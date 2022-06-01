U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,140.75
    +9.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,108.00
    +137.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,661.75
    +15.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,867.20
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.80
    +1.13 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.20
    -15.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0712
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    -0.37 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2567
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +0.8630 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,548.02
    -208.88 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    687.81
    -8.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,590.47
    -17.19 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Car-sharing startup Turo expands to New York and France

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Peer-to-peer car sharing company Turo is expanding to New York State and France in June, the company said on Wednesday. The expansion comes at a time when post/mid-Covid tourism is beginning to heat up, but renting a car will be difficult and expensive due to ongoing semiconductor shortages and supply chain issues.

Turo's launch in New York follows the state legislature's passing of SB 6715 in December 2021, a law that provides a regulatory framework for peer-to-peer car sharing operations in the state. NY was the only state in the country where such a service was unavailable, so the signing of the bill means Turo is now in all 50 states.

Prospective hosts can start pre-listing cars on Wednesday, and guests who want to book on Turo can start June 27, the company said.

Meanwhile in France, Turo has acquired French competitor OuiCar, effectively opening up the French market and supporting broader expansion plans in Europe, the company says. Turo did not share the terms of the deal, but it's an acquihire that will involve initially maintaining the OuiCar brand before assimilating OuiCar under the Turo umbrella in the future.

Aside from the U.S., and now France, Turo's service is available in the UK and Canada. The company says it spans 8,000 cities with over 2 million active guests and 217,000 active vehicles on the platform as of March 31.

Turo previously also offered its service in Germany, after an investment from Daimler allowed the company to take over the automaker's car-sharing subsidiary Croove. However, at the start of the pandemic, Turo decided to sunset its German operations to maintain the "long-term health of the global business."

Turo filed to go public earlier this year under somewhat mysterious terms. Turo, then and now, has not shared information on the number of shares to be offered in the IPO or the price range. The company also wouldn't share any updates on its IPO process, but a spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch Turo was monitoring stock market conditions to ensure a successful public debut.

Recommended Stories

  • Meet the Middle Tennessee High School Sports Awards spring sport nominees

    Here are the nominees for all of the spring sports to be honored at the 2022 Middle Tennessee High School Sports Awards.

  • Social media giants are failing women, finds Ofcom

    Ofcom, the UK's soon-to-be social media harms watchdog under incoming Online Safety legislation, has warned tech platforms that they are failing to take women's safety seriously. Publishing new research (PDF) into the nation's online habits today, Ofcom said it has found that female Internet users in the UK are less confident about their online safety than men, as well as being more affected by discriminatory, hateful and trolling content. Its study, which involved the regulator polling some 6,000 Brits to understand their online experiences and habits, also indicates that women feel less able to have a voice and share their opinions on the web than male counterparts -- and that's despite another finding from the study that women tend to be more avid users of the Internet and major social media services.

  • The largest plant in the world is an ancient self-cloning sea grass

    It covers 180 kilometers of Shark Bay in Australia.

  • Garmin updates its mid-range running watch for the first time in three years

    Garmin has revamped its Forerunner 200-series watch for the first time since 2019, and it's launching its first solar running watch at the same time.

  • Hendrick organization promotes senior executives to lead four key areas

    CONCORD, N.C. — In a move designed to strengthen his overall enterprise and support the growth of successful new business units, chairman and CEO Rick Hendrick has named four longtime senior executives to lead key areas within the organization. The new roles and responsibilities are effective immediately. Hendrick Motorsports president and COO Marshall Carlson, who […]

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks From the Best Analyst on Wall Street

    For the average investor, the stock markets present a bewildering array of data points: there are nearly 10,000 publicly traded companies and almost 8,000 professional analysts on Wall Street who build their careers making sense of the myriad trendlines traced out by the stocks and indexes. Those Wall Street pros are the logical people to turn to for market advice, and their reports and opinions are readily available – published by major investment firms, or drawn out by interviewers for print,

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • NIO stock rallies after May deliveries return to growth as production gradually recovers

    Shares of NIO Inc. rallied 1.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported a 4.7% increase in May deliveries, to 7,024 vehicles from 6,711 a year ago. That followed a 28.6% year-over-year decline in April. NIO said deliveries in May were still constrained by COVID-19-related lockdowns, but vehicle production had been "gradually" recovering. "NIO plans to further ramp up the production capacity to a higher level by working closely with supply chain partn

  • Down Nearly 40% From Its High, Is This Stock-Split Stock a Buy?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is heading for an important moment this month. The retail giant's shareholders recently approved a 20-for-1 stock split. And the operation is about to happen. The shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on June 6.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) posted its first-quarter earnings report on May 25. Nvidia's stock price advanced slightly after that big earnings beat, but it's still down about 36% for the year. Is it too late to buy Nvidia as a turnaround play in this turbulent market?

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Spiked Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a cloud-based analytics company, were flying high today on no company-specific news. Investors were instead likely reacting to the rising price of Bitcoin as the value of the cryptocurrency is on the rise. MicroStrategy holds well over 100,000 Bitcoin tokens, so its shareholders react strongly to the price of the cryptocurrency.