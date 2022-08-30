U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,986.16
    -44.45 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,790.87
    -308.12 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,883.14
    -134.53 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.23
    -28.72 (-1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.13
    -4.88 (-5.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.50
    -14.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    -0.37 (-1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0023
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1658
    -0.0049 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7300
    +0.0200 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,911.03
    -250.39 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.07
    -7.32 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.63
    -65.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Car Shoppers Can Look Forward to Cooling Used Car Prices This Labor Day Weekend, According to Edmunds

·7 min read

Experts say seasonality has returned to the used car market after being on hiatus and reveal which 3-year-old vehicles saw the largest price reductions in July compared to their peak value in 2022 

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers who have been delaying purchasing a vehicle in 2022 could start to find some relief in the used car market this Labor Day weekend. According to the car shopping experts at Edmunds:

Car-buying platform Edmunds.com serves nearly 20 million visitors each month. With Edmunds.com Price Promise(R), shoppers can buy smarter with instant, upfront prices for cars and trucks currently for sale at over 10,000 dealer franchises across the U.S.
Car-buying platform Edmunds.com serves nearly 20 million visitors each month. With Edmunds.com Price Promise(R), shoppers can buy smarter with instant, upfront prices for cars and trucks currently for sale at over 10,000 dealer franchises across the U.S.

  • Across more than 200 3-year-old vehicle models1, Edmunds data shows that 92.8% experienced a price drop in July compared to their peak ATP in 2022.

  • The average transaction price (ATP) for 3-year-old vehicles was $31,302 in July, a 4.6% decrease, or $1,526, compared to their peak ATP of $32,828 in January.

  • Edmunds analysts note that the biggest contributor to this trend is traditional seasonality returning to the used car market after a long period of unprecedented disruptions to the automotive industry: From 2015 to 2019, the ATP for 2012 to 2016 model year (MY) vehicles consistently showed seasonal declines between January and July of 4.8%. But in 2020, the ATP for 2017 MY vehicles increased by 0.4%, and in 2021, the ATP for 2018 MY vehicles increased by 13.1%.

  • Edmunds experts say that 2022 reflects declines more similar to pre-pandemic levels: As more of the calendar year passes by, used vehicles are getting older and gaining in mileage — and therefore commanding less than they did earlier in the year. Additionally, an uptick in the volume of near-new used vehicles (2 years old or newer) making their way to the used market as trade-ins also places downward pressure on prices of 3-year-old vehicles.

Edmunds analyzed ATPs for 3-year-old vehicles in July and compared those to their respective peak monthly ATPs in 2022.

"Car shoppers can't expect to find anything close to the doorbuster bargains of pre-pandemic Labor Day sales, but they can at least look forward to used car prices softening across the board heading into the holiday weekend," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights. "Although these price drops are not earth-shattering, they should be a welcome reprieve for consumers compared to the continued higher cost of new car purchases or leases."

To help consumers identify which vehicles are experiencing the biggest price decreases ahead of the holiday weekend, Edmunds analysts took a look at ATPs for 3-year-old vehicles in July and compared those to their respective peak monthly ATPs in 2022 (for both mainstream vehicles and luxury vehicles). Both lists can be found below.

"It's encouraging to see price peaks now showing up in the rearview mirror for the first time in a while, but possibly the most positive development for consumers is a reduction in pressure to buy immediately," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights.

"Until a few months ago, those unwilling to commit to a purchase in the moment were often beaten to the punch by the next shopper and left with even higher prices in the weeks and months that followed. Knowing that prices are trending down from all-time highs, consumers can breathe a small sigh of relief since they'll have more time to conduct research and visit a few dealerships before a purchase. But those hoping to take advantage of their trade-in should act quickly because those values are also starting to decline from record highs."

Shoppers can start searching for available used vehicle inventory on Edmunds here and determine their trade-in value on Edmunds here.

Top 10 3-Year-Old Mainstream Vehicles with the Largest Price Decreases Compared to Their Peak ATPs in 2022

(through July 2022)


Make

Model

July ATP

Peak ATP
Month in 2022

Price vs Peak
(% change)

Price vs Peak

($ change)

Ford

Fusion Energi

$17,514

$21,290
(March)

-17.7 %

$3,776

Toyota

Prius

$24,026

$28,758

(January)

-16.5 %

$4,732

Nissan

Murano

$27,213

$30,979

(January)

-12.2 %

$3,766

GMC

Yukon

$50,478

$57,080

(January)

-11.6 %

$6,602

Toyota

RAV4 Hybrid

$31,087

$35,140

(January)

-11.5 %

$4,053

Ford

EcoSport

$18,693

$21,005

(January)

-11.0 %

$2,312

Mazda

3

$20,597

$23,140

(January)

-11.0 %

$2,543

Mitsubishi

Eclipse Cross

$20,762

$23,203

(February)

