world. Over the past 49 years, Fe

  • Exclusive-SAP delays Russia exit as deal talks fail and workers at risk

    SAP will miss its deadline to exit Russia before the end of the year as the German software group has failed to find a buyer for the unit, five sources told Reuters, underscoring the difficulties some companies are facing to leave the country. The Walldorf, Germany-based enterprise software company in April joined Oracle Corp, Salesforce Inc and others in announcing plans to exit Russia after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, prompting a slew of Western sanctions on Russian companies and business people. While it has shut its data centers and cloud business in the country, SAP still has annual contracts for its maintenance business in Russia that it must service or face legal risks, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the situation.

  • Analyst Report: Interpublic Grp Of Cos., Inc

    Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., based in New York, is a holding company comprised of numerous advertising agencies and marketing services companies. Its major agency brands include McCann Worldgroup, FCB, and MullenLowe. IPG agencies provide traditional advertising and media services, as well as marketing services, such as communications, market intelligence, events, public relations, and sports marketing. IPG shares are included in the S&P 500 index. The company has about 5,000 clients and about 58,500 employees.

  • Chipmakers in ‘Unprecedented’ Slump Rule Out Quick Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. and SK Hynix Inc. offered a gloomy view of the chip market in their latest quarterly reports, dashing hopes of a quick rebound for the $550 billion industry. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes

  • Shutterstock Shares Pop 11% After Clocking 10% Revenue Growth In Q3; Expands OpenAI Partnership

    Shutterstock, Inc (NYSE: SSTK) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $204.1 million in constant currencies, missing the consensus of $213.8 million. Income from operations increased 29% Y/Y to $28.7 million. Net income increased 44% Y/Y to $23.0 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.00 beat the consensus of $0.89. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 27.5% from 22.8% in the third quarter of 2021. Free cash flow decreased 52% Y/Y to $21.4 million. Shutterstock held $76.2 mill

  • Activist Investor Calls for Overhaul of Korean Tobacco Giant KT&G

    An investment firm started by former Carlyle executive Sanghyun Lee has bought a roughly 1% stake and is pressing for emphasis on alternative tobacco products and a spinoff of its ginseng business.

  • Embattled London Metal Exchange Is Headed for Another Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange has faced a firestorm of criticism this year, and it’s about to get even worse.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyThe 145-year-old bourse is already taking heat from regulators and being sued by hedge funds and proprietary trad

  • Otis elevator company adds to board

    Elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company Otis Worldwide has appointed a veteran of the automotive and industrial industries and current owner of her own investment company to its board of directors. Nelda Connors will join the Otis (NYSE: OTIS) board effective Oct. 28, and will serve on the board’s audit and compensation committees. With the addition of Connors, the Otis Board has 10 directors.

  • Old Boys Club at Hong Kong Banking Summit Puts Women on Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- As pandemic restrictions lift, indoor performances and dancing are back in Hong Kong. So is the finance world’s old boys club.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnGoldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomo

  • Visa profit jump, boosts dividend, shares rise

    Visa reported better-than-expected earnings, a boost of its quarterly dividend as well as a new stock repurchase program sending shares higher.

  • Williams-Sonoma Stock Falls on Downgrade. Spending on Furniture Could Drop.

    Jefferies said that if sales weaken, the company could lose some of the gains it made in improving its margins early in the pandemic.

  • Barclays profit and income beat forecasts

    Barclays said its diversified income streams position it well for the current economic and market environment, including rising interest rates.

  • Diversify Your Portfolio With 3 Best Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds

    Below, we will share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz. CFSMX, BMSFX, and WAMFX. Each has earned a Zacks #1 Rank.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    On Tuesday, Aveo shares soared 42% in massive volume on news that it will get acquired by South Korea's LG Chem.

  • UBS Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y on Lower Revenues, Costs Dip

    A fall in revenues and a decline in total net credit loss release ail UBS's Q3 earnings.

  • AmeraMex International Receives Equipment Orders Totaling $371,169

    AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment or...

  • Meta Analyst Sees Higher Upside For Stock Versus Google Amid Subdued Sentiment Towards Metaverse

    KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and cut the price target to $120 from $125. Patterson reiterated Overweight on Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) and slashed the price target to $175 from $196. Also Read: Meta Investor Wants Metaverse Spending Slashed, Along With Employee Jobs Amid mounting concerns about a downturn in 2023, he observed investors were increasingly skeptical of Street revenue growth at META and GOOGL.

  • Anchorage Digital General Counsel on Stablecoin Regulation

    Anchorage Digital General Counsel Georgia Quinn joins "First Mover" to discuss the lessons learned from the collapse of Terra and why consistent stablecoin regulation will bolster and upgrade the U.S. dollar for the digital age.