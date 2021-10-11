U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,371.00
    -11.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,569.00
    -57.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,749.75
    -58.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.30
    -6.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.41
    +2.06 (+2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.20
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.90
    +0.36 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9730
    +0.7580 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,435.28
    +1,377.63 (+2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.64
    +39.04 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.04
    +27.49 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

CAR T-cell Therapy Market to Reach US$ 21.8 Bn by 2031, Industry Players Aim at Better Therapies for Patients with Hematological Malignancy and Solid Tumors: TMR Study

·7 min read

Stakeholders working concertedly to widen the availability of chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) T-cell therapy has benefitted patient populations worldwide; players comply with stringent regulations to build up a lucrative product pipeline

Growing clinical approval of CAR-T-cell-based therapies against high-grade B-cell lymphomas and acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) offers consistent growth opportunities to market players

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing clinical effectiveness of the treatment of chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) T-cell therapies in various hematological malignancies, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and large B-cell lymphomas shapes the growth trajectories of the CAR T cell therapy market. Over the years, patients have witnessed increased clinical response and better disease remission in both relapsed and refractory diseases. Concurrently, the long-term safety and efficacy of the product have increased for advanced and metastatic cancers, thereby prolonging the relapse-free survival rates in patients.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo
Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

Considerable body of clinical studies in advanced phases have demonstrated their effectiveness in treating certain large B-cell lymphomas notably acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). Furthermore, extensive studies on the quality of life of patient populations, including adults and pediatric continue to enrich the landscape. During the COVID-19 pandemic, strides in telehealth services have worked in favor of the CAR T-cell therapy market. The global CAR T-cell therapy market valuation is projected to reach US$ 21.8 Bn by 2031.

Request Brochure of CAR T-cell Therapy Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=83242

Key Findings of CAR T-cell Therapy Market Study

  • Regulatory Frameworks Support Safer and More Effective Therapies for Cancer: Growing compliance of biotech and pharmaceutical companies with stringent regulations for manufacturing CAR T-cells especially in the European Union (EU) and North America is continuously working to reduce the potential adverse effects in the patient population. Particularly, this has spurred phase I/II studies on harnessing the potential of advanced viral-based gene transfer methods and non-viral methods for developing therapies for B-cell malignancies.

Moreover, industry players focus on reducing the major toxicities associated with CAR T-cell therapies comprising cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and the neurotoxicity. Such developments continue to reflect in the growing number of approvals in key regions such as by the U.S. FDA., notes a TMR study on the global CAR T-cell therapy market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on CAR T-cell Therapy Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=83242

  • Collaborations Gear toward Increasing Affordability of Therapies Globally: The cost of treatment is a key impediment to the adoption of the therapy. This hinders the clinical translation of the results of innovative therapeutic approaches in cancer immunology to benefit target populations. Especially, the gap is evident among patients with high-grade B-cell lymphomas. Industry players in partnership with governments in the CAR T-cell therapy market are relentlessly working to reduce the cost of the treatment in countries with constrained resources. A case in point is the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) whose efforts have boosted the financial backing for cancer immunotherapy programs in India.

  • Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Emerge as Highly Lucrative Target Population: Hematological malignancies, notably diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), present players in the CAR T-cell therapy market with sizable revenue prospects during the forecast period, notes the TMR study. However, the realization of possibilities in the solid tumors is still in preliminary stages. Nonetheless, this undoubtedly presents a massive avenue for market players. The effective translation of CAR T-cell therapy to solid tumors is fraught with therapeutic limitations and challenges. The healthcare systems are constantly working to overcome these to extend the benefits of the therapies to the patients. New strategies using genetic engineering have been leveraged to eliminate tumor cells.

Buy CAR T-cell Therapy Market Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83242&ltype=S

CAR T-cell Therapy Market: Key Drivers

  • The substantial contribution of hematologic malignancies (HMs) in global cancer burden has increasingly concerned the healthcare sector, policymakers, and the research community globally. This has spurred constant search for therapies with better outcomes particularly cancer immunotherapies. As a result, the industry has been witnessing a surge in phase I and II clinical studies in cancer immunology over the years, thus driving the evolution of the CAR T-cell therapy market.