-10.5 %

$2,441

Ford

Fusion

$20,443

$22,578

(January)

-9.5 %

$2,135

Nissan

Armada

$39,716

$43,748
(January)

-9.2 %

$4,032

 

Top 10 3-Year-Old Luxury Vehicles with the Largest Price Decreases Compared to Their Peak ATPs in 2022

(through July 2022)


Make

Model

July ATP

Peak ATP
Month in 2022

Price vs Peak
(% change)

Price vs Peak

($ change)

Audi

A6

$40,493

$49,014 (February)

-17.4 %

$8,521

BMW

X7

$63,571

$76,218 (January)

-16.6 %

$12,647

Mercedes-Benz

GLC Coupe

$43,166

$51,690 (January)

-16.5 %

$8,524

Audi

Q7

$42,883

$49,993 (January)

-14.2 %

$7,110

BMW

X1

$27,524

$31,884 (January)

-13.7 %

$4,360

Audi

Q5

$33,941

$39,001 (January)

-13.0 %

$5,060

Audi

Q8

$59,469

$68,136 (January)

-12.7 %

$8,667

Alfa Romeo

Giulia

$29,743

$34,069 (January)

-12.7 %

$4,326

Jaguar

F-Pace

$39,069

$44,643 (January)

-12.5 %

$5,574

Infiniti

QX80

$47,674

$54,466 (January)

-12.5 %

$6,792

 

3-Year-Old Vehicle Categories Ranked by Price Decreases Compared to Their Peak ATPs in 2022

 (through July 2022)


Vehicle Category

July ATP

Peak ATP Month in 2022

Price vs Peak

(% change)

Price vs Peak

($ change)

Luxury large car

$58,908

$66,876 (January)

-11.9 %

$7,968

Luxury large SUV

$63,127

$70,417 (January)

-10.4 %

$7,290

Luxury sports car

$69,375

$76,435 (January)

-9.2 %

$7,059

Large SUV

$47,916

$52,186 (January)

-8.2 %

$4,270

Luxury midsize car

$39,143

$42,559 (January)

-8.0 %

$3,416

Luxury subcompact SUV

$29,665

$32,054 (January)

-7.5 %

$2,389

Luxury midsize SUV

$42,767

$46,184 (January)

-7.4 %

$3,417

Luxury compact Car

$32,630

$34,993 (January)

-6.8 %

$2,363

Luxury compact SUV

$34,181

$36,557 (January)

-6.5 %

$2,376

Large truck

$39,836

$42,063 (January)

-5.3 %

$2,227

Luxury subcompact car

$28,712

$30,258 (January)

-5.1 %

$1,546

Midsize SUV

$32,041

$33,700 (January)

-4.9 %

$1,659

Compact SUV

$24,998

$26,085 (January)

-4.2 %

$1,087

Subcompact SUV

$21,744

$22,662 (January)

-4.1 %

$918

Minivan

$30,469

$31,697 (January)

-3.9 %

$1,228

Heavy-duty truck

$61,036

$63,395 (January)

-3.7 %

$2,359

Midsize truck

$33,318

$34,572 (January)

-3.6 %

$1,254

Van

$41,151

$42,445 (February)

-3.0 %

$1,294

Large car

$30,556

$31,175 (January)

-2.0 %

$618

Midsize car

$23,217

$23,62 (January)

-1.7 %

$404

Sports car

$33,027

$33,054 (January)

-0.1 %

$26

Compact car

$20,325

$20,325 (July)

0.0 %

$ -

Subcompact car

$19,305

$19,305 (July)

0.0 %

$ -

Industry overall

$31,302

$32,828 (January)

-4.6 %

$1,526

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT:
Mitch Paul
PR and Communications Manager
PR@Edmunds.com
310-309-4900
http://edmunds.com/about/press

1 3-year-old vehicles are defined as 2019 model year vehicles in this release

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-shoppers-can-look-forward-to-cooling-used-car-prices-this-labor-day-weekend-according-to-edmunds-301614982.html

SOURCE Edmunds

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla watch: Louisiana lawsuit, proposed 'phantom braking' class action, labor board loss

    Here are three big stories moving Tesla stock today.

  • General Electric Enters the Hot Electric Vehicle Market

    The market for electric vehicles has been one of the hottest in the automotive sector for a few years now. Legacy car manufacturers, startups and the disruptor Tesla compete in the segments of sedans, SUVs/crossovers and pickups/trucks. Ford is already selling the F-150 Lightning, the electric version of its emblematic F-150.

  • Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla billions

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has set his young company on an aggressive expansion path like no other auto executive has dreamed - but one riddled with potholes and road blocks that could stall or sidetrack the journey. Musk's audacious goal of selling 20 million electric vehicles in 2030 is at the center of the company's growth promise for shareholders and its pledge to drive the adoption of sustainable energy. If achieved, it would make Tesla twice the size of any automaker in history, accounting for roughly 20% of the global vehicle market.

