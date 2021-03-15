U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

Car Subscription Market to Reach $12.09 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 23.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Affordability, flexibility, and convenience along with more benefits in comparison to leasing fuel the global car subscription market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Car Subscription Market by Service Provider (OEMs & Captives and Independent/Third Party Service Provider), Vehicle Type (IC Powered Vehicle and Electric Vehicle), End Use (Private and Corporate), and Subscription Period (1 to 6 Months, 6 to 12 Months, and More than 12 Months): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global car subscription industry generated $3.55 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $12.09 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 23.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Download Report (248 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10553

Prime determinants of growth

Flexibility, affordability, and convenience along with better benefits as compared to leasing drive the growth of the global car subscription market. However, well-established and dominant vehicle leasing, rental, and sharing market hinders the market growth. On the other hand, strategic partnership with automakers, development of a strong digital platform to operate the services effectively and expansion of dealer network create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • As there have been restrictions on commute and travel across local, intercity, and interstate locations, the demand for car subscriptions decreased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • There has been a weak financial performance of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) during the pandemic, which in turn, led them to focus on working capital management.

  • Car subscription services are expected to rise steadily as digital technologies evolve with time and the market is expected to recover soon.

Request for Customization of this report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10553

The corporate segment to maintain its leadership status by 2027

Based on end use, the corporate segment accounted for more than half of the global car subscription market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to its high usage for the business tours and optimum durational contract period. However, the private segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 23.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to changing consumer preferences toward car ownership.

The IC powered vehicle segment to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on vehicle type, the IC-powered vehicle segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for around three-fourths of the global car subscription market in 2019, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2027. This is attributed to dominance by the existing automotive fleet of IC vehicles and service providers across the globe. However, the electric vehicle segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period, owing to high penetration of the electric vehicle sales and traction towards electric mobility.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10553

Europe, followed by North America, maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributed to more than two-fifths of the total share, and will maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of car subscription services and shared mobility outlook. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 27.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to rise in urbanization that leads to adoption of new urban mobility solutions.

Leading market players

  • Daimler AG

  • Drover Limited

  • Facedrive Inc.

  • Fair Financial Corp.

  • OpenRoad Auto Group

  • Porsche AG

  • Primemover Mobility Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • The Hertz Corporation

  • Toyota Motor Corporation

  • Volvo Car Corporation

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10553

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Car Rental Market by Application (Leisure and Commercial), Rental Category (On Airport and Off airport), and Vehicle Type (Luxury car, Executive car, Economical car, Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), and Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Ride-Hailing Service Market by Service Type (E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental, and Station-based Mobility), Vehicle Type (Two-wheeler, Three-wheeler, Four-wheeler, and Others), Location (Urban and Rural), and End User (Institutional and Personal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2030.

Bike Rental Market by Service Type (Pay as you go and Subscription Based), by Propulsion (Petrol and Electric), by Duration (Short Term and Long Term), and by Application (Touring and Commuting): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Tourism Vehicle Rental Market by Type of Vehicle (Economy vehicle and Luxury Vehicle), By Booking Type (Online and Offline), and By End-User Type (Self-driven and Rental Agencies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Motorcycle Rentals Market by Type (Luxury Motorcycle and Commonly Motorcycle) and Application (Motorcycle Tourism and Commutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Car Sharing Market by Model (Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing, Station Based Car Sharing, and Free Floating Car Sharing), Trip Type (Round Trip, and One-Way Trip), Application (Corporate Business, and Private), Vehicle Class (Economy Class, Mid-Range Class, Executive Class, and Luxury Class), and Fuel Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