  • Recent advancements in gene modification technologies such as CRISPR/Cas9 and transfer of genes using DNA-based transposons have enabled researchers to explore novel approaches in cancer immunotherapies. This has extended the horizon for pharmaceutical and biotech companies in boosting their product pipeline toward approval by regulatory agencies.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=83242

CAR T-cell Therapy Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the CAR T-cell therapy market are Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Novartis AG, bluebird bio, Inc., and Pfizer, Inc.

Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market: Segmentation

  • CAR T-cell Therapy Market, by Product Type

  • CAR T-cell Therapy Market, by Indication

  • CAR T-cell Therapy Market, by End-user

  • CAR T-cell Therapy Market, by Region

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Cancer Immunotherapy Market: The global cancer immunotherapy market is prognosticated to encounter a high rate of development over the coming years, inferable from the rise in number of people suffering from different types of cancers. In 2015, the global cancer immunotherapy market was esteemed at US$37.50 bn. its revenue is anticipated to progress at an extremely solid CAGR of 14.6% inside a conjecture period from 2016 to 2024, the global cancer immunotherapy market is required to achieve US$124.88 bn before the finish of 2024.

Clinical Trials Market: Companies in the clinical trials market are following guidelines of the FDA to advance in processes. They are referring to FDA guidance about Severely Debilitating or Life-Threatening Hematologic Disorders (SDLTHDs) in patients. Companies are increasing efforts to fill in the gap between scientific and technical complexities of clinical trials.

Gene Therapy Market: Introduction of new production, availability of reimbursement together with high occurrences of cancer are estimated to propel growth of the global gene therapy market in the years to come. Gene therapy refers to an experimental technique, which utilizes genes for the prevention and treatment of various diseases.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/car-t-cell-therapy-market.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-t-cell-therapy-market-to-reach-us-21-8-bn-by-2031--industry-players-aim-at-better-therapies-for-patients-with-hematological-malignancy-and-solid-tumors-tmr-study-301396831.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis and microscopic polyangiitis, which are the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis.

  • Vaxart May Be a COVID Vaccine Game Changer -- but Is It Too Late?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared to stardom when its shares advanced 1,500% last year. The biotech company is developing a coronavirus-vaccine candidate in pill form. With 56% of Americans fully vaccinated, though, your question now may: Will Vaxart be too late to carve out market share?

  • Regeneron Could Have a Big Catalyst Coming in 2022

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) announced last month that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted their jointly developed cancer drug, Libtayo, for priority review as a treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose disease continued to worsen during or after chemotherapy treatment. The agency is planning to deliver its decision on Libtayo's fourth cancer indication by Jan. 30.

  • COVID-Infected Allen West Goes on Unhinged Anti-Vax Rant—From Hospital

    DOMINICK REUTERRight-wing firebrand Allen West on Sunday followed up the previous day’s news that he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized with an off-the-rails Twitter rant against vaccination.The former congressman, who is not vaccinated, wrote that he and his wife Angela received monoclonal antibody treatments at an emergency room in Dallas on Saturday. “The results were immediate,” he claimed before noting that his wife, who is vaccinated, was allowed to go home while he stayed at the hos

  • Fauci Says No Covid Victory Yet; U.K. Needs Pilots: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtAnthony Fauci said infections in the U.S. remain too high for a return to normal. “We have to just be careful that we don’

  • The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Experts

    Alzheimer's disease is a well-known, and much-feared, disorder of the later years: More than five million Americans are currently affected. But it's still poorly understood. Scientists are still trying to figure out why some people develop the progressive disease and others don't, and how it might be effectively slowed or reversed. But recent research has shed light on the potential causes of Alzheimer's, and what might be done to prevent it. Read on to find out the #1 cause of Alzheimer's disea

  • These 6 Foods Are the Reason You Can't Sleep, According to a Nutritionist

    Can you guess what they are?

  • Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

    About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you

  • First Signs You Have a Delta Infection, Say Experts

    Although the world is slowly showing signs of what life was like before COVID-19, the pandemic isn't over. The U.S. death toll recently reached 700,00 according to AP News, and the rapid spread of the Delta variant is still worrisome for many medical experts. The CDC states the Delta variant is "highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," so how do you know if you have it? Read the 6 tips below to find out what the Delta variant is and what the symptoms are from speciali

  • Texas Republican Allen West, While Hospitalized for Covid, Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Rhetoric

    The former congressman and current candidate for Texas governor railed against vaccines and vaccine mandates from the hospital

  • Adele’s workout routine criticised as ‘way too much’ by medical experts

    ‘Working out, I would just feel better,’ says singer

  • Arnold Shares How He Has Adapted His Workouts as He Gets Older

    In his newsletter, 74-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger responds to a fan who asks how he has changed his workouts as he gets older, including switching equipment.

  • In hospital with COVID, conservative Texan running for governor condemns vaccine mandates

    West, 60, served as chairman of the Republican Party of Texas for less than a year before stepping down in June https://www.reuters.com/world/us/conservative-firebrand-west-resigns-texas-republican-leader-2021-06-04. "I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates," West said on Sunday, in a series of tweets he sent while receiving care at a hospital in Plano, Texas.

  • When Child Care Costs More Than the Mortgage

    GREENSBORO, N.C. — To understand the problems Democrats hope to solve with their supersized plan to make child care better and more affordable, consider the small Southern city of Greensboro, North Carolina, where many parents spend more for care than they do for mortgages, yet teachers get paid like fast-food workers and centers cannot hire enough staff. With its white pillars and soaring steeple, the Friendly Avenue Baptist Church evokes an illusory past when fathers left for work, mothers sta

  • The #1 Vitamin to Take to Reduce Your Alzheimer's Risk, New Study Says

    There are more ways to preserve your cognitive functioning than just doing the daily crossword puzzle. In fact, the foods you eat can play a role in how your mind ages in ways that scientists are just beginning to understand. Now, new research suggests that, for some, a diet rich in vitamin B12 can play a key role in fighting off Alzheimer's disease.For the study, researchers looked at how small worms called C. elegans reacted to amyloid beta, a protein that's associated with the neurologic diso

  • Hospitalized with COVID, West slams vaccine mandates

    Conservative firebrand and Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he's been hospitalized with COVID-19.But, even though he's infected, he's still standing firm against vaccine mandates.In a series of tweets on Sunday, West wrote "I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates."The 60-year-old West served as chair of the Republican Party of Texas for less than a year before stepping down in June.A former one-term Florida congressman, he is now campaigning to unseat Texas' Republican Governor Greg Abbott in 2022.West said he was receiving monoclonal antibody treatment and his condition was improving, although there were still "concerns of COVID-related pneumonia."He added that his wife Angela, who was vaccinated but also hospitalized with the virus at the same time, has since been allowed to go home.

  • Salmonella outbreak, mislabeled food and unsafe levels of lead prompt food recalls

    Shoppers should be on the lookout for some recalled products from Northeast Seafood Products, Simple Mills and Crider Foods.

  • GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

    Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. Marshall's positions are pushing the first-term senator and obstetrician closer to the medical fringe. Critics say the lawmakers' statements are dangerous and unethical, and that Marshall's medical degree confers a perception of expertise that carries weight with constituents and other members of Congress.

  • How do pandemics end? History suggests diseases fade but are almost never truly gone

    The COVID-19 new normal might be here for quite some time. SolStock/E+ via Getty ImagesWhen will the pandemic end? After all this time, you may be wondering, with increasing exasperation, how long this will continue. Since the beginning of the pandemic, epidemiologists and public health specialists have been using mathematical models to forecast the future in an effort to curb the coronvirus’s spread. But infectious disease modeling is tricky. Epidemiologists warn that “[m]odels are not crystal

  • Crackers sold by Publix, Walmart and others recalled for a possibly ‘serious’ problem

    A packaging mistake with serious consequences to some people caused a recall of crackers sold at Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Kroger and other stores nationwide.