  • Driverless Cars (not Teslas) Begin Picking up Passengers

    A huge rival developer to Elon Musk's Tesla has expanded its efforts to grow self-driving technology.

  • Rivian Delivers First SUVs To Customers; Is RIVN Stock A Buy?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Think California’s EV Rules Are Ridiculous? They Just Reflect Reality.

    The blowback from a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 has been fierce--but it won't change the auto industry's direction.

  • TrueCar says August sales suggest auto industry may be 'turning the corner'

    TrueCar Inc. , the online platform to buy and sell new and used autos, said August sales data suggests the auto industry, which has been plagued by supply problems stemming from chip shortages and logistic issues, "may be turning the corner." Total new vehicle industry sales in August were expected to be up slightly from July and up 9% from a year ago, while used vehicle sales are expected to be up 4% from July but down 17% from last year. "We're seeing consecutive month over month increases for

  • Boeing lands 8-jet order from UPS

    Once the orders are delivered, which should begin in 2025, UPS will operate more than 260 Boeing airplanes.

  • Tesla hit with proposed class action over phantom braking issue

    A California owner of a Tesla Model 3 sued the electric vehicle maker in a proposed class action over cars suddenly stopping for non-existent obstacles, calling it a "frightening and dangerous nightmare," according to the lawsuit. Tesla has rushed its autonomous driving cars to market with unsafe technology, including its driver assistant system which the company calls Autopilot or Full Self-Driving, and its emergency braking system, according to the lawsuit by Jose Alvarez Toledo of San Francisco. This adds to growing public and regulatory scrutiny of Tesla's driver assistant technology, despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk promising full self-driving by this year-end.

  • Auto Biggies Bet Big to Augment North America's EV Supply Chain

    GM, F, HMC, TM and STLA, among others, are fast gearing up for North American battery production to capture the growing EV market and reduce their dependence on China.

  • Toyota's July global vehicle output drops again, puts annual target in doubt

    The sustained weakness in overall performance in July from the world's largest automaker by sales has raised concerns that Toyota may have to lower its annual production target of 9.7 million vehicles, even as China dials back pandemic restrictions and chip shortages are showing some signs of easing. Toyota produced 706,547 vehicles worldwide last month, below its target of around 800,000 units and the year-earlier output of 773,135. The global auto industry has weathered supply chain disruptions caused by chip shortages and China's strict COVID restrictions, but Toyota has also been dealing with heavy rain in Japan, a production line halt due to a recall investigation, and coronavirus outbreaks at a local plant.

  • 12 Things To Experts Say to Look For When Buying A Used Car

    The market for used cars is looking up as Cox Automotive reports increased inventory and a downward trend in prices, especially sedans. Learn: 17 Hidden Auto Costs Your Dealer Will Never Tell You...

  • The 2023 BMW X7 Has Been Refined, Not Perfected

    BMW's three-row hauler is densely packed with tech, but it's awkwardly styled and not particularly exciting.

  • The Rise of EV Factories

    There is no arguing that Detroit is the city that has “put the world on wheels,” but EVs are rapidly writing a new chapter in the history of the automobile industry.

  • Exclusive-Geely, oil group could take stakes in Renault engine company - sources

    China's Geely Automobile Holdings and an oil group are in talks about taking stakes in the fossil-fuel engine unit Renault plans to separate from its electric vehicle (EV) business, two sources close to the French carmaker said. But Renault's alliance partner, Japanese carmaker Nissan, does not plan to take a stake in the combustion engine unit, the sources told Reuters.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Launches Rider-Only Service in Downtown Phoenix

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) Waymo unveils its fully driverless robotaxi service in downtown Phoenix, which boosts its efforts to expand its ride-hailing service across the United States.

  • First Ride: Ducati’s First True Adventure Bike, the DesertX, Brings Dakar to Any Back Road

    The 110 hp all-terrain model has a full electronics suite and a level of backcountry poise that belies its size.

  • EV Roundup: F's Mustang Mach-E Price Hike, XPEV Q2 Results and More

    Ford (F) reopens its order bank for 2023 Mustang Mach-E and hikes prices of its hot-selling EV model across all trim levels. Meanwhile, XPeng (XPEV) incurs a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.

  • Why Honda's U.S. EV battery plant likely wouldn't happen without new climate credits

    Honda’s push forward with its EV ambitions took a big a step today, with the Japanese automaker signing a deal with Korea’s LG Energy Solutions (LGES) to build a lithium ion battery plant in the U.S.

  • Two Air France pilots suspended after mid-air brawl in cockpit

    Fisticuffs in the cockpit, leaving a leaky engine running while cruising over Africa -- Air France pilots are under scrutiny after recent incidents that have prompted French investigators to call for tougher safety protocols